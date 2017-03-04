Saturday assorted links

1. Hamilton, Canada legalizes street hockey once again.
2. When will Amazon ship to the moon?
3. New Zealand offers free holiday to people who agree to do job interviews there.
4. $200 AI device to judge whether your tennis balls are in or out.
5. My podcast with The Art of Manliness. And my interview with Harvard Business Review.
6. Spanish Uber for priests. And John Cochrane on what economics really should be for.
4 will be interesting as a measure of McEnroe’s bullying. He seems to have done it deliberately to intimidate the umpires. But bullying an AI would be harder.
Ahh, for the days when people called their opponent’s shots.
Perhaps this AI could be shipped to Canada to arbitrate street hockey? That could be interesting. Especially as Farid Zakaria and CNN are arguing that the American dream lies in Canada these days. Does that mean he is considering a move? What are the plagiarism laws like there? Street hockey certainly sounds attractive but perhaps not to the hipsters planning to flee there.
Catholics are often accused of shopping around for a good confessor. Will Uber-for-priests allow comments of the “I slept with my sister-in-law and I got away with three Hail Marys!” sort? I can’t think of any other use for it.