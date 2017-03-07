Reddit AMA with me

Marginal REVOLUTION
by Tyler Cowen
on March 7, 2017 at 2:36 pm
in Philosophy
Hi Tyler, When asked if they would rather fight a horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses, many people say they would be more scared of a horse-sized duck. My question to you is, duck-sized horses, over-rated or under-rated?
Hi Tyler, When asked if they would rather fight a horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses, many people say they would be more scared of a horse-sized duck. My question to you is, duck-sized horses, over-rated or under-rated?
[–]TylerCowen[S] 19 points 7 hours ago
[–]TylerCowen[S] 19 points 7 hours ago
Not a great danger. Remember all those large birds that used to roam around New Zealand? Where are they today? Hunted and eaten by the Maori. The small horses could nip at your heels, however.
Here is the whole thing.
You’re thinking ahead to “How am I going to roast this thing?”
My sister’s dog bites my ankle when I visit.
They eat horses, don’t they?
I would think the duck sized horses could be trained to carry small loads: six packs of beer or soda, for example.
On the other hand, a horse sized duck…that’s a lot a Chinese takeout meals in a single bird. (That’s the only time I eat duck, even though every time I have it I think “that was delicious; I should eat duck more often.”)
Addendum: “As for food, she bakes pies and the like, and I can’t say I agree with that at all.”
Self unrecommending, Tyler.
I mentioned this in the other thread: this was my favorite of Tyler’s responses. Mark Bittman (who I usually don’t care for) opened my eyes with his diatribe against pie:
http://www.nytimes.com/2011/09/11/magazine/mark-bittman-bye-bye-american-pie.html
I realized that he (and Tyler) are correct: pie is an inherently dumb idea, taking a delicious filling and surrounding it with an insipid substance.
When the best that one can say of a food is that “it’s flaky!” or “it’s golden brown!” or “it’s tender and not tough!” then we’re talking about a really boring food. Superior to pies are: cobblers, buckles, crisps, pan-dowdies, brown betties, strudel, danish, turnovers, crepes, dutch babies, waffles with fruit on top … pretty much anything.
I like pies and I will fight for them if the need ever arises.
‘The Trolley will either hit five duck sized horses, or one horse sized duck’ Choose wisely..
Both?
Think one aggressive, 900 lb. duck and 100 herbivore, five-pound horses.
Insufficient information. Are firearms permitted? If so, shoot the horse-sized duck and throw a feast for family and friends. If unarmed combat, the horse-sized duck, at say 1,000 lbs, could peck the bejesus out of your ass. So, ebne though you be exhausted chasing-down and kicking through the goal posts 100 duck-sized horses, it is safer. One duck-sized horse would be over-rated, 1000 would wear one down.
Reminds me of the night I walked our 55 Lb. black Lab mix when the neighbors’ tiny Chihuahua tried to commit canine seppuku.
Why are ducks the size of ducks and horses the size of horses? If there were ducks and horses of different sizes (horses of a different color, so to speak), would the resulting disruption promote greater dynamism and avoid complacency? The theme of complacency and its place in the annals of human behavior reminds me of Larry Summers’ explanation for the financial crisis, given in his Okun Lecture as the crisis was unfolding. His explanation? That smart economists like him, by overcoming the dilemma of the Phillips Curve, had made people (economists especially) complacent and therefore didn’t see the risk of a financial crisis. Go listen to the lecture. I couldn’t make this up. Of course, Summers has long since abandoned that explanation. Will Cowen stick to complacency as his explanation for the economic doldrums? Will he repeat Summers’ Okun Lecture? Will ducks and horses have a place in the lecture?
To be clear, I believe there’s a lot to Cowen’s explanation (and Summers’ too). But I’d focus more on the 1%. A cause of the financial crisis was complacency among the investor class, complacent because all those financial innovations that were designed to avoid risk gave investors a false sense of security. Today, the investor class is complacent because they believe the Fed can avoid the worst of a financial crisis by implementing aggressive monetary stimulus, stopping the collapse in asset prices, and re-inflating asset prices. If complacency can cause such economic crises, then what’s the cause of complacency? Cowen provides a useful explanation. Much of the wealth of the last century was attributable to the dynamism of the industrialists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, who created vast fortunes that they passed on to their heirs. The heirs, having inherited wealth, were more interested in capital preservation than capital formation and innovation. With each passing generation, however, the number of heirs multiplied, and it became increasingly unlikely that all of the heirs could maintain the standard of living to which they had become accustomed. Smart advisers suggested that the fortunes of the different families be combined into one large investment partnership, which could take on more risk with investments and realize a potentially much higher rate of return. Of course, the investment partnership is now the dominate feature of the investment landscape, run by bankers who amass great fortunes doing so, buying and selling entire companies to generate enormous profits, and engaging in sophisticated investment techniques made possible with complex algorithms designed by quants, the end result of which is to concentrate an ever increasing amount of the nation’s wealth in the hands of a decreasing percentage of Americans, who become complacent with their good fortune. Cowen’s book is a warning, a hair on fire warning, to the complacent 1%.
Economic subtext markets in everything!
I’d rather have a free bottle in front of me than a prefrontal lobotomy.
“Where can a young couple, without too much money, feeling hungry, feeling a bit peckish, go to find a really big frog, and a damned fine peach besides?”
https://youtu.be/7fY-M41FGzI
I have a question. Are you proud that your blog has become a gathering point for the Cuck community?
When we lived in NZ it was most un-PC to assert that the Maori had wiped out the big dicky-birds.
The birds went extinct because of global climate change! That’s been going on forever.
It is worse than that because the modern academic left insists, simultaneously, that indigenous people had great power to shape the environment around them (usually by burning it down which they tend not to mention) but that they also did not have the power to drive any animal into extinction. I suppose that if you assume they understood modern science better than modern scientists it makes sense.
I am not sure that burning the Great Plains or the rainforest or whatever is conducive to optimal biodiversity outcomes. But I could be convinced that Moa tasted great.
I was a bit surprised about the opinion against “anything shipped to your home–worry!”. People in large urban areas are close to stores. Living in a 800 hundred people town…..there’s only a lake, mountains and forests. I like to go out but I can’t buy a book, tires for the bike or a new laptop. Internet shopping is great, I can go to a city and enjoy it instead of spending most of time shopping.
Moa ate grass, ducks are omnivorous to carnivorous. Big ducks would be scarier than moas.
Reddit is the true bottom of the barrel, ground zero for millennial idiocy. Which is why one of the more sophisticated voices on the right got 20 upvotes.
If you wanna do well on Reddit you need to spend a lot of time talking about how there are no jobs at 4.5p unemployment, how great weed is, how serious racism is, how awesome radfem is, and especially about large scale UBI. Always with a tone suggesting greater degrees of victimization than expressed by most Holocaust victims.
Sad but true.
‘Cause there is nothing like RedPill, for instance, and the far-right is not well represented in Reddit.
“how serious racism is”
Governor Wallace, is it you?
“Which is why one of the more sophisticated voices on the right got 20 upvotes.” He should try to get those upvotes at Rush Limbaugh’s show.
I am not a smoker or a drinker, those being antithetical to the Brazilian character, but I think I would ratejr have one of the most sophiaticated voices on the right talking about weed – for or against – than about duck-horses. I do not think society needs to spend much time or raw brain power srudying our duck-horse problem.
