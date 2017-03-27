Monday assorted links

by on March 27, 2017

1. David Rockefeller as economist.

2. Should military training be gender-integrated?

3. Do the lungs make blood?

4. The insect detectives.

5. Interview with Bob Dylan.

6. How many books will you read before you die?  (Doesn’t work for everyone)

7. The use of antitrust to tame the media.

1 Ray Lopez March 27, 2017 at 1:15 pm

David R had a nice beetle collection too.

