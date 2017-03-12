Sunday assorted links

1. Herbert Spencer on euthanasia.
2. Slaughtering the radioactive wild boars of Fukushima.
3. My Bloomberg podcast on complacency. And Michael Barone reviews Complacent Class.
4. The fifty greatest conductors of all time?
5. Those new service sector jobs: “That time I hired a professional masturbation coach.” The link doesn’t show “it” directly, but still I think would count as not safe for work. And is sex overrated? Safe for work.
6. Ariel Rubinstein reviews Dani Rodrik, also safe for work.
2. Do you want orcs? Because that’s how you get orcs.
4 is a pretty good list if you ignore the attempt to insert pygmies like Dudamel among the giants like Reiner and Szell for the sake of including some contemporary artists. It would be like making a list of the greatest Hollywood films since the 1970s and fooling yourself into thinking that there were even five films made since 2001 that match the top 20 of 1970 to 1980.
I couldn’t get the link to load, and do not remotely know enough to discuss which conductors belong on such a list and which don’t.
I do know enough to know that lists like this are nonsense. By what standard is the 51st greatest conductor of all time worse than the last choice on the list? Are there really critics or writers who think they can draw a distinction?
Copper is the best conductor in common use, gold is better but much more expensive. Or, maybe you’re talking about the men that run trains. There doesn’t seem to be much of a hierarchy of talent in that business.
No, copper is a better conductor than gold. Gold is used on some electrical contacts because it is a noble metal, so it won’t oxidize or tarnish. It also is used for the bond wires in plastic-packaged integrated circuits, but that’s because it is flexible.
At least two of the conductors listed (Klemperer and Walter) had as listed that they knew Mahler. Why is he not on the list?
>”Sexless Americans reported very similar happiness levels as the sexually active.”
I’m calling BS on this.
Bill Clinton has always been MUCH happier than Hillary.
He has been happier because he has sex or he has (more) sex because he is happy?
Relative to Hillary I’m sure he has more sex because he has more charisma.
Clinton’s charisma has always been based on his political power. Prior to becoming governor of Arkansas he had to settle for females like his eventual wife, later he was able to enjoy successful encounters with more desirable women.
3. Related to your concerns about worker mobility, a piece at Forbes frames the healthcare debate in these terms:
“A dynamic national economy requires an optimal degree of what economists call ‘factor-mobility.’ People have to be willing and able to move to where they’re needed, as centers of production move back and forth over time.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/rhockett/2017/03/09/universal-health-insurance-its-the-efficiency-stupid/amp/
3. Barone’s review affirms the point the review in the WSJ (inadvertently) made: there’s something for everybody in The Complacent Class, conservatives, liberals, and libertarians, because readers see what they want to see. That’s a heck of an accomplishment, and Cowen should be recognized for it. I’m reminded of the automobile safety expert who, upon seeing the carnage of the wrecked red sports car, opined that cars ought not be painted red.
5. I’m pretty sure women need it as affirmation. Me, I’d prefer a backrub and a beer.
#3. Complacency is a negative word. Dynamism and innovation are positive words. However it’s not obvious to me how correlated these instinctive connotations to are to their actual impact on people’s lives. Must human kind be doomed to discontent for fear of losing ground? This shows the same lack of imagination that has led to very little reduction in working hours despite great leaps forward in productivity for nearly a century.
Tyler Cowen is an economist in his soul, and so searches for “productivity” as a measure of human progress. If there isn’t growing productivity, people must be doing something wrong.
Maybe I believe in a weak form of that. Productivity is good, but not every productivity loss is a human tragedy. If the corporate worker bee shifts down to yoga instructor, maybe a lot of people get happier, while less money changes hands.
What does a humane philosophy of human progress look like? Concentrate on the happiness and push productivity down to a contributing, but not even necessary factor?
1. Cowen (or is it Spencer?) has a great sense of humor: an effort to avoid inequality is a means of euthanasia.
“Ariel Rubinstein reviews Dani Rodrik, also safe for work.”
Not if the boss find me reading it when I should be at work.
#5 Is this really different then how I hire a black man to cuck me? Because if it is I’ve been doing that for YEARS
One factor not tied to “complacency” behind the much cited decline in interstate migration is the rise of two-income households. When both have jobs, it is a lot harder to move. But, well, maybe having two jobs in a family makes it complacent.