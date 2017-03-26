The new George Steiner book

by on March 26, 2017 at 1:51 am in Uncategorized | Permalink

George Steiner, with Laure Adler, A Long Saturday: Conversations.  Steiner is one of the most knowledgeable people, even into his 90s.  From these conversations I learned that he started working for The Economist as an economics reporter after WWII, computers drive us to a notion of “minimal language,” “God is Kafka’s uncle,” he recommends North, by Ferdinand-Louis Céline, and Ben-Gurion once told him “Only one thing matters: send me your children.”  By the way, “Malraux predicted that the religious wars of the twenty-first century would be the greatest in history.”

Definitely recommended.

1 comment

1 Ray Lopez March 26, 2017 at 2:23 am

The Yankees baseball owner? He’s deceased.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: