How many direct reports should an American president have?

Arnold Kling writes:
One way to improve government operations would be through re-organization. I once wrote,
“the total number of executive entities is 157. I cannot think of any corporation in which the CEO has so many direct reports. This number ought to be fewer than ten.”
I proposed consolidation. Ideally, this would be done through legislation. However, if Congress balks, the President could informally choose to make some Cabinet officials and agency heads subordinate to others
Such informal hierarcies arise in any case, but can you imagine a private corporation that tried to run on such a basis? NB: You can and should be horrified by this organizational detail, without adhering to the (false) view that “government should be run as a business.” If you wish, take a large non-profit and ask how many people are direct reports to the CEO, or ask how such organizations would fare if the hierarchies of responsibility were never outlined explicitly.
‘but can you imagine a private corporation that tried to run on such a basis?’
Considering the size and reach of the government’s activities – think satellite fleets, for one example of an extremely complex and high tech endeavor where the government itself uses different ‘executive entities’ (since I have no interest in the AEI’s capcha process, forgive the following if incorrect) such as NOAA, NASA, various parts of the Defense Department (such as NRO or Air Force or NSA or National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency or Missile Defense Agency), the CIA, and likely several other agencies (think Landsat), it is clear that making a comparison between the American government and a private corporation is what is unimaginable.
Unless a private corporation can be imagined as being in charge of the totality of America’s nuclear deterrent, from aircraft carrier battle groups to submarines to bombers to MIRVed ICBMs. Which is only facet of what the American government does, of course. It would be interesting to see how many of those ‘executive entities’ are connected to the president’s role of being the commander in chief, which is not some sort of equivalent to a CEO.
It’s considered good emergency management practice to have no more than seven people directly reporting to the chief.
150 to the tumbrels! 😉
That this is a good solution is not nearly as obvious as Kling makes it out to be. Or rather, it is a fine solution; what he does not mention is that the solution creates all sorts of new problems. For example, adding additional layers of hierarchy may solve the problem of information overload among executives. But it also means longer chains of communication between the top and the bottom of the organization, which create new possibilities for information distortion, etc. Herbert Simon pointed out the dilemma already back in 1946, in an article entitled “The proverbs of administration”:
“Administrative efficiency is supposed to be enhanced by limiting the number of subordinates who report directly to any one administrator to a small number – say, six. This notion that the “span of control” should be narrow is confidently asserted as a third incontrovertible principle of administration. The usual commonsense arguments for restricting the span of control are familiar and need not be repeated here. What is not so generally recognized is that a contradictory proverb of administration can be stated which,
though it is not so familiar as the principle of span of control, can be supported by arguments of equal plausibility. The proverb in question is the following: Administrative efficiency is enhanced by keeping at a minimum the number of organizational levels through which a matter must pass before it is acted upon” (Simon, 1946:56).
This is an interesting discussion, thanks.
Maybe the conventional wisdom on hierarchy needs revision–but still, surely 157 direct reports is well beyond the optimal number.
It’s not surely – maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. The point is that the conventional wisdom on hierarchy doesn’t apply, because public corporations are much smaller than the government.
Francis Fukuyama’s book Trust has a section on the former computer maker Wang Computers. Where the boss did not trust anyone and so had a similar number of people reporting to him. It worked while the founder was in charge. For his son not so much.
The British colonial government of India called this paperlogging. The idea was that any new Governor-General would come in with lots of new ideas but drowning him in red boxes would result in him giving up early.
Trump just needs to slash and burn. Why does Washington have a Department of Education? Get rid of it.