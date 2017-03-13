Monday assorted links

1. How worried should we be about AI? A pithy symposium. And “how to beat the robots” (NYT).
2. Radioactive boar update (NYT).
3. The globalization of Irish pub design.
4. NYT obituary for Stephen A. Ross.
5. The Budapest City Council just removed a statue for Georg Lukács.
#2 – “Boars have caused about $854,000 in damage to agriculture in Fukushima prefecture, reported the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.”
The boars caused that damage? Not the nuclear disaster, but the boars?
Wild hogs are a big environmental problem in the United States, so it’s not particularly surprising. I imagine the boars don’t exactly respect the boundaries of the evacuation zone.
“A conservative estimate of the cost of wild pig damage to agriculture and the environment in the United States currently stands at $1.5 billion annually.”
6. Cute that there is a Portuguese connection. They were fishing those cod before Columbus, and the European population would have been unsustainable without them.
Well the guy is basically portuguese, and the portuguese are some of the biggest consumers in the world of codfish. I am happy for the portuguese mafia to have its big breakthrough. Maybe they will make a movie a about the codfather soon.
In fact, although Portuguese cod has some fame (even if the Portuguese ambassador in Brazil in the early 1900s admited that its smell is actually obscene – https://books.google.com.br/books?redir_esc=y&hl=pt-BR&id=QLNUAAAAMAAJ&focus=searchwithinvolume&q=Bacalhau), my home state’s moqueca (a kind of fish stew) is widely considered the best dish to be cooked with a fish, if it is worthy enough. Even then-president Lula lavishly praised the dish, pointing out other peoples can make good stews, but only we can make a real moqueca.
“Michael…we’re bigger than Mrs Paul’s.”
“1. How worried should we be about AI?”
“Imagine that, in 20 or 30 years, a company creates the first artificially intelligent humanoid robot. Let’s call her “Ava.””
I think I’d prefer to do with Ada.
@JWatts – clever pun (for those of you that don’t get it, ADA is a military programming language, get it?) –
“This scenario might sound familiar. It’s the plot from a 2015 science fiction film called Ex Machina. The story ends with Ava slipping out the door and ominously boarding the helicopter that was there to take someone else home.”
Does Ex Machina have a Deus Ex Machina ending? (Punny!) Sounds also the ending is intended to make the movie into a sequel, if it becomes popular. That’s the movie going trend.
The premise of keeping Ava/Ada ‘secret’ is absurd, about as plausible as Area 54. The idea that a robot wants to take over the world is the stuff of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which has a good chess scene. Presumably the robot will understand Asinov’s First Rule, like Galen’s nostrum “Primum non nocere”; after all, it’s fun to have pets, no? We keep dumb animals around for that very same reason. And of course humans can have a biometric key that will self-destruct any robot (and if the robot tries to hack this key it will self destruct; sounds like a bad Italian Sci-Fi I once saw on Italian TV about some prisoners with a bomb around their neck, if they tried to escape or remove it, the bomb would blow their head off, good stuff, good stuff)
Bonus trivia: TC refuses to talk about quantum computing, which was featured in this week’s Economist as a cover story. What is he afraid of?
Do you know what puns are?
Studio 54. Area 51.
“@JWatts – clever pun (for those of you that don’t get it, ADA is a military programming language, get it?) –”
True, but I was going for the root cause of why ADA is a programming language.
“AI is not going to kill us or enslave us.”
-Tyler Cowen
Such certainty from someone with such little expertise. I would take no pleasure if you were wrong. By the way, forever is a long time.
1b. The UBI is a blocker at this point. It moves discussion of aid to more distant futures. Earned income credits exist. They are good, but they are not helping those out there now without jobs. The questions for American society are: Do we build the wall, enact tariffs, and hope for a job for everyone? Or should we enact jobs programs right now? Can we make sure there is a job for anyone willing to show up and work?
“Or should we enact jobs programs right now? Can we make sure there is a job for anyone willing to show up and work?”
Sure, we can make sure there’s a job for everyone. Drop the minimum wage. Enact an EITC that’s no more than 100% of the earnings from work. Cap it at some affordable level.
There are a lot of potential jobs as $2-5 per hour.
I would not oppose a test along these lines. It seems more difficult than a minimum wage – $2 government job. Some economist will have to find a new minimum wage rate that guarantees some kind of economic efficiency. I mean, at $2 per hour I might try to hire a full set of domestic servants. I’m not sure all you want to pay $6 per hour on top of that as your share for my valet.
The presumption is that the market would fix it; steve would offer your domestic servants $3/hr to assemble widgets, and they’d all jump ship to head over to Steve’s place.
” I mean, at $2 per hour I might try to hire a full set of domestic servants. I’m not sure all you want to pay $6 per hour on top of that as your share for my valet.”
Per my original post: EITC that’s no more than 100% of the earnings from work..
So, your $2 per hour domestic servants would only get an additional $2 per hour from the EITC. However, going to work at Steve’s place for $3 per hour would net them an additional $1 from Steve and $1 from the EITC.
I did miss that detail, JWatts’ cap. But let’s back up. We are all acknowledging that while the invisible hand provides much, it doesn’t provide everyone a job. Certainly not at a wage sufficient for unassisted living in the United States. I don’t see $2 + $2, or $3 + $3, as a proven way to get there. It is after all, a belief in the invisible hand again. It is faith rather than policy.
A “make work” program that does provide (barely) enough for unassisted living in the United States isn’t faith anymore, it is a plan.
(Perhaps you still have your faith, but I’d like to see some live tests at least.)
“Worrying about evil-killer AI today is like worrying about overpopulation on the planet Mars. ”
It’s even more ridiculous than that. We actually know how to get to Mars. There’s much doubt that we could send humans there if we really thought it was worth the money. Nobody still has any effing idea how to even begin to create sentient AI.
“This hype has been unnecessarily distracting everyone from the much bigger problem AI creates, which is job displacement.”
That worry is vastly over-hyped as well. The low-hanging fruit has already been picked. AI-driven-robots struggle mightily with even single ‘simple’ tasks performed by low-skilled workers such as maids and fast-food workers (e.g. vacuuming and burger-flipping) . The next big potential advance in restaurant ‘automation’ is customers ordering from a kiosk. Which is self-service, not automation (the customer, rather than the employee, operates the register).
Burger flipping didn’t need AI, just a conveyor broiler.
Yep. But nonetheless people are working on robotic flippers. Which are hilarious. And even if they worked well and weren’t big, dumb, slow, and clumsy, they’d leave all the other steps in the process and save almost no labor.
I’m guessing you’ve never worked at a fast food burger place. I worked the grill at one for two weeks. There was one person that continuously cooked hamburgers and passed the cooked meat to another person for dressing it. Granted, this was only during peak hours. However, it was a full time person during peak hours. And it was the worst job in the restaurant. Hence, I quit after two weeks and the manager was pretty desperate to feel the position. So, that’s a viable use of automation.
“they’d leave all the other steps in the process and save almost no labor.”
Assume, they only need a full time flipper 4 hours every day (peak periods), assume the total compensation for that type of position is $10 per hour. That’s $14.6 K per year in potential labor savings. If you can buy and install a burger flipping robot for $50K and annual maintenance is no more than 5% of that per year, it’s economically positive.
If the minimum wage in an area drives the total comp up to $17 per hour. Then your robot only needs to hit $85K.
While I’m inclined by my disposition to agree with you, the funny thing about things that grow exponentially is that stuff sneaks up on you and catches you by surprise. I’m sufficiently ignorant on the merits and our forecasting ability to come down on it one way or the other.
>Nobody still has any effing idea how to even begin to create sentient AI.
Or a driverless car.
Although we are doing OK with a “driverless car (*)(**)”.
[* driver required]
[** don’t even think of taking it on 99.9999% of roads.]
The Budapest City Council just removed a statue for Georg Lukács.
Chesterton: “Journalism consists of saying ‘Lord Jones died’ to people who had no idea Lord Jones was even alive”.
This fellow:
Is accusing Jobbik of wanting to clear out a memorial to a Jew. Question: why would you put up a statue to a philosophy professor? Why is a philosophy professor who gave himself over to Marxism considered a man of such wisdom that you’d honor him this way?
1. Anyone noticed that humans are behaving more like robots? By that I mean an inability to think critically and, instead, programmed to accept misinformation. Robots can’t think critically, they are programmed to think in one way. No, intelligence and high IQ don’t make one immune to robotic thinking: “What’s more, being intelligent and informed can often make the problem worse. The higher someone’s IQ, the better they are at coming up with arguments to support a position—but only a position they already agree with, as one study showed. High levels of knowledge make someone more likely to engage in motivated reasoning—perhaps because they have more to draw on when crafting a counterargument.” https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/03/this-article-wont-change-your-mind/519093/ I once commented that Cowen prefers robots over humans. But if humans are behaving increasingly like robots, then in time Cowen may come to accept humans as being just as good as robots.
1. Anyone noticed that humans are behaving more like robots? By that I mean an inability to think critically and, instead, programmed to accept misinformation.
No, I haven’t noticed that. I have noticed that people over-estimate their critical thinking skills (and are given to telling you, whether or not you asked) that they’re fine critical thinkers.
I think that’s the wrong metaphor. Rather than robots, consider pre-literate societies. People increasingly trust what they’ve heard, especially from members of their tribe.
5, about Lukács, is a great read. There is nothing surprising or outraging about the Right-wing Hungarian government removing its statue though. Even if he was courageously opposed on many occasions to the communist dictatorship, he was still a member of the communist party (except for the time he was excluded).
A lateral remark: I’m surprised, and disappointed, about how little we speak, in its hundredth anniversary, of the Russian revolution of 1917 in the main-stream newspapers, on the campuses, etc. I mean, 3 years ago, 100 years after the beginning of WWI in Europe, there were a lot of articles in the
newspapers, of conferences by historians, exhibitions, etc everywhere I looked. But for the Russian revolution, which is surely as important an event, I have seen nothing so far except two or three mediocre article in the NYT.
Even though modern Progressives cannot remember last week, they still find the whole communist thing a bit embarrassing.
It’s like you put history in a wood chipper and that sentence came out.
He said nothing of history. He offered an opinion about why this episode in history is getting little attention.
Do they? I haven’t noticed any embarrassment.
That’s actually a good point. I think it would seem bizarre to be celebrating the Russian Revolution, but nobody seems inclined to mourn it either. Commemorations would thus be painfully awkward.
What Russia does will be interesting to watch, though. Maybe they’ll celebrate the aniversary by invading Latvia.
Which would be quite ironical since one of the first things the bolsheviks did when they took power in November was to propose independence to Latvia, and to other non-Russian nations in the Russian empire.
Well, that didn’t last very long, did it?
1b. “Perhaps most effective is reaching students as early as elementary school. Educators should focus on teaching technical skills, like coding and statistics, and skills that still give humans an edge over machines, like creativity and collaboration, experts say.”
Is it “teach statistics in elementary school” of “improve elementary school education(no elaboration) and teach statistics in high school?” Horrible article.
You can’t teach statistics in elementary school and high school is properly given over to more foundational material in both mathematics and social research.
Actually, I’ve taught my fourth grader statistics, social research and arithmetic in a two-week beach vacation.
Academic types call it blackjack.
Yes, Black Man, I was wondering if embarrassment was one of the reasons of this silence, and that seems probable.
Another possible reason is that the modern progressives have moved on certain values to the opposite of the marxist/bolshevik ideal. From “Proletarians of all countries, Unite!” to “if you’re not a black trans lesbian vegan fat person, out of my backyard!”. So perhaps a conservative would be able to find more charms in the Russian revolution (like Lucáks, as explained in the link 5) than a current progressive could.
5. Lukacs’ statue is removed from Budapest, and Calhoun’s name is removed from Yale. (Tyler, of course, has no thoughts about or knowledge of the latter event.) Neither event troubles me, since both were morally ambiguous men (as are we all), and each generation is surely entitled to honor whom it pleases.
Surely the removal of statutes and the renaming of buildings constitutes evidence of a re-founding of those polities according to “new modes and orders,” to use the language of Machiavelli. This isn’t to comment whether is good or bad, just to say that it is something momentous for members of those polities. Although, as is typical, those fond of the previous regime will call those fond of the new regime evil and criminal, and vice versa.
#1. Require companies introducing automation to offer employees stock options as compensation for the risk of layoffs. If the employee gets laid off and the company does well, the employee gets a share of the profits. If the company goes broke anyways, then the employee was going to get laid off no matter what.
Congratulations, you thought up a solution that’s even worse than anything in the article.
In the world of Certain People, every company is (a) publicly traded; and (b) large enough that they have spare stock certificates just lying around and unaccounted for — used as coasters at Board meetings, and so forth; and (c) has no restrictions from anyone at all regarding how they can be distributed.
Unlimited free candy, basically.
Why are you against free candy for the working people????
#2. Nobody seems to be wondering why the Cesium-137 doesn’t seem to be harming the boars. Or whether it is harming them at all.
May be half-life varies from species to species.
Wonder what Bohr would have thought of this?
If you mean radioactive half-life, that’s physically impossible.
It’s possible that uptake and retention of radioactive substances varies by species. It’s also possible that the harmful effects are species specific.
This is actually a great laboratory for finding those things out. Scientists should be all over this.
“May be half-life varies from species to species.”
Hazel’s correct. Half-life is a fundamental physical aspect of a given element.
(The half life of Cesium 137 is 30.2 years, by the way.)
People sometime use the word “half-life” for things other than radiation though. He might be thinking how long it stays in the body after consumption.
I assume it does harm them, but they only live 5 or so years so things like cancers might not have time to develop before they reproduce. There is plenty of food and no predators.
You would think at levels 300 times the safety limit that there would be some evidence of short term harm though. Or maybe the safety limits are set absurdly low out of an abundance of paranoia.
It is entirely possible that the incidence of cancer has increased dramatically among the boars, and the life expectancy of the population decreased dramatically. That isn’t something you could see from a quick visit to the area.
#3 – This has been going on for a long time. When some friends and I looked into opening a bar to spend some of our dot-com gains, we realized you could order an Irish pub, complete with Irish bartenders (visa status unclear), and assorted stereotypes. You just supply the space and the liquor license along with the Honduran barbacks. Ironically, we wanted to open it in an area where there were several authentic Irish bars.