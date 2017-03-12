Sunday assorted links

1. Herbert Spencer on euthanasia.

2. Slaughtering the radioactive wild boars of Fukushima.

3. My Bloomberg podcast on complacency. And Michael Barone reviews Complacent Class.

4. The fifty greatest conductors of all time?

5. Those new service sector jobs: “That time I hired a professional masturbation coach.” The link doesn’t show “it” directly, but still I think would count as not safe for work. And is sex overrated? Safe for work.

6. Ariel Rubinstein reviews Dani Rodrik, also safe for work.