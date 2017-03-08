The long reach of black markets in everything

A rhino has been shot dead by poachers at a zoo in France in what is believed to be the first such incident in Europe.

Keepers found Vince, a four-year-old white rhino, in his enclosure at Thoiry Zoo on Tuesday morning.

One of his horns had been hacked off with a chainsaw, police said.

The African rhino’s horn commands high prices on the black market, with about 100 killed every month in the wild.

However, this is thought to be the first time poachers have targeted a rhino living in a European zoo.

Here is the article, via Ray Lopez.

1 prior_test2 March 8, 2017 at 2:48 pm

Now, there seems to be no link.

Reply

2 Ricardo March 8, 2017 at 2:50 pm

Straussian. There is no link because it never happened. Also, click here to see an easy way to provide healthcare to everyone for free.

Reply

3 prior_test2 March 8, 2017 at 2:54 pm

Strangely, both at least one source of the article, and a system with health care for everyone for free, share an adjective – British.

Reply

4 Turkey Vulture March 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

This is the story the guy who sold Ray his ground rhino horn told him.

Reply

5 Hazel Meade March 8, 2017 at 3:18 pm

I’m not surprised that someone would do this. What surprises me is that France has enough of an active black market in rhino horns that someone thought they could find a buyer.

Reply

6 Anonymous March 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

France has quite enough poor Chinese immigrants who want rhino horns and/or know how to sell them, as well as quite enough Nafris/”Syrians” to poach them with little fear of legal repercussions (note to francois de souche: you better not try that, some people are more equal than others). The wonders of diversity and markets in everything!

Reply

7 Skeptic March 8, 2017 at 3:33 pm

No, no, don’t talk like that. Third-world immigrants are great for France. No downside!! It’s like magic

Reply

8 JWatts March 8, 2017 at 3:29 pm

“Rhino shot dead by poachers at French zoo”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/07/rhino-shot-dead-by-poachers-at-french-zoo

Reply

9 Thiago Ribeiro March 8, 2017 at 3:56 pm

If I had to kill one rhino, I would do it to one who is caged. Achieving economies of scale may prove difficult.

Reply

10 Jasy March 8, 2017 at 4:03 pm

Cut their horns off, destroy the horns, problem solved.

Reply

11 Regular guy March 8, 2017 at 4:39 pm

An insulting crime really.
Since it’s already dead, I would sell the rhino meat to raise money for rhino conservation. I think a lot of people would chip in a fair bit of coin for a taste of rhino. They won’t, of course, and wasting him is a shame.

Reply

12 Thiago Ribeiro March 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

Why not give the meat to the poor or sell the meat to buy cheaper meat for the poor? I say we already spend much money with the rhinos and they never did anytjing for anyone.

Reply

13 Jeff R March 8, 2017 at 5:12 pm

They remind us of dinosaurs.

Reply

14 Bryan Engelhardt March 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

What is the state of lab grown tusks? It seems like a potentially lucrative alternative to lab grown meat.

Reply

15 XVO March 8, 2017 at 4:47 pm

It just doesn’t have that real rhino horn glitter.

Reply

16 The Anti-Gnostic March 8, 2017 at 4:58 pm

Tell the Chinese just to chew their finger and toe nail clippings.

Reply

17 Michael March 8, 2017 at 5:12 pm

Clearly, France needs more gun control.

Reply

18 Hana March 8, 2017 at 5:26 pm

100% of the problem is Asian Men. They have mini dicks, I mean really tiny. I mean microscopic. And their balls aren’t that large either. Apparently eating endangered species horns, hooves, snouts, whatever compensates for these shortcomings (when was the last time you saw a dragon?) So to attack the root of the problem, the punishment needs to meet the crime. How about hanging anyone caught in possession of Rhino horn, or byproducts, (or any of the other mythical aphrodisiacs) by their micro sacks upside down over a pit of crocs? Bounce them up and down for 10 minutes, if the sack holds, they live. If it doesn’t the crocs have some fun. Broadcast it live on TV. Can’t guarantee it will solve the problem, but it might outdraw ESPN.

Reply

19 terribleIdea March 8, 2017 at 6:01 pm

No, the poachers have agency. Can’t blame Asian and White men for all the crime mud people commit, (((Hana))).

Reply

