Sunday assorted links

More surgery is being performed with the patient awake and looking on, for both financial and medical reasons. But as surgical patients are electing to keep their eyes wide open, doctor-patient protocol has not kept pace with the new practice. Patients can become unnerved by a seemingly ominous silence, or put off by what passes for office humor
I had an operation on my toe a couple months ago and stayed awake during it for precisely this reason. The podiatrist and especially anesthesiologist were eager to put me under, but I wanted to avoid running up the (absurd) costs any more than I had to. The anesthesiologist wasn’t even necessary, but he owned the surgical suite where the procedure was done, so he was in the room and (still) billing something.
While the procedure occurred I was thinking about all the papers and articles about healthcare economics I’d ever read.
Hello Dan. I have to defend my anesthesiologist colleagues because unfortunately I think they do not nearly get enough respect that they deserve from the public, as your comment illustrates so well. Anesthesiologists are probably not necessary for routine procedures and indeed nurse anesthesiologists are increasingly taking over routine procedures. However, for complex cases, guess who saves the patient if they crash on the table? It’s certainly not the surgeon. Anesthesiologists are masters of physiology and a well trained anesthesiologist is the difference between a patient dieing on the table or not. In summary, anesthesiology can be very routine and formulaic and probably below the pay grade of a physician, however if things go south, you absolutely need a well trained person to save the situation. The entire field is moving in the direction of taking on complex cases where their skills can be best put to use.
Likely they will be the 1st part of the surgical team who is automated away.
When I had my colonoscopy, I asked them not to use one of the drugs they were planning to use which induces memory loss. The drugs they did use had no perceptible effect, and next time I’ll ask not to have any drugs. It wasn’t anywhere near as bad as I expected, nor was the pretreatment with the drink. The whole thing went smoothly. The worst part was the doctor talking about his recent vacation the whole time he was examining my colon.
In college in the 1970’s, my neuroanatomy professor had just come back from China enthusiatic about acupuncture anaesthesia, but she did mention that even in China it was not effective on some small percentage of surgical patients so they used regular anaesthesia on them. My theory is that you can tolerate a considerable amount of surgery without intolerable pain if you don’t freak out, and treatment with acupuncture by solemn doctors assuring you it will work but regular anaesthesia is standing by induces enough calm for what is essentially anaesthesia-free surgery.
(1) I encountered an eruv in Newton, MA years ago, witnessing a carefully-maintained wire that did not seem to have any logical use. It took me a long time to finally sleuth out what is was. In this case I eventually figured out it was a sort of “anti” eruv: within the main eruv there was a large lake (Crystal Lake) that for some complicated rules was not allowed to be part of the eruv, so there was an extra loop of wire that encircled the lake. I’ve learned that since then the status of Crystal Lake has changed and the “anti” eruv is no longer needed.
Which brings me to my question: as long as you’re flouting the spirit of the rule as they are, why not make a huge eruv? You know, one so big that the entire area not included in it is about a square foot?
…you expect religious superstition to be rational ??
3. Obviously yes. Obamacare managed to balance interests of the moment, was immediately hated, but then so would any plan that balanced need to pay with reluctance to pay.
The new status quo is being stuck at that past balance, that local maxima, and being unable to do global optimization.
Global optimization requires too much honesty.
Why can’t you say “creative destruction death panels to kill and chop up and sell body parts of the poor to the rich”?
When you call for treating people like cars, then people are property that is creatively destroyed for profit when the property fails to pay a positive return.
Oddly those who use as the slogan “right to life” merely advocate creating new property which, like all property, has no “right to live” unless able to generate a market rate of return as property.
The larger shell game is the game or mortality. We’re all going to die. But we all want to live as long as possible, as long as it’s on someone else’s dime. So the shell game is to shift the cost of paying for our own denial of mortality onto a different group of people. As long as someone else gets screwed nobody has to be the asshole who says “Hey, you’re going to die. Suck it up.”
Well, 60% of the population at least are closer to death than life because of their preexisting condition of being unproductive and unable to generate a positive balance sheet. Liberals have made those under the age of about 15 big money losers in developed nations, but even in conservative Africa those younger than age 6 cost more than they are worth, unless they survive long enough to gain five years work experience by say age 12. The rate of destruction was so high that producers of workers pumped out people with preexisting helplessness in hopes 1 out of 3 or 4 would survive the conservative health care system to become productive. But it was leftist handing out free health care that changed that balance, flooding Africa with a huge number of unproductive people who burden the African economy.
With free health care, luck, lots of money lots, those closer to death become net positive return people who are now moving away from death. They are productive enough to buy the things needed to be healthy, food and health care. But after two decades, the are increasing overcome by the preexisting condition of time that moves people back to death, at a rate that traditionally was determined by their rate of return.
Given the productive people are only that after being worthless, and will soon become worthless again, their self interest is in reducing the competition during their productive years, requiring either higher child mortality, or birth control provided to their peers who by preexisting condition of being female causes them to be unproductive while adding to the burden of the unproductive.
Further, those who are productive will not properly value their productive and kill themselves when they become worthless. Thus they begin to rationalize forcing the productive to support them.
Like, “I paid to support you for 20 years of you being worthless, so you owe me 20 years paying to support me while I am worthless.”
#3 was specifically an indictment of “the American Middle Class” and their alleged selfish, shortsighted cultural attitude toward health care and personal responsibility.
Typical leftish class warfare thinking, composed entirely of empty rhetoric. Totally ignores Federal Government domination of the American health care system.
It is a critique. All you need to defeat it is an actual healthcare plan that can (a) become law and (b) not lead to ruin in the following election.
Show us.
“But the requirement of compassionate health care policy is a policy with few beneficiaries. (For a determined libertarian, this means placing very high expectations on charity.)” is “Typical leftish class warfare thinking”
Or are you thinking old age is the only reason people need “The American middle class does not believe in saving up for health care expenses. The idea that you should have $10,000 – $15,000 set aside for the occasional acute medical episode is abhorrent. The idea that you should save up for the inevitable medical expenses of old age is abhorrent. We are not Singapore.”
Unless you want the health care of Africa, “old age” starts before birth. The cost of an alarming number of people at age 10 in the US far exceeds $50,000. A significant number of people have $50,000 medical bills by age 30. In Africa the medical costs are much lower because you die before 5 and then 30 when you experience the inevitable “acute medical episodes”.
1. What that article left out was that many Jews (usually ultra-orthadox) do not accept the eruv as a valid loophole, and even within the eruv will not carry anything on the sabbath. They won’t carry their own keys, wallets, or even push strollers.
Also the Rabbis that maintain and check the wires can sometimes get into all sorts of trouble because a watchful policeman or utility worker is unaware and thinks they are doing nefarious things with the utility poles.