One percent of all the physicians in the United States come from the six countries targeted in Donald Trump’s new Executive Order. I found that a surprisingly high number. According to the Immigrant Doctors Project, those 7000 physicians provide 14 million doctors’ appointments each year and many of them are located in the poorer, whiter, and rural parts of the country.
I don’t see this as a knockdown argument against the policy but it does illustrate a surprising cost and also how much the United States benefits from the immigration of the highly-skilled and educated.
Couldn’t it also be possible that the presence of a large number of immigrant doctors show any number of other outcomes e.g.,
1) our current medical education policy is too restrictive towards domestic aspiring doctors who might be able to easily fill any “gap” that exists
2) importing large numbers of foreign doctors depresses wages and / or lowers quality in appreciable ways
3) this importation creates massive costs for the source nations (who can ill-afford these costs) and harms longer-term growth in those nations
etc.
It may be the case that none of the above is true or a significant concern but think they at least merit concern
American doctors are some of the highest paid in the world, one important reason why health care in the USA is so expensive.
Barriers to entry in the profession are also, not coincidentally, some of the world’s highest. In particular, it is very difficult for foreign trained medics to enter the system, compared to most other developed nations.
In other words, that might be a valid hypothetical in the abstract, but it certainly doesn’t apply to the reality in the ground in this case.
Totally fine with fewer immigrant doctors. At this point, the doctors in my area (the opposite of poor) are overwhelmingly immigrant. Meanwhile, med school here gets more and more competitive.
Obvious solution is not more immigration.
I’m not opposed at all to immigrant doctors, but yes, there are solutions such as expanding med school enrollment. And before anybody says that would lower the quality of doctors, I’m not sure it would. My experience, which consists of watching people try to get into med school, is that it’s overly selective in the U.S.
Making med school less exclusive would increase the supply of doctors, allowing more competition and discretion in hiring.
This has to be weighed against any negative effect of lowering the bar.
how much the United States benefits from the immigration of the highly-skilled and educated.
The benefit in this case would be the surplus derived from outsourcing the training of about 240 physicians from each annual cohort licensed. Likely pretty minimal.
If we started requiring U.S. medical schools to enroll at least 90% of U.S. citizens in order to retain federal funding–which is to say, if we stopped using our scare and expensive resource to train people for working elsewhere–then we’d have more American doctors. (The same applies to PhD programs, though that’s a different conversation.)
Similarly, if we created more lower-tier medical schools in the U.S. we would also fill that gap. After all, if we’re willing to give credentials to folks from other countries who have lower admission standards, why don’t we offer those standards here?
This is a classic bait-and-switch. “Hey look at how great immigrants are! They’re all hard-working doctors and PhD-qualified scientists.” Sounds great, so we accept the bait. Then they switch the product, and we end up with taxi drivers and food service workers.
On an unrelated point, how easy and/or cheap would it be for a U.S. kid to enroll in med school somewhere like India? When they graduate, would their overseas qualifications be automatically accepted back home, or are there more barriers to overcome before they can practice in the U.S.?
Barriers to entry in the US are huge. Most countries accept foreign trained doctors on the basis of passing exams, but in the US you have to go through the whole multi-year residency process.