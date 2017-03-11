Saturday assorted links

1. Who’s complacent? (no discomfort for those exercising!)
2. Countersignaling among the American wealthy.
3. I say Mississippi Delta > Bangladesh. Not close. Ask the border guards what they think.
4. The limits of Cafe Urbanism, with reference to Arlington, VA.
5. My influence on Ryan Holiday (he is too nice to me).
#5 Influencing people is overrated.
#3. Well the homicide rate in Louisiana is about 7 times higher than in Dhaka.
See here: https://homicide.igarape.org.br/
And as noted in the article itself, the comparison between the two is based on having an income of 2 dollars a day – ‘ I was trying to think: The World Bank does collect these income numbers—now, they’ve started doing this for the whole world because the [sustainable development goals] are supposed to cover everything—and in the United States, unlike other western countries, there are 3 million people who are under this limit.’
So, the actual point concerns the U.S. and its exceptional ability to be able to provide a group of 3 million people living within its borders for comparison to those having a comparable income living within Bangladesh.
Seems a bit less clear when phrased that way, actually.
And I forgot to include this information also – ‘And life expectancy in much of Appalachia is below life expectancy in Bangladesh.’
So, a GMU econ dept. professor has actually read ‘The Theory of the Leisure Class: An Economic Study of Institutions’ by Thorstein Veblen, while giving it a 21st century twist.
No need to keep the opportunity to understand countersignaling’s roots from the masses – http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/833
5. Should have stopped at 27. No, it’s the number of books in the New Testament. But his 29th point is the best: “People love to talk but rarely match their actions with their beliefs. This is both a contradiction or a potential market opportunity. It’s made me re-examine my actions in regards to both.” The reference is to the mismatch between predictions of doom under a Trump administration and the rising markets under the Trump administration. One might interpret the mismatch as a market failure, but being the optimist that I am, I have confidence in markets: markets go up, markets go down, the cycle of markets, the cycle of life. That’s the beauty of markets: nobody can be wrong. At least not for long. Cowen’s pessimism (all that complacency) is offset by his prediction of disruption (the reset) and his optimism for brighter days ahead. How could he go wrong? Brilliant! Just ask Holiday.
I don’t see any evidence whatsoever cited in the “countersignaling” piece.
Could this just be a case of creating a narrative that fits preconceptions? It seems similar to the kind of mood affiliation arguments so detested on this website.
It’s legit, I do it.
3. I thought this was an interesting article, and I bought bought the “$2/day” book based on that recommendation.
The trick, re. border guards, is that nobody comes to America with the exception of living on $2/day for periods > one month, but some end up in that situation. And if you actually are, $2 doesn’t go very far in America, particularly for shelter.
If we could be sure that no one spent months, maybe even recurring months, shut out of both jobs and transfers, it would be less of an issue.
#2 This is an excerpt from “the complacent class”, a very good book by the way.Still I don’t necessary buy all the “signaling” and “countersignaling”. Sometimes people just do what they feel like doing. Giving to a charity, helping the poor is not necessarily signaling virtue (unless you go out of your way to make sure others are noticing). Dressing casually may just be what he likes to do and there is no hidden intent. If you “don’t feel you have to impress anyone ” is that countersignaling or just being yourself instead of what you perceive others want you to be.