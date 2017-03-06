I am doing a Reddit AMA at 2 p.m.

Here is the link, all are welcome…
by Tyler Cowen on March 6, 2017 at 10:03 am in Books, Philosophy | Permalink
Here is the link, all are welcome…
Previous post: Theft! A History of Music
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
Doing a reddit? :O
I think you mean “doing a Reddit AMA”.
You should have done one on /r/badeconomics like Noah Smith did recently.
If it was Noah Smith, he would get into a fight on Twitter and then block you when you proposed a way to resolve the conflict.
I thought that was called pulling a Nassim Taleb
But not in the way that Debbie did Dallas, I trust.