Monday assorted links

1. American football average is over.

2. This Sunday Times profile of me has a nice Straussian opener, the significance of which becomes clear only with the end close. Possibly gated for some of you.

3. Ross Douthat praises Singapore (NYT). I would add that hospitals in Singapore actually compete against each other, even though many of them are state-owned.

4. Science fiction recommendations from Henry.

5. Mega-meta classical music recordings list.

6. “We find that the growth in polarization in recent years is largest for the demographic groups least likely to use the internet and social media.”

7. Again, I do Facebook Live tonight at 7 p.m.