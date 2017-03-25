Saturday assorted links

1. Chatbots that recognize your facial expressions and react accordingly.
2. American suburbanization is continuing.
3. Is capitalist growth pushing countries toward lower inequality again?
4. China Daily covers The Complacent Class.
5. Diminishing convergence in global productivity growth.
6. Attitudes of current slaveholders.
7. From Pol Pot to Peter Drucker (NYT).
8. Angus Deaton’s book review considers recipes for fixing inequality (NYT).
3. and 5. I suspect that these two posts are addressing the same economic phenomena. By that I mean that both inequality and productivity are a function of the demand for labor relative to the supply of it. I’ll comment on 5. first: as production was shifted to developing countries such as China from developed countries such as America, the former experienced sharp gains in productivity by the transfer of technology to China from America, but over time productivity gains in both China and America diminished, in China because the abundance of cheap labor discouraged investment in new labor saving technology, while in America because investment in productive capital was replaced with investment in “platforms” (Amazon, Facebook, etc.) and speculative (i.e., financial) assets, the platform economy not requiring nearly as much investment in labor saving technology. Now 3.: in China as the demand for labor increases relative to the supply of labor, wages will increase, thereby diminishing inequality (or the growth in inequality), the increase in wages providing an incentive for more investment in labor saving technology (the latter partially offsetting the former), while in America the continued investment in the platform economy and the growth and returns from finance being dependent on rising asset prices may continue to deliver the secular stagnation that many fear, unless and until Cowen’s Great Reset causes a plunge in asset prices and a recalibration away from finance and the platform economy. So there’s good news all around: diminishing inequality and rising productivity in China and the Great Reset in America (good news in the sense that Cowen’s prediction comes true).
8. The Great Reset will take care of it.
This post by Dietrich Vollrath (https://growthecon.com/blog/Profit-Accounting/) confirmed what I long suspected: the current data for investment, capital, profits, income shares, etc. is inadequate for the type of economy we have today. How do economists expect to help make good policy when the information they have is inadequate.
‘How do economists expect to help make good policy’
As long as the policy ensures that the rich are getting richer (in the eyes of the rich), that policy is by definition a good one in the eyes of economists like Prof. Cowen’s.
Inequality is higher in China than the USA.
Why don’t you tell us something about the commies over there?
6. The fact that bonded labor is now called slavery seems like re-defining slavery to suit the needs of human rights organizations who want to attract attention. I think chattel slavery, or true slavery, does not exist anymore anywhere.
de facto
There are big differences
If the slavery of the cotton-picking American south and the slavery of the Mamluks who could rise to position of generals while an Ottoman “slave” can both be considered as “slaves”, I think it is quite reasonable.
Also, the article states very numerous times numerous precise details.
The position of Mamluk slave under the Ottomans was much freer than that of an indentured servant or bonded slave, etc. But I do not see anyone arguing that those Mamluk slaves were not slaves. In fact, someone will almost certainly come to highlight the worst known situations of any person that can be grouped into that category, mostly for the purpose of negative associations with Islam, while completely ignoring the IN FACT worse situation of many bonded servants who do not meet the most stringent definitions of what a “slave” is.
Working long hours for nothing.
No choice.
That is slavery.
You’re using terms that impose a discrete model of a certain social science phenomena through the use of terms like “bonded” vs. “chattel” slavery, then mistaking this model for reality itself, and using the model as proof that the two things are different — except that they are in your model by definition. It’s completely tautological.
Of course perhaps your model really does map to reality. But does it? And even if it does, the assumption is the classification of “chattel slavery” is under all states of the world worse than “bonded labor” is that true?
Interestigly, in the American antebellum many pro slavery intellectuals argued that chattel slavery (I.e outright ownership) was more humane than the way the industrial working poor were treated. The idea being the working poor had distributed masters (capitalists), none of whom had an incentive to keep him alive. Whereas the owner slave had a master who had an incentive to keep the slave working and well.
Strange arguments from past times, but even if we disagree or think the argument is misguided (I do), it’s not entirely nonsense either.
The difference between the two clearly can be subtle, and probably it’s situationally dependent which is better or worse.
I think chattel slavery, or true slavery, does not exist anymore anywhere.
It exists in areas controlled by IS.
2. Rapidly growing Florida will soon reach a critical point, the neglect of transportation and alternatives to the automobile choking both the area and economic growth. Just getting from Jacksonville to Tampa has become an ordeal, while those residing in Jacksonville or Tampa face the choice between long daily commutes or obscene housing prices. Of course, those who can afford the obscene housing prices (and reside close-in) have no interesting in paying the taxes necessary to invest in alternatives to the automobile, those who can’t (and reside in the suburbs and exurbs) reluctant to support alternatives to the automobile because they know it would mean an increase in their local taxes even as they can barely pay their bills now (and with higher wages unlikely in an area with an abundance, and growing supply, of cheap labor).
For about 0.01% (annually) of the $1.07 trilion annual savings that could be had by changing the expensive and ineffective American health system towards the cheaper but higher average quality Canadian system, they could build a high speed rail between the two cities.
Or send everybody to India for treatment and save about 90% while still achieving world-class health outcomes.
http://www.annfammed.org/content/12/5/470.full
“learning while doing”
versus free trade logic
The roads and traffic in Florida aren’t perfect. But they are of significantly higher quality than California or the Northeast Corridor. Even given the state’s much higher growth rate. Of the ten metros with the longest commute times, five of ten are in the NE corridor, two are in CA, one is Chicago, one is Baltimore. Only one, Atlanta, is in a high growth or Sun Belt metro.
Average commute times in the Tampa Bay Area are at least 30% shorter than the San Francisco Bay Area. Florida ranks sixth in the nation for fewest roads in mediocre of poor condition (at 26%). In contrast California ranks 43rd (68%), New York ranks 37th (60%), New Jersey ranks 42nd (66%) and Connecticut 50th (73%).
Finally your assertion that car alternatives offer a superior commuting alternative does not hold water. The least car dependent metros, like NY, DC and Chicago, have by far the longest commute times. In New York average commute time for drivers is 29 minutes. For bus users it’s 50 minutes. And for light rail it’s a whooping 71 minutes. Public transportation has never in the history of the US offered a superior commuting alternative. The only solution to improve commuting is to increase road capacity to reduce congestion. And at new road construction at reasonable costs, the sunbelt states, particularly Florida and Texas, have proven remarkably more efficient than the Northeast and California.
http://fortune.com/2016/03/03/us-cities-average-commute-time/
https://www.transportation.gov/policy-initiatives/grow-america/road-and-bridge-data-state
http://www.governing.com/gov-data/transportation-infrastructure/commute-time-averages-drive-public-transportation-bus-rail-by-metro-area.html
THANK you, bru. The truth hurts (the new urbanist). They soo don’t want it to be true that building new road capacity is the way forward.
That more lanes on more roads would mitigate the problem does not constitute evidence that more lanes on more roads is the best solution.
2. Well duh! Most people do not want to be isolated nor crowded, so suburbs are the obvious compromise. Rich people live in very low density suburbs because they can. Middle class people settle for more crowded suburbs because they can’t afford to live in wealthy zip codes.
Do we really need economists to tell us what any idiot can plainly see? Yeah, I know 538 is not a den of economists. I do like to see data.
Anecdote: I have a friend and trch coworker who moved from a CA suburb to a tiny apt in London because he HAD to in order to get a job, not because he wanted to live in an expensive tiny apt. in a big city. That said, he and his family make the best of it by enjoying the benefits, such as they are. Of course, why not? Better that than mourn the loss of the good suburban life. He rents out the CA suburban house for the day they return.
Politicians, economists, city planners, and environmentalists all want to stuff us into stacked boxes in crowded cities even as they live in low density suburbs and escape to rich rural getaways. F*%k them!
I think the market is more responsible for that situation that the people you blame.
And if those people you blame were less active on the front, for example with reduced building regulations (often promoted on this site), there would be smaller boxes in more crowded cities. And then they would tell us “the market has spoken – that is what people want”. But it is precisely what you agitate against.
In the meantime, protecting what green spaces remain in urban centres will not help with respect to the concerns you raise, but something tells me that your friend in London appreciates the green spaces despite the additional 10m2 he might have afforded in a system which had developed every available green space.
(Ignoring pollution and health costs, of course …)
#3. Is capitalist growth pushing countries toward lower inequality again?
“Does capitalist economic growth lead to greater inequality, or less?”
Economists still can not definitively answer this basic question after 200 years ?
What is it that economist academics do for a living ?
Many economists of the sort that populate the GMU econ dept. refuse to accept what Marx wrote a century and a half ago – and they are well paid to do so.
I’m not an economist, just another bloviator on the Web.
I think the problem is that we do not carefully distinguish consumer-surplus-creating activity from rent-seeking. Indeed, an activity can be a mix of both. We just mark it “profit” and this leads us to be incoherent.
Marx was made out to be foolish by accident – he subsumed something akin to Malthus in his work and was just wrong enough to be dismissed. I’d say Otto von Bismarck took a basic Malthusian premise and went another way,and found more success. The Fabians had yet another heresy and found success. All roughly missed the effects of color chemistry on farming. You can still see the stain of Physiocrat thinking in USAian (and perhaps other) politics today.
Being paid isn’t necessary to hold that opinion – I can’t make the Marxist programme work in my head no matter what I do. I have information-theoretic biases against it. But I think a lot of people who share my opinion do so on a post-hoc rationalization basis. I do not think Tyler is one of those people. I tend to think of modern capitalism as rent-seek-ey and therefore “not true capitalism”, which is fraught with “no true Scotsman” peril.
“What is it that economist academics do for a living?”
They teach future teachers of economists to teach future teachers of economists to teach…
Sometimes yes, sometimes no.
Can I have a Nobel for this? Or is it just common sense?
On #4 – when China runs out of farm kids, they may well become just as complacent as the US has. This transition happens exactly once.
#4 Meanwhile, “dynamic national spirit drives China’s growth” and makes the countrysmtrong enough to destroy the white devils. Banzai! Banzai!
“2. American suburbanization is continuing.”
No surprise to anybody who’s read Robert Bruegmann.