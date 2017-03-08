The long reach of black markets in everything

A rhino has been shot dead by poachers at a zoo in France in what is believed to be the first such incident in Europe.
Keepers found Vince, a four-year-old white rhino, in his enclosure at Thoiry Zoo on Tuesday morning.
One of his horns had been hacked off with a chainsaw, police said.
The African rhino’s horn commands high prices on the black market, with about 100 killed every month in the wild.
However, this is thought to be the first time poachers have targeted a rhino living in a European zoo.
Strangely, both at least one source of the article, and a system with health care for everyone for free, share an adjective – British.
This is the story the guy who sold Ray his ground rhino horn told him.
I’m not surprised that someone would do this. What surprises me is that France has enough of an active black market in rhino horns that someone thought they could find a buyer.
“Rhino shot dead by poachers at French zoo”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/07/rhino-shot-dead-by-poachers-at-french-zoo
If I had to kill one rhino, I would do it to one who is caged. Achieving economies of scale may prove difficult.
Cut their horns off, destroy the horns, problem solved.
An insulting crime really.
Since it’s already dead, I would sell the rhino meat to raise money for rhino conservation. I think a lot of people would chip in a fair bit of coin for a taste of rhino. They won’t, of course, and wasting him is a shame.
Why not give the meat to the poor or sell the meat to buy cheaper meat for the poor? I say we already spend much money with the rhinos and they never did anytjing for anyone.
They remind us of dinosaurs.
What is the state of lab grown tusks? It seems like a potentially lucrative alternative to lab grown meat.
It just doesn’t have that real rhino horn glitter.
Tell the Chinese just to chew their finger and toe nail clippings.
Clearly, France needs more gun control.
