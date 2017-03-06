I am doing a Reddit AMA at 2 p.m.

by on March 6, 2017 at 10:03 am in Books, Philosophy | Permalink

Here is the link, all are welcome…

4 comments

1 Britonomist March 6, 2017 at 10:36 am

Doing a reddit? :O

I think you mean “doing a Reddit AMA”.

You should have done one on /r/badeconomics like Noah Smith did recently.

Reply

2 Daniel Weber March 6, 2017 at 10:59 am

If it was Noah Smith, he would get into a fight on Twitter and then block you when you proposed a way to resolve the conflict.

Reply

3 Rob March 6, 2017 at 11:11 am

I thought that was called pulling a Nassim Taleb

Reply

4 Epictetus March 6, 2017 at 10:56 am

But not in the way that Debbie did Dallas, I trust.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: