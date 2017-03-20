Monday assorted links

1. American football average is over.
2. This Sunday Times profile of me has a nice Straussian opener, the significance of which becomes clear only with the end close. Possibly gated for some of you.
3. Ross Douthat praises Singapore (NYT). I would add that hospitals in Singapore actually compete against each other, even though many of them are state-owned.
4. Science fiction recommendations from Henry.
5. Mega-meta classical music recordings list.
6. “We find that the growth in polarization in recent years is largest for the demographic groups least likely to use the internet and social media.”
7. Again, I do Facebook Live tonight at 7 p.m.
Shorter 6:
Oops dropped tag
http://i2.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/044/247/297.png
Question for someone with access: The abstract talks about those “older than 75 than for those aged 18–39.” That leaves out most of those in politics, and donor classes (and most of us?).
What is going on there?
1. More like “The NFLPA is the worst union in pro sports.”
Regarding the NFL and veteran salaries I’d argue that outside of QB and maybe a few elite players that the players are largely fungible. I know they don’t want to hear this but I think it’s true. The Ringer had an article before last season regarding the average age of players and how it’s been dropping. Obviously teams are putting less emphasis on NFL experience.
I think the game has suffered because of this. Play seems to be increasingly sloppy over the past five seasons. I wouldn’t be surprised to see an extended drop in viewer ratings as top tier QB’s like Brady and Roethlisberger retire in the near future.
6. Are the most-polarized groups also least likely people to have been brainwashed by public education (somehow evaded indoctrination and were not absorbed by the BORG) and were not subverted by Marxist catch-phrases, political tirades, liberal gibberish, and Soviet-style (some materials seem to be plagiarized from scripts used to brainwash US POW’s during the Korean War) propaganda that America is all, and only, evil?
Or, is “polarized” a term used to describe being “. . . shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” William F. Buckley, Jr.
The key line from Douthat is: “A sprawling empire of free spenders is never going to be as disciplined as a city-state ruled for 30 years by Lee Kuan Yew.”
If you’re not willing to have a monarch, this is just wishful dreaming.
Just because we will never be Singapore doesn’t mean we can’t make marginal (see what I did there?) improvements.
Interestingly, Singapore’s own marginal changes over the past 18 months have been to make insurance mandatory for all citizens and to reduce deductibles. Basically, Singapore’s system is what America’s would be if the government took over the bronze plan market, lowered deductibles, required everybody — including those with employer-sponsored plans — to enroll, and also made health savings accounts mandatory.
“Ross Douthat praises Singapore”
This phenomenon of conservatives praising the Singaporean health system has been going on for years. Yet, key features of Singapore’s system include the fact that the state runs basic health insurance and premiums are subsidized for those with low incomes. Additionally, the government recently lowered deductibles and co-insurance rates. Republicans in Congress appear to have an agenda that moves in the opposite direction: there is no interest within the GOP in nationalizing any part of the health insurance market while there is substantial support for cutting premium subsidies for those with low incomes and increasing deductibles (which, as far as I can tell, are already higher for PPACA bronze plans than they are for Singapore’s MediShield Life).
1. I think a lot of players are in fact fungible, but I don’t think the NFL does a very good job of valuing players either — whether their value in terms of competitiveness or in terms of entertainment. I am not convinced that the high-priced superstars are truly delivering that much more value than an average player or even a marginal player (all of whom are, of course, actually extremely talented athletes who probably dominated in high school and still excelled in college football – even the most marginal NFL player is the cream of a crop selected from among the cream of another crop).
Regardless, it presents a lot of interesting issues that should be explored in a more systematic fashion. And you’d think there would be money to make in doing so.
On the one hand, you have Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. Clearly superstars. On the other, you have whatever nameless non-superstar they are throwing to. Clearly, the haves and the have nots!
QBs are the only truly unique, non-interchangeable players in the game, and having a good one is basically the difference between good and bad teams. All other players are pretty fungible. Coaching is the other important factor, the players are pieces in the scheme of a coach.
#6 – Age seems like a pretty lousy instrument for internet use. Especially when you could measure, you know, actual internet use and thereby control for age-polarization correlation that’s independent of internet use.
Ross is in top Kellyanne Conway form today:
para 2: “In theory there is a coherent vision underlying Republican health care policy debates…” Ok, that’s a good start, but this can only end with “In practice, … complete incoherence or lack of vision.”
para 3: “This theory … explains why conservatives think…” What theory, Ross? Seriously, you echoed a word in paragraph 2. But, it’s a word not an idea! The whole structure of paragraph 2 is the practical lack of a coherent vision combined with Ross’s view of what the healthcare insurance vision should be. “In theory” and “my theory” are not the same thing.
Dear God, this man reminds me of the cheerleader who joined the debate club because people paid her more attention the more she used her mouth.
2. Relax Tyler, you are leading a model life. Any non-economist would agree.