Saturday assorted links

1. Ryan Avent: “Given the structure of our social safety net, automation tends to increase poverty and inequality rather than unemployment.” And Ryan on unemployment and video games.
2. Looking back on Norman Podhoretz (NYT).
3. Complacency and cheeseburgers. “Cowen is optimistic in general, but not necessarily for you.”
4. Jodi Ettenberg reviews Matt Levine.
5. Why might the new Netflix rating system throw out information?
” through out information”?
From the verb to through
1. Actually, Avent says nothing about the social safety net; indeed, he follows the sentence quoted by Cowen with a summary of these factors: an abundance of labor, downward pressure on wages, disincentive to invest in labor saving technology (because labor is cheap), labor’s loss of bargaining power, and a misfiring economy due to concentrations of income and wealth. Did Cowen even read the piece or did he just pick out the sentence he liked even though it had nothing to do with Avent’s thesis?
I read more than the first paragraph for once. Though he didn’t elaborate, his very last sentence references “thin safety nets” that keep people from taking their job and shoving it.
I have unusually sustained attention today. I think it’s because I’m hangry and waiting on someone. Video game article: “The depression is the problem, Ashley says, not the games, but the hours he spends playing at Pro Evolution Soccer are making things worse.”
Long ago, my great aunt – who did not know a life of ease – gave me a little ring-bound recipe book printed up by her High Prairie Improvement Society (“… organized in December 1932 at the High Prairie schoolhouse. The club motto is ‘NEVER FAIL TO TRY’. The club color is blue. Each member through the years has tried to live up to the club motto. we enjoy our club and have many good times such as: picnics, ladies day out, Christmas party, and many other activities. We have a devotional at each meeting, a good lesson, and games …”).
Among the Wheaties Coconut Cookies and the Tuna-Biscuit Bake recipes [they’re all sounding good right now], the ladies have strewn bits of wisdom.
My favorite: Blessed is the person who is too busy to worry in the daytime, and too tired at night.
I don’t care if it’s anti-intellectual, truer words have never been spoken.
There are many ways to be busy – some may be more appealing than others (viz. “accumulating points during long hours at the office”) – but playing video games is not one of them.
2. The absence of perspective (not just Podhoretz but all of the “intellectuals” – left and right) is suffocating. I sometimes criticize the navel gazers on college campuses, but Podhoretz and his ilk have no peers when it comes to navel gazing.
Who counts as his ‘ilk’?
Cucks like me!
#2 I don’t understand what is wrong with pastrami…
Shut up you cuck!
Never!
Cucks like us SHOULD shut up
Never!!
All hail, puppeteers!
A) One of the best assorted links I’ve ever read here. Avent 1B in particular is great.
B) The Meals on Wheels thing – I hate everything about it. The unstated major premise that the federal government should be subsidizing a popular charity. The status quo bias in “if you make any cuts to X, then you are attacking Y.” No sense of purportion. The bad reporting and the clickbait headlines. If there’s one little vignette that better illustrates how screwed we are as a nation, I’d like to hear your nomination.
C) Reading both Cowen and Levine, it’s obvious to me Levine has been heavily influenced by Cowen’sblogging style. If you aren’t reading Levine you need to start. He’s an impressive combination of legal and financial expertise.
MoW is supposed to net-net reduce state costs on more expensive social and medical spending. If that is true, I choose the savings. I can do that without checking my mood or affiliation.
>The bad reporting and the clickbait headlines.
This, more than anything, is how we got Trump.
Given that CNN, NYT, WaPo and others are doubling down on the strategy… I suppose they want more Trump. Who are we to say no?
If there were only a way to quantify the effect.
http://news.wgbh.org/2017/03/15/politics-government/major-new-study-shows-political-polarization-mainly-right-wing
3. What produces complacency more than sameness; if Trump can be credited with making America great again, more than anyone Ray Kroc can be credited with making America the same, everywhere. Indeed, the McDonald’s operating is dedicated to making food look and taste the same everywhere one went. Kroc wasn’t about creativity, he was about destroying creativity. But who cares about hamburgers. Now wines are being infected by the sameness disease. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/17/opinion/sunday/ignore-the-snobs-drink-the-cheap-delicious-wine.html? We are really in trouble now!
The poor we will always have with us, but the devil makes work for idle hands – sounds as good an explanation for such an article of faith as 1.
So, Meals on Wheels. Of the entire GDP, which are the things that must be provided outside of private markets? Why? Being a “good” or something that someone wants describes the entire GDP by definition, so that doesn’t cut it. Universal Income of some type takes away all this kind of necessity to decide.
1. “This is a critical point. People ask: if robots are stealing all the jobs then why is employment at record highs? ”
Answer is easy: it’s not.
“But imagine what would happen if someone unveiled a robot tomorrow which could do the work of 30% of the workforce. Employment wouldn’t fall 30%, because while some of the displaced workers might give up on work and drop out of the labour force, most couldn’t: they need the money. They would seek out other work, glutting HR offices and employment centres and placing downward pressure on the wage companies need to offer to fill a job: until wages fall to such a low level that people do give up on work entirely, drop out of the labour force, and live on whatever family resources they have available, or until it becomes economical to hire people to do very low productivity work — serving as the fifth landscape worker on the household staff of a very rich tech magnate, for example.”
If 30% of the labor was replaced, most of those people would remain employed, some transitioned into other roles, but many just sitting there and not creating any value, surfing Facebook or pushing paper across a desk. Or, redistribute the work around the firm so that people are employed for ~40 hours a week but are only actually working 26 of those hours. Is it economically efficient? No, and yet it pretty clearly exists, just try asking a random group of workers(ideally after they’ve had some alcohol) how many hours at their job, if any, they spend creating any real value. People ask how predictions of automation causing unemployment are different from those in 1950, well, in 1950, you would have gotten a very different answer.
“But imagine what would happen if someone unveiled a robot tomorrow which could do the work of 30% of the workforce.”
But this has already happened. Many times (though never over night — it doesn’t happen that way). The agricultural workforce is dramatically smaller than it once was. The same is true for domestic servants. And manufacturing. And secretaries, clerks, and bank-tellers (Bartleby is no longer a scrivener). And yet the economy repeatedly finds alternative uses for the displaced labor.
Who here doesn’t care from whom his hamburger is made only if it is broiled to perfection over flames of hatred?
The reality is that Tyler is big on acting Kek-y.
6
Pizza delivery works.
I am a queue watcher, and check these food delivery businesses. Only pizza and Chinese have consistently survived.
number 4: short interview, not review
Item 1 made a lot of sense to me. Consider Costco again, how it succeeded, multiplied its own worker productivity, while (by the mechanism described) reducing the workers delivering a lot of goods. There is much less labor intensity in stocking households than 40 years ago.
#2: Good example of regression to the mean. Norman Podhoretz was a super smart guy. His son, on the other hand, is a loathsome idiot.
It’s not mood affiliation to be opposed to cutting CBDG (and by extension MOW) for the sake of a $50B increase in military-industrial complex spending. Or to find the attitude of a Mick Mulvaney distasteful.
Personally, I find the scrapping of the NASA mission to put the $10 quintillion asteroid into earth orbit the most offensive recent spending reprioritization.