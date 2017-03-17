Philosophy of humor bleg

What makes something funny? What should I read on this topic? I thank you all in advance for your wisdom and guidance. I can assure you I will put this material to use, though not as a producer of humor.
by Tyler Cowen on March 17, 2017 at 12:49 pm in Philosophy | Permalink
What makes something funny? What should I read on this topic? I thank you all in advance for your wisdom and guidance. I can assure you I will put this material to use, though not as a producer of humor.
Previous post: Friday assorted links
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
Ted Cohen, Jokes.
The essence of humor is when you expect something to bounce and it doesn’t.
I would pay $100 to hear what Art Deco or prior_test think is funny. I’m guessing Jack Benny for the former, drowning puppies for the latter.
What do I find funny? Puns for one – though puns are sorely lacking in Germany (even if SWR1 managed to pull something like a pun off – ‘SWR1 gehört gehört’ – literally ‘SWR1 belongs heard/listened to,’ even if google/google translate cannot handle the phrase).
I found the first half of ‘He’s Back’ / ‘Er ist wieder da’ utterly hilarious, after the first ten minutes or so – though no puppies are drowned, Hitler does shoot a dog. And much like Trump boasting he could murder someone in broad daylight on 5th Ave, in the movie this action does not hurt Hitler’s ratings in the least. It was interesting to see the movie in a German movie theater with a German audience – they laughed about as much as I, though with a certain undercurrent at the beginning of the comedic action that was interesting. Hitler is most certainly not a figure of humor in Germany in 2017, unlike how most Germans viewed him in 1927.
This is the perfect response, very illustrative of my point. Where do I send the $100?
Seriously? This is truly getting amusing – why not send it care of Prof. Cowen, GMU, Mason Hall, Room D150, .4400 University Drive, 3G4
Fairfax, VA 22030.
Indeed. So either you are Tyler or you finally hooked up!
Now you have a problem sending a money order for 100 hundred dollars to Prof. Cowen at his office address? Why? I’m sure that Prof. Cowen can find some worthy GMU student to pass it on to, after all – it would cover about 70% of the list price of Modern Principles of Microeconomics – https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Principles-Microeconomics-Tyler-Cowen/dp/1429278412
I’m guessing you haven’t seen the movie. Without joking, it is worth watching to get a bit of insight into how Germans are looking at what is happening in the U.S. right now.
Trump IS sort of like a tragicomic spoof of Hitler.
Puns?
https://c3jemx2ube5v5zpg.onion.to/?document=view&id=84§ion=10
Also from Asimov: “The planet of Lockmania, inhabited though it was by intelligent beings that looked like large wombats, had adopted the American legal system, and Bamaby Burnside had been sent there by the Earth Confederation to study the results. Burnside watched with interest as a husband and wife were brought in, charged with disturbing the peace. During a religious observation, when, for twenty minutes, the congregation was supposed to maintain silence while concentrating on their sins, the wife had suddenly risen from her squatting position and screamed loudly. When someone rose to object, the husband pushed him forcefully. The judge listened solemnly, fined the woman a silver dollar and the man a twenty-dollar gold piece. Almost immediately afterward, seventeen men and women were brought in. They were ringleaders of a crowd that had demonstrated for better quality meat at a supermarket. They had torn the supermarket apart and inflicted various bruises and lacerations on eight of the employees of the establishment. Again the judge listened solemnly, and fined the seventeen a silver dollar apiece. Afterward, Burnside said to the chief judge, “I approve of your handling of the man and woman who disturbed the peace.” “It was a simple case,” said the judge. “We have a legal maxim that goes: . . . ‘Screech is silver, but violence is golden.'” “In that case,” said Burnside, “why did you fine the group of seventeen a silver dollar apiece when they committed far worse violence?” “Oh, that’s another legal maxim,” said the judge. “Every crowd has a silver fining.” (By Isaac Asimov)
I just noticed the 100 dollar offer after posting – forget it.
How could you read the question without seeing that? It comes first! This is also very illustrative of the genius of prior_test.
I picked up on the Jack Benny and drowned puppies, while ignoring the generally meaningless gesture of paying someone money. And you almost got it right – one of the funniest movies I have seen in years also has a scene of a dog being shot.
But if you meant that seriously, I’m sure we can arrange a way for you to pay me 100 dollars – thus being very illustrative of the genius of msgkings.
That’s the best you got? LOL
See above – this is starting to enter the realm of the absurd, if not quite reaching the level of absurdist humor.
Last word freak LOL
‘though not as a producer of humor’
False humility is never attractive.
Thus Spake prior_test, the man who knows what is attractive.
Not really. But since this is about what I find funny (see above), I have always assumed that Prof. Cowenis personally self-aware enough to realize that much of what he presents in public is not to be taken seriously, meaning that much of what is presented here is actually just a joke in his eyes. Thus the claim of unattractive false modesty. Obviously, I might be mistaken in assuming that, meaning that while he is still a reliable source of humor, his humility remains as boundless as ever.
The man is already married, bro. Move on.
And yet, I pine for the earnest Canadian.
Why choose?
http://www.jehsmith.com/1/2017/02/the-death-of-gelastics-.html
Humor is a moment in which our shared obedience to language and systems of meaning is disrupted by incongruity, and the animal howls that commence thereafter.
Read Bruce Fink or Richard Boothby on humor. And reflect upon the fact that humor is most powerful when it veers toward sex or death.
I don’t know how to describe what makes something funny, but I do know that you have to be smart to be funny. We all grew up with people who got terrible grades in school but we knew they were very smart, often smarter than the grinders who got straight A’s, because they were hilarious (and the grinders were not).
Some of us weren’t funny at all in grade school and only became funny after years of horrifying trauma.
Spot on.
Went to school and college with a lot of brilliant people ( including one who picked up a Nobel) ; invariably the most earnest are never the humorous ones.
Ted Cohen, Jokes; Eric Kaplan, Does Santa Exist? A philosophical explanation; Thomas Cathcart and Daniel Klein, Heidegger and a Hippo Walk through those Pearly Gates.
https://www.amazon.com/Naked-Jape-Uncovering-Hidden-World/dp/0141025158 by Jimmy Carr.
“benign violation theory” sounds plausible, but the fact that it is Year Of Our Lord 2017, and we only have a theory casts doubt.
My guilty secret is that “Trial and Error” makes me laugh out loud. Pretty basic benign violation. Lip bomb.
“Hey man, you ever, you know, use Vaseline during sex?” “Oh yeah, every time.” “Really?” “Absolutely. We put it on the doorknob and it keeps the kids out.” Rimshot.
Inside Jokes: Using Humor to Reverse-Engineer the Mind might be of interest to you. If I remember correctly, it is pretty academic, considering the landscape of theory about humor and then tries to tie it together with an evolutionary explanation. Its been a while and I would have to leaf through my highlighting to say more…
http://ktf.franko.lviv.ua/users/vasya/fantasy.html
I gave an ignite talk on this topic several years ago, you have to read the slide notes along with the slides:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1yDm_cQ2f5l3shF00EufVFcToBBkmYFwgmXR9N6rrD7I/edit?usp=sharing
“All humor comes at someone’s expense.” – anonymous philosopher.
“Brevity is the soul of wit, but truth is its heart.”
I don’t have an answer for you, but Steve Martin is teaching a class on comedy at masterclass.com in a couple of months.
My own contribution https://sweettalkconversation.com/2016/04/30/funny-in-theory/
A second vote for Ted Cohen, Jokes.
I’d suggest listening an episode of the The Partially Examined Life that concerns Bergson on humor, available here: http://partiallyexaminedlife.com/2012/05/31/ep57/
Bergson doesn’t have the greatest ideas on the subject, but the hosts do a great job examining those ideas and the subject in general. I’d recommend them for an introduction to most philosophical topics.
Don’t read books. Watch Penn and Teller’s “The Aristocrats.”
Next, watch all three Bill Burr stand-up specials, in order. Meditate each audience as well as the jokes.
NB: Most “classic” stand up specials and sketch shows are not nearly as funny as you remember. Does that have more to do with their timeliness, or that they were never all that funny in the first place? (See: Richard Pryor, Bill Hicks, Kids in the Hall) Probably the former, but I dont know.
Other questions you should address: why are some jokes “objectively” funny? Think of much of the recent Trump sketches on SNL. Why are some jokes only subjectively funny (read: you have to be part of the in-group)? Think of the kind of joke told on The Daily Show, or Last Week Tonight.
In furtherance of my prior quote, things are funny only when they are perceived as truth. Situations that are widely recognized as true can be objectively funny. However when one’s opinion of the truth, or beliefs, are shaped or given substance by one’s values or perceptions, then groups with different values and perceptions will differ in subjectively regarding something as funny.
For example, a joke comparing Trump to Hitler would be subjectively funny only to people who think this comparison is apt. But the condition of Trump’s skin color or hair is widely regarded similarly by all, and hence these jokes can be considered more objectively funny.
As my other quote mentions, humor almost always involves somebody or something getting hurt. There are some counterexamples, but this is generally true. Consequently, any emotional attachment or sympathy we have for the person or thing being hurt is likely going to make the joke unfunny, while those with no such attachment or sympathy will more likely regard it as funny.
I believe that humor is tightly intertwined with our sense of justice. That value includes both truth and people getting what they deserve.
Pinker’s How the Mind Works, p.454, is on the problem of humor.
While not necessarily a meditation on joke construction itself, “Laughter” by Henri Bergson attempts to understand the role of the comic (and laughter) in society.
It was first brought to my attention by Monty Python in which John Cleese reflects on “the Bergsonian idea of laughter as a social sanction against inflexible behavior.”
With all due respect, the post fails an opportunity to make a perfect _Name of the Rose_ reference.
I imagine that your comment is funny, but it sailed past me. I read The Name of the Rose in German, so I likely missed something in translation.
Was it a lost book of Aristotle on comedy, that occasioned all those murders? I felt that book didn’t pay off after the establishment of its atmosphere. As a reader I was wandering through a labyrinthine library, about to reach the crux, and it kept not being there, just another turning. I did bag some heresies I knew nothing of.
I don’t know any books about humor but Jerry Seinfeld’s comedian chats are breezy fun.
I would generally shy away from recommending something I think is funny – but since someone above mentioned that they think puns are funny (unless that was deadpan) I will put forward Roger Angell’s “Ainmosni” for those who enjoy wordplay and light humor in an arch, “delightful” vein. The New Yorker knows the piece’s worth and keeps it paywalled, though.
Tyler, your output of humor has doubled in recent years, and I think most of it is unintentional. That conversation with Gladwell was one of the funniest things I have seen this month, and I knew I wasn’t supposed to be laughing.
Sick burn, bro.
Finally! A place I can really shine: I wrote a dissertation chapter on humor.
Inside Jokes: Using Humor to Reverse-Engineer the Mind by Dennett and Hurley is good.
Try Lewis, Paul. Cracking Up: American Humor in a Time of Conflict. The University of Chicago Press, 2006. (though it’s specific.
The Philosophy of Laughter and Humor by Morreall is a good collection.
I like, oddly, Viktor Frankl’s comments in Man’s Search for Meaning:
“Humor was another of the soul’s weapons in the fight for self-preservation. It is well known that humor, more than anything else in the human make-up, can afford an aloofness and an ability to rise above any situation, even if only for a few seconds. I practically trained a friend of mine who worked next to me on the building site to develop a sense of humor” (54).
and
“The attempt to develop a sense of humor and to see things in a humorous light is some kind of a trick learned while mastering the art of living. Yet it is possible to practice the art of living even in a concentration camp, although suffering is omnipresent. To draw an analogy: a man’s suffering is similar to the behavior of gas. If a certain quantity of gas is pumped into an empty chamber, it will fill the chamber completely and evenly, no matter how big the chamber. Thus suffering completely fills the human soul and conscious mind, no matter whether the suffering is great or little. Therefore the ‘size’ of human suffering is absolutely relative” (55).
“5 Leading Theories for Why We Laugh—and the Jokes That Prove Them Wrong” is useful, though it seems easier to poke holes in theories of humor than it is to come up with and develop those theories: http://www.slate.com/content/slate/blogs/browbeat/2011/05/13/5_leading_theories_for_why_we_laugh_and_the_jokes_that_prove_them_wrong.html.
Email if you want more.
“Finally! A place I can really shine: I wrote a dissertation chapter on humor.”
You’re not the first doctoral student who had to take menial jobs after an unsuccessful defense. 🙂
I understand that Donald Trump doesn’t laugh. The only other president I can think of that didn’t have a hearty laugh is Nixon. I understand that Reagan liked to tell jokes, and would laugh at his own jokes. I can’t imagine Trump telling a joke. Sure, I can imagine him ridiculing someone and believing it funny, but it wouldn’t be. My point is that funny isn’t universal. Laughing and crying are controlled by the same part of the brain. I recently saw a commercial for a drug that prevents uncontrollable laughing and crying by people who have suffered a stroke and damaged that part of the brain. Some drugs, alcohol for instance, make some people laugh, some people cry, and some people mean as Hell. I understand Trump doesn’t drink alcohol. It’s a good thing because it would likely make him mean as Hell. I used to think Dudley Moore was funny. I laughed out loud at the scene from 10 in which he fell down the hill while spying on the 10. I laughed out loud at the scene from Arthur in which he announced to his butler (John Gielgud) that he was going to take a bath and Gielgud responded “I will alert the media”. Bill Murray isn’t funny. Jim Carrey isn’t funny. Will Ferrell isn’t funny. Ben Stiller isn’t funny. I had a law professor who looked just like Alan Arkin. Whenever he would call on me I would laugh uncontrollably. The man apparently didn’t know he looked just like Alan Arkin, which itself was funny.
Dave Barry: “Why Humor is Funny”
http://www.e-reading.club/chapter.php/79498/1/Barry_-_Dave_Barrys_Greatest_Hits.html
What makes something funny?
When you use the word CUCK! Guahhauuhauuuhauuu
Edward Piece already mentioned Penn & Teller, and here’s another reference that I think is on point:
– In written form: http://symftr.tumblr.com/post/5987695109/nasas-successful-quantifying-of-comedy-timing-by
– Or, in 72 seconds of video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8D8rxn5Ai4
Scott Adams writes well about how to craft jokes.
No reference to books, but hop on Pandora or whatnot and listen to old comedians from 50-60 years ago, or get on Netflix and watch comedies from the early days of TV. I find that it’s much easier to analyze humor when you’re removed from the immediate subject of the humor. How much of I Love Lucy depended on the mores of the day and strikes us more as interesting than funny? How much are you going to laugh at the young Don Rickles, and why is the audience laughing so much more than you are? Why would people of this earlier era find ethnic jokes so funny if 1) they really aren’t, and 2) seem crude and offensive now?
IMHO this is better than reading any text on humor.
Tyler,
Don’t dismiss trying to put your humor research to use. Take your own advice about writing out the argument with which you disagree.
And surely you can top Planet Money: http://www.npr.org/2015/04/01/396871377/on-april-fools-day-planet-money-tries-out-economics-jokes
The internet encyclopedia of philosophy’s page on humor is a good starting place (especially if you want an example of how analysis can kill humor): http://www.iep.utm.edu/humor/
Humour Formula, by Scott Adams
Humor Formula
In today’s blog entry I will teach you how to write humor, thus removing the mystery and in the process turning you into a joyless zombie, albeit a witty one.
I wrote on this topic more extensively in my book, The Joy of Work. So I’ll just give you the highlights here. The core of humor is what I call the 2-of-6 rule. In order for something to be funny, you need at least two of the following elements:
Cute (as in kids and animals)
Naughty
Bizarre
Clever
Recognizable (You’ve been there)
Cruel
I invented this rule, but you can check for yourself that whenever something is funny it follows the rule. And when something isn’t, it doesn’t.
One of the reasons comics are such a popular form of humor is that they often get the cute part automatically. Calvin and Hobbes is widely considered the best comic ever, but the few times it featured the parents doing the main action, it fell flat. Whenever it combined Calvin and Hobbes (both exceedingly cute), with some witty dialog (clever), a dangerous wagon ride (cruel), Calvin acting like a typical kid (recognizable), and thinking about adult philosophy (bizarre) it fired on 5-of-6 humor elements, which is virtually unheard of.
One could argue that all of the elements of Calvin and Hobbes are borrowed from Peanuts, Dennis the Menace and Winnie the Pooh (Hobbes is essentially Tigger). Originality doesn’t count for much with humor. I should know, since Dilbert has been compared to Charlie Brown grown up. And I certainly didn’t invent talking cartoon dogs. Execution is everything.
The Far Side comic made a huge splash in its day primarily using the elements of bizarre, cruel and clever. Often the comic included an animal that was cute too, in its own way. That’s 4-of-6 humor elements. No wonder he sold a trillion calendars.
Dilbert works best when cute Dogbert is doing something cruel, in a clever way, to people we recognize. That’s my version of 4-of-6 and I rarely hit it. Usually I start with a recognizable business situation and just make something cruel out of it. On a good day I can do it in a clever fashion. On a bad day I introduce some bizarre character like a giant talking cucumber. On average, I hit only 2 or 3 of the elements. That’s good enough to run in 2,000 newspapers, but it still isn’t a pimple on Snoopy’s buttocks.
Now take a look at a comic called Barkeater Lake that’s published only on the web. In this example the cartoonist is trying to satisfy the 2-of-6 rule but each dimension falls just short. The dog isn’t cute, the cleverness isn’t clever enough, the cruelty isn’t cruel enough and the bizarreness isn’t bizarre enough. He’s knocking at the door, but it needs a little extra.
You can see more examples of his work at:
http://www.comics.com/comics/barkeaterlake/index.html
Now compare that to Pearls Before Swine, a newish comic that’s already in several hundred papers and growing. The author, Stephan Pastis, has literally studied the 2-of-6 rule and applies it religiously. To my knowledge, he’s the only cartoonist other than me who does it consciously. In the following example you have cute animals, some cruelty that’s definitely cruel enough, some bizarre behavior, and it’s all tied together with a clever theme. That’s 4-of-6. See for yourself.
You can see more of Pearls at:
http://www.comics.com/comics/pearls/index.html
The only other humor tricks worth noting in this summary are:
1. Write simple sentences that are easy to read. Complex sentences with big words kill humor.
2. Use funny sounding words when you can. (Yank is funnier than pull).
3. All humor is about people. You can’t make humor about concepts or objects.
Now go forth and be funnier. You have no excuse.
I guess the translation might not do it justice and that is why it is not very well known and why it hasn’t been mentioned yet but “Laughter” by Bergson is a book that might be right up your alley. I always felt Bergson was a massively underrated philosopher and it is one of his minor works but it provides the best definition for what laughter is, why we laugh and gives an incredibly coherent answer that encompasses all branches of humour. When I was 19 it was eye opening.
“Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it.”
E. B. White
Here is my nomination. It’s not very funny.
The Act of Creation is a 1964 book by Arthur Koestler. It is a study of the processes of discovery, invention, imagination and creativity in humour, science, and the arts. It lays out Koestler’s attempt to develop an elaborate general theory of human creativity.
From describing and comparing many different examples of invention and discovery, Koestler concludes that they all share a common pattern which he terms “bisociation” – a blending of elements drawn from two previously unrelated matrices of thought into a new matrix of meaning by way of a process involving comparison, abstraction and categorisation, analogies and metaphors. He regards many different mental phenomena based on comparison (such as analogies, metaphors, parables, allegories, jokes, identification, role-playing, acting, personification, anthropomorphism etc.), as special cases of “bisociation”.