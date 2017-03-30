Friday assorted links

1. Economist Irma Adelman has passed away.
2. Interview with Andy Partridge.
3. Bryan Caplan on complacent trust.
4. Brain size in birds is related to traffic accidents. And lightning safety of animals.
5. A.I.-powered drone will follow you around and take pictures.
3. Complacency is a multifaceted thing. One day it can be an unemployed worker unmotivated to move across state lines. Then next it can be “If everything is awesome, who needs innovation and dynamism?”
(Caplan might be onto something, but more likely the data is showing artifacts. France and Denmark show here as two ends of a trust curve, with similar growth. That’s either a coincidence, or they are alike in some way other than trust.)
Friday’s links on Thursday – somebody is trying to signal they’re not complacent!