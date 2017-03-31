How many direct reports should an American president have?

Arnold Kling writes:

One way to improve government operations would be through re-organization. I once wrote,

“the total number of executive entities is 157. I cannot think of any corporation in which the CEO has so many direct reports. This number ought to be fewer than ten.”

I proposed consolidation. Ideally, this would be done through legislation. However, if Congress balks, the President could informally choose to make some Cabinet officials and agency heads subordinate to others