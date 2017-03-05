Sunday assorted links

1. Allison Stanger’s open letter to Milan Kundera.
2. Duke Ellington plays the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show.
3. U.S. health care expenditures are fairly well explained by U.S. consumption behavior.
4. Some background on the FISA warrant process.
5. Finance economist Stephen Ross has passed away.
6. Interview with Die Welt [auf deutsch].
Wow – just imagine if the Beatles had ever played on Ed Sullivan’s show! http://www.edsullivan.com/the-beatles-american-debut-on-the-ed-sullivan-show-1964-2/
#2
(i) L&M wrote good tunes except She Loves You.
(ii) Himself was getting very lazy with his left hand.
But, finally, what the devil is the point of it? It would be like getting the Berlin Phil top play Take the A Train: wrong skills.
Love to see some Ellington, even if this is far from peak period or content. There has never been anyone like him, nor will there ever be.
Even if you don’t like the music, the video is worth watching for the sleeves alone.
6. There is no Great Stagnation in machine translation…
*Cowen: We strive for security, we want to protect ourselves against all possible losses, we want to establish a system of claims against the state. And we are moving less, we are setting up fewer companies. Much of our efforts are directed to slowing change rather than pushing it forward. This is the new America. The old restlessness that has shaped America is gone. This is evident in all possible areas of life.
* World on Sunday: For example, where?
Cowen: When I grew up, in the 70s, the car driving license was the symbol of freedom, autonomy and self-control par excellence. Everyone took a driving license as early as they could. Now every second does not make a driving license anymore, and those who do it do not have to hurry. There is a much more passive mentality. Instead of conquering the world, one waits for the world to come to one. And in the near future, we will also be riding around with machines. Yes, the autonomous driving will be convenient. But for me this is also a sign of slowing dynamism.
* World on Sunday: Where else do you see the Passivmentality?
Cowen: For drugs, for example. Earlier, LSD was used to produce hallucinations. Or stimulating drugs like cocaine. Today, marijuana and heroin are popular in the US, drugs that soothe and sleep. The medication is no different. At least one-fifth of young people in America are given medicines, and a large portion of them are used to soothe them so that they do not cause problems at school. No one thinks about the long-term consequences. It would be better for me if more people behaved strangely, but they would be closer to their true selves.
* World on Sunday: Not a few parents in America do not even let their children play outside.
Cowen: Yes, and kids are sent home from school, because their T-shirt is printed with a light sword. This is just crazy. If you shield people too much from all dangers, they lose understanding of risks. As a result, you have less security, no more.
continuing….
World on Sunday: The voters in the US have just elected a president who promises radical change. This is not exactly evidence of risk.
Cowen: The voters perceive this differently. The risk posed by Donald Trump is primarily concerned with foreign policy. These are dangers inflicted on other peoples. The Americans, on the other hand, promised to cement their transfer claims. Moreover, he has already proved himself to be a very weak President, who will not achieve much. Trumps presidency will only consolidate self-satisfaction.
World on Sunday: Nevertheless, this presidency is a great experiment …
Cowen: … which the voters did not allow themselves until the economy had fully recovered from the financial crisis. Four years ago, when people still feared the great recession, the super-responsibility-conscious Mitt Romney was a candidate for the Republicans.
World on Sunday: The choice of trumps is commonly explained by the fact that many Americans are not satisfied that they feel dependent.
Cowen: When people in the Appalachians or Wisconsin lose their jobs today, they stay where they are. They used to be just gone. However, mobility between the US states has declined by 50 percent.
Welt am Sonntag: Und daran ist allein die Trägheit der Amerikaner schuld?
World on Sunday: And this is the sole fault of the Americans?
Cowen: No, of course not. In many of the most productive cities in the US, Los Angeles and San Francisco, for example, homeowners have ensured that the value of their properties is not threatened by the construction of new cheap housing. This makes it more difficult for people from other areas to go where the jobs are.
World on Sunday: Will the US be European?
Cowen: We’ve become more Western, I’d say. And we were times rather that, China was just.
World on Sunday: Namely?
Cowen: China is a mobile country. You can grow up there in bitter poverty and end up as a billionaire. The Chinese are accustomed to the fact that everything changes constantly, they expect nothing else. And they take it upon themselves to go across the country to get a better job or even to keep their present. China will be like the US in much of the 20th century.
World on Sunday: Where does the frugality that you are diagnosing come from?
Cowen: You have to look back in the 60s and 70s. At that time, the US was a dynamic place with fairly strong income growth, especially for the middle class. But there was also a lot of crime, there were unrest and the unjust war in Vietnam. Ultimately, the people no longer agreed with this mix. So we locked up more people, we created more security, more regulated. In many ways, life in America has improved. But it was at the expense of economic dynamism.
World on Sunday: After all, America is at the forefront of the IT revolution.
Cowen: Information technology is a big, dynamic sector, that’s right. But what has changed the IT? In essence, she has embellished our leisure time. We use IT to stay at home. We do not go shopping anymore, but let us deliver packages from Amazon. We do not go to the cinema, but use Netflix. So weird: We use the most dynamic part of the economy to slow down change in other areas of our lives.
World on Sunday: More security in exchange for a little less dynamism: What should be so bad in a already well-off society?
Cowen: These are precisely the things that give each individual a sense of well-being that is a great danger to us as a collective.
World on Sunday: To what extent?
Cowen: In addition to mobility. Moving costs money and effort. Whoever renounces to move is at least in the short term better off. But if nobody wants to move, the labor market loses the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances. This in turn reduces the dynamism of the economy.
World on Sunday: What is so bad about a rich society willing to pay this price?
Cowen: The present self-satisfaction can not last forever. We try to keep change away from us, and that can not work in the long run. If you try to do that, there is a very radical change that can not be controlled or controlled anymore. Incidentally, as a nation, we are dependent on dynamic innovation – just to pay off our debts.
perhaps a machine translation would be in order for “The Joke”
from wiki: Nevertheless, he [Kundera] eventually became dissatisfied with this translation as well, and supervised the creation of a “definite version,” which was published in 1992.”
That was before Google Translate appeared in 2006 and that has improved dramatically over the past ten years. So GT should translate The Joke to finally have a translation better than what Kundera supervised. By 2022, Google should be able to polish the original Czech version.
“It would be better for me if more people behaved strangely, but they would be closer to their true selves.”
As far as people stay close to their true selves far from me, I have no objection.
Yesterday was a weird news day. We began with Donald’s “Obama put a tapp on my phone” tweet. That one got everyone going. They soon settled on “if it was a tapp(*), it was FISA.” But then it got really weird. Instead of following through on a “Watergate level” charge, Trump started tweeting about Apprentice and Schwarzenegger. Everyone was “wait, what?” And then “sources who should know” said there was no tapp.
I think end of the day consensus was that Trump just saw a Breitbart story, got animated about it, tweeted, and then lost interest.
This shows a broken Presidency on two levels. First, the President preferred questionable media sources to experts or calmer minds in his own administration. But maybe more importantly he didn’t have the judgement in the moment that this tweet would be more damaging to him than helpful. Now he gets a Sunday news cycle that is largely “wait, what?” That is not a great way to advance any legislative agenda.
Critical reasoning skills are missing from this whole story arc.
* – adopting the Presidential spelling
Well, in all fairness to Trump, he might not have been briefed on how the U.S. taps all conversations involving Russian officials and those Russians considered to have something to do with Russian intelligence agencies or fronts (a true cynic would say that means all Russians due to the utter pervasiveness of the Russian intelligence apparatus and its ability to essentially co-opt anyone in Russia at any time).
Such intelligence/counter-intelligence taps do not require FISA authorization, and have been occurring in practice pretty much as long as Trump has been alive.
In other words, were Russians placing calls to Trump Tower being recorded? Absolutely – definitely by the Russians and the Americans, almost certainly by the French, the Chinese, and the Israelis, and likely by another couple of dozen other countries.
And if Trump thinks Obama is responsible, he should become familiar with this, originating with President Reagan, particularly part 2 – ‘Executive Order 12333, United States Intelligence Activities, December 4, 1981 (As Amended by Executive Orders 13284 (2003), 13355 (2004)
and 13470 (2008)) https://www.cia.gov/about-cia/eo12333.html
Maybe some staffer would enjoy a trip to Mar-A-Lago to explain it to the president, if Trump has a few minutes to spare in his busy Florida scheduled activities?
I don’t think you help Trump with that “fairness.” It acknowledges too many of his deficits.
Any adult, especially of Trump’s generation, knows that the US and Russia constantly spy on each other, and have for our whole lives.
And again, there is no rational self-interest in tweeting about that. He should have been talking about something, anything, positive in his legislative agenda.
Trump fans didn’t want to talk about this today, but this is what Trump served up.
I am not trying to either help nor harm Trump, it is merely that his very existence has been massively entertaining for decades.
I might add that this article – https://lawfareblog.com/what-happens-when-we-dont-believe-presidents-oath – while very interesting, was not precisely entertaining, and provided some interesting perspectives on what Trump means to the current American system of government.
That article was very good, and it steps back nicely from the too-common “this is not really happening” response. This is happening, and until we get a serious replacement, we have to treat this President as a special (and dangerous) case.
No special briefing should be needed unless he wasn’t paying attention to the Michael Flynn episode.
What link are you riffing on?
A combination of what came by on Twitter and a few news stories. Here is the “end of day” one:
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-03-04/trump-calls-obama-sick-claims-trump-tower-was-wiretapped
FYI, the Whitehouse just issued a very strange position statement. They got nuthin’ except a request that unspecified claims be investigated.
https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/838387923523407873
Oh, you mean link above? The only reason for a FISA link today (#4) would be the President’s claim yesterday.
3. The author is far too modest in stating how this applies to the U.S. – ‘Consider two countries of the same GDP where one derives fifty percent of its GDP (expenditure method) from net exports and the other zero percent. The latter will have much higher material standards of living almost by definition (most of that difference is apt to be found in consumption, not, say, capital formation).
Yes, export activity generally contributes to the material well-being of its citizens (profits, wages, taxes, etc), but we are already capturing that pretty well in other GDP expenditure categories (especially consumption). Similar issues apply to capital formation activity. Ultimately the consumption component of GDP tells us much more about how much money a country truly has for consumption and other more discretionary uses of its resources and thus how much much we can expect them to spend on healthcare.’
Since the U.S. does not generate 0% net exports, it generates something on the order of -3% net exports (‘For all of 2016, the trade deficit was USD 502.25 billion, the highest annual level since 2012 and a 0.4% increase from 2015’s gap of USD 500.36 billion.’ http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-states/balance-of-trade ), allowing for even higher health care expenditures. Imagine how much more money the U.S. could spend on health care if it just doubled that figure to -6% net exports. Or how American health care costs would have to come down if the U.S. eliminated its current trade deficit entirely.
And as the U.S. trade deficit began to increase starting in the late 1970s, so did American health care costs compared to the rest of the world (at least if we don’t adopt a different way of measuring the costs, of course), according to the author – ‘The US looks above average in percentage of GDP terms starting roughly in mid-80s.’
Some people, though, even after all the handwaving, would reply to ‘Obviously I’d like more observations to make a tighter estimate, but if US costs were nearly as astronomical as they are thought to be this should stand out.’ by quoting something like this – ‘Data from the OECD show that the U.S. spent 17.1 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on health care in 2013. This was almost 50 percent more than the next-highest spender (France, 11.6% of GDP) and almost double what was spent in the U.K. (8.8%). U.S. spending per person was equivalent to $9,086 (not adjusted for inflation).’ http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2015/oct/us-health-care-from-a-global-perspective
Forgive me for not really buying into the apparent argument of the author that because Americans consume more than anyone else, of course they consume more health care. Because even trying as hard as possible, I just cannot force myself to consider France as being 1/3 poorer than the U.S., possibly because France is maybe 20 miles from here. And possibly because how does one value 6 weeks of vacation per year in consumption terms while spending three weeks at a southern French beach each summer?
” I just cannot force myself to considerFrance as being 1/3 poorer than the U.S., possibly because France is maybe 20 miles from here. And possibly because how does one value 6 weeks of vacation per year in consumption terms while spending three weeks at a southern French beach each summer?”
That is why you can always use GDP/ hour worked (constant dollars, PPP, naturally)
The OECD shows that in constant 2010 dollars, France and Germany are at about $60/hour worked and the U.S. is at $63. The EU – 19 is at $53.
http://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?DataSetCode=PDB_LV
But you see, that would ruin the author’s carefully constructed attempt to explain that America is fully normal in terms of health care costs. He attempts to use consumption figures, while dismissing all other measures as leading to the wrong result, i.e. America’s health care costs are really an outlier on the high end.
Right. I agree. I also recall a study that shows the USA is an outlier in health care costs because their IP laws subsidize the rest of the world (ROW). That is, due to some US Sup. Ct decisions involving differential pricing and grey market goods (both not allowed), the USA must try and recoup all their patented medicine costs in just the USA, which makes US drugs much more expensive relative to the ROW. Certainly that seems to be the case with my experience with the Greek and Philippine health care costs relative to the USA’s. For example, you can clean your teeth there, get routine dental work done, for less than $50 as opposed to the same thing in the USA for $200. That said, for really esoteric treatments you need to be in the USA (and lots of foreigners come to this country just for that reason, if they need specialized medicine).
The “we subsidize the rest of the world” and “our procedures are so advanced” arguments probably account for some of the difference in healthcare spending, but the sheer magnitude of the gap is amazing and shows that these can’t be the prinicipal culprits.
Compare and contrast the US with its most similar European counterpart, the UK: the US spends 17.1% of its GDP, versus the UK’s 8.8%.
So even if the UK decided to spend an additional gargantuan 2% of GDP on healthcare (57 billion USD), and a further 2% of its GDP on pharmaceutical research, we are still left with a gap of 4.3 % of GDP.
And don’t forget that US GDP per capita is higher than UK GDP per capita.
“Where’s my money?!?”
Hold on.
The very OECD web site you linked to also has GDP per person total and it shows a 37% higher number in the US over France. In addition, the author of the linked artivle already included another OECD link which states that this:
https://www.oecd.org/std/prices-ppp/OECD-PPPs-2011-benchmark-Dec-2013.pdf
Is the better determination of actual living standards. Go to page four for the OECD’s summary chart. Again, we see substantially higher consumption and actual living standards in the US.
The argument that less French are employed and that the average person in France works fewer hours doesn’t undermine the author’s argument in the slightest. I am sure he would agree that both are true.
Your (Todd, Ray and Prior) arguments fail across the board. The OECD data and narrative strongly supports his argument.
You haven’t addressed the point about how the U.S.’s trade deficit contributes to higher American consumption, nor how using the author’s example of 50% and 0% net exports and what that means, a decline in America’s trade deficit would then, apparently, lead to a lowering of America’s health care costs.
Further, the idea that 6 weeks free time is adequately measured by consumption figures seems profoundly misplaced, to be honest. Particularly when using that hanging out on the beach for 3 weeks example.
The thrust of item 3 seems entirely consistent with “Wagner’s Law.” That is, the idea that as an economy’s per capita output grows larger, government spending consumes a larger share.
So, no problem on healthcare, or much government spending, because it is for superior goods. Very clean water is a superior good. Keeping all the endangered creatures alive is a superior good. And so on.
(slightly tongue-in-cheek, somewhat serious)
Not really, because health care isn’t necessarily paid by the government. It seems to reveal that as standards of living go up, we do indeed as you state spend on some highly valued goods and this includes health care. Adjusted for PPP, the US is in line with other advanced nations in health care spending. We may still be wasteful, but we are in line.
I think we are on the same page, that #3 and Wagner’s Law are both rich people problems. They have significant overlap. Government healthcare costs have grown apace with private costs.
http://www.truthfulpolitics.com/http:/truthfulpolitics.com/comments/u-s-health-care-spending/
** #4 (FISA is a Joke)
…of course Trump’s phone was tapped by the Fed’s — ‘Everyone’s’ phone/email/internet/etc is collected by the NSA routinely (yawn)
FISA is a sad and tyrannical joke on Americans. Secret Courts can not exist in a free society– ergo, America is not a free society.
The 4th Amendment has long ago been neutralized by Presidents, Congress, and SCOTUS.
FISA is a compromise between having no checks and balances at all on intelligence gathering within the borders of the United States (the old system) and providing full 4th amendment protection even to foreigners who might have diplomatic immunity. It doesn’t make much sense to say the NSA has to go before a federal magistrate and show probable cause before wiretapping the Russian ambassador since the ambassador, by virtue of his status, isn’t subject to U.S. criminal law in the first place.
‘and providing full 4th amendment protection even to foreigners who might have diplomatic immunity’
I am fully confident that the Russian ambassador to the United States of America has, de facto, precisely zero 4th Amendment rights when it comes to the U.S. attempting to record every single word he utters or transmits. And that any attempt for the Russian ambassador to the United States of America to claim such rights would be politely rejected.
The 4th Amendment states a FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT for all persons within U.S. Federal Government jurisdiction.
The 4th Amendment has no clauses permitting Presidents/Congress/SCOTUS to modify that 4th Amendment… for purposes of “intelligence gathering”, or any other reason.
The normal court system is perfectly adequate for obtaining warrants for domestic intelligence gathering in accordance with 4th Amendment requirements.
The real ‘problem’ is that Federal Government officials find it so very inconvenient to obey the 4th Amendment– so they created unconstitutional workarounds (like FISA and Patriot Act) to ignore requirements for individualized search warrants and individualized probable cause.
The Federal Government now has de facto created its own “General Search Warrant” authority for the electronic communications of all persons in the U.S. (especially U.S. citizens).
The NSA and other government agencies now vigorously Collect-It-All 24/7 — in open and very successful defiance of the 4th Amendment.
The 4th Amendment was very deliberately intended to be a severe restriction on Federal power– it’s a feature, not a bug in the Constitution.
Apparently the FISA fig leaf was all it took to fool most Americans about this Federal criminality. (read the referenced Greenwald article)
The actual text of the 4th amendment bans “unreasonable searches and seizures.” It is defensible to say that the wiretapping of foreigners who are entitled to diplomatic immunity or who enter the U.S. under fraudulent pretenses for the purposes of engaging in espionage is “reasonable.”
‘The 4th Amendment states a FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT for all persons within U.S. Federal Government jurisdiction. ‘
No offense, but ambassadors of foreign nations are exempted from being under ‘U.S. Federal Government jurisdiction’ – if only because then the charge of treason could be made against an ambassador who is in no way, shape, or form subject to penalties that would apply to American citizens, particularly this section in Article III – ‘Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.’ https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleiii
Ambassadors are clearly involved in giving aid and comfort to their own nation, after all. Note that the U.S. government did not arrest the Japanese ambassador in 1941 due to his involvement in levying war against the U.S. And this is why the idea that a foreign national, representing a foreign nation, operating in an extraterritorial framework, is somehow covered by the 4th Amendment seems more than a bit strange. Particularly considering that it is essentially certain that the Russians are also recording all calls and conversations their ambassador makes, without asking whether such an action conforms the 4th Amendment, much less any other American law.
This is why the text of the 14th Amendment explicitly excludes a certain group – ‘”All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” For example, the U.S. cannot claim that the child of an ambassador who was born in the U.S. is automatically an American citizen, and the U.S: is fully within its explicit constitutional authority to not give American citizenship to such a child.
‘read the referenced Greenwald article’
I did – Greenwald, at least, does understand the difference between universal wiretapping of American citizens and the long running truth that all major governments spy on each other’s representatives. Though I won’t speak for Greenwald, it would be surprising if he were outraged that if he called the Russian ambassador to the U.S. on the phone, the conversation would be recorded. If only because Greenwald is intelligent enough to realize that his call is being recorded by as many governments as possible, and most certainly by the Russians themselves.
7. I’m probably wrong, but lately I have this nagging suspicion that N. Korea is trying a “Mouse That Roared” scenario.
I’m vaguely familiar with that book, but didn’t the mouse win? That is, the small country inflicted significant damage on the larger one and got some concessions?
#7 Seems to ignore the possibility of a Chinese intervention. We all know how this turned out last time. The Chinese hate North Korea, but they won’t stand by and watch America knock everything down.
… American taxpayers have spent over a Trillion Dollars defending South Korea, with no end in sight. What is the U.S. strategy now ??
Keep the course. There is no alternative now but nuclear war.
Yes, #7 also ignores the nuclear option that North Korea has, which is the wildcard. Sneak a nuke close to the border (Seoul is close to the DMZ) and detonate it, even a dirty bomb will cause panic)
That said, I’m in favor of assassination of Kim, and/or joint Chinese-US efforts to dismantle North Korea in exchange for trade concessions. Kim is not that popular with China except with certain Chinese military people it seems.