Saturday assorted links

1. Ryan Avent: “Given the structure of our social safety net, automation tends to increase poverty and inequality rather than unemployment.” And Ryan on unemployment and video games.

2. Looking back on Norman Podhoretz (NYT).

3. Complacency and cheeseburgers. “Cowen is optimistic in general, but not necessarily for you.”

4. Jodi Ettenberg reviews Matt Levine.

5. Why might the new Netflix rating system throw out information?

6. Meals on Wheels mood affiliation.