The bureaucratization of protest

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
Take the famed Selma civil-rights marchers of 1965, when the protesters had obtained the legal right, through petition, to conduct a 52-mile, five-day march down an interstate highway. Of course, that blocked the highway and inconvenienced many motorists and truckers. America’s NIMBY mentality would most likely prevent a comparable event today.
Starting in the 1970s, the federal courts began to assert that public spaces are not automatically fair game for marches and demonstrations, and so local governments have sought to please the users of such facilities rather than marchers and protesters. For instance, during the 2004 Democratic National Convention, numerous would-be demonstrators ended up being confined to a “demonstration zone,” which one federal judge described as analogous to Piranesi’s etchings of a prison. The zone was ringed by barricades, fences and coiled razor wire.
Here is the closer:
Could we not have kept public demonstrations and protests more alive as a vital and nonbureaucratized tradition?
For a long time, most people ignored this issue, but I wonder if it won’t start to seem urgent once again.
Don’t worry: when today’s college students get into power, they aren’t going to allow anyone to say anything they don’t like.
Watch this video of Charles Murray trying to speak today at super-preppy Middlebury College:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/preppiest-college-in-america-shouts-down-charles-murrays-speech/
This enrages me but I’m pretty sure it isn’t new. According to S. Pinker in The Blank Slate, they did this to E.O. Wilson in the 70s.
Yep, sociobiology being just considered a synonym for an older term. Luckily, though, people like Sailer are clever another to at least try to find new bottles for old wine – for example starting something like the Human Biodiversity Discussion Group ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Sailer )
But much like the AfD in Germany, strangely such noble attempts to create political action attract supporters who can be easily confused with those that hold old-fashioned views. Almost as if that was the point, if one is cynically minded.
Well, Murray’s a lying racist. He has freedom of speech; that doesn’t mean he has the right to speak *unopposed*. If he talks bullshit (as he inevitably does), he deserves heckling.
Speakers in the 19th century understood and expected heckling. When did right-wing speakers become such sensitive, delicate snowflakes?
sure Nathanael, but it’s not really heckling is it, it’s just shouting over him to stop him speaking.
Absurd comment. The audience is deliberately and directly preventing Murray from exercising his first amendment rights by disrupting his speech. This is not “heckling”.
Not that heckling is so great anyway…it’s an infantile, unproductive expression of disapproval of the speaker. It does nothing to further the debate, nor is it likely to convince those who don’t already agree with the heckler. But that’s ok, because I suppose the point is to annoy someone who “deserves” it and flamboyantly signal which side you one is on, rather than to attempt to win the war of ideas.
The boomer equivalent of “clicktivism” is that they went and smoked pot at a protest or two (or pretend they did now) and think they brought about civil rights and the end of the Vietnam War.
Tyler,
You are about the least libertarian libertarian out there. It’s trivially obvious that your new-found interest in protest is bc your corporate masters are anti-Trump.
‘your corporate masters are anti-Trump’
Not exactly – Pruitt, to give a concrete example, is ALEC approved. Though we will probably need to check out his private e-mail to see just how deeply that approval goes. Maybe we can ask some Russian hackers to help out? https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/03/02/new-epa-head-told-congress-he-never-used-personal-email-for-government-business-but-it-turns-out-he-did/
“Republican lawmakers have introduced bills to curb protesting in at least 17 states, with possibly more to come. I don’t approve,”
To be fair, these bills don’t curb peaceful assembly, but directly address rioting, destruction of property and obstruction of public roads.
At Selma, the protestors were victims of violence. Today the protests are perpetrating violence.
you’d do well to read was written about those protestors at the time. You’ll see the same themes of small numbers of agitators used to paint massive numbers of peaceful protestors as a mob. Then at least they only put dogs and hoses on people, didn’t have spare military armored mine resistant personnel carriers available to the local cops.
‘Could we not have kept public demonstrations and protests more alive as a vital and nonbureaucratized tradition?’
You are familiar with DC – could we not have kept Pennsylvania Ave open to through traffic?
Strange how the framing changes – though in both cases, the decision making process seems based on fear.
If you’re going to fault “America’s NIMBY mentality,” it is probably fair to ask what rules apply for people who want to protest in your neighborhood, and whether there is any possibility of people protesting in your neighborhood even without those rules. Easy to fault others for protecting their backyards when you know your backyard isn’t in danger.
How quickly one forgets these words, which at least in theory apply to the entire United States, not just Mantua – ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances..’
Of course, like Scalia, one can hope that Gorsuch will make that a real priority, while ignoring any originalist pretensions – ‘As a jurist, Justice Scalia was a staunch protector of free speech — even though, interestingly enough, the First Amendment doesn’t lend itself easily to originalism, his favored mode of analysis. These themes emerged during two panels at the Federalist Society’s recent 2016 National Lawyers Convention, centered on celebrating Justice Scalia’s life and legacy. The first panel focused on free speech, election law, and originalism, and the second panel covered Justice Scalia’s influence on different areas of law, including free speech law.
Free speech is an important topic to tackle given how it’s under attack today. Professor Nadine Strossen of New York Law School, president of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) from 1991 to 2008, noted that advocating free speech has been described as “conservative,” in quarters where that’s not a compliment, and has even been investigated as “hate speech” on some university campuses.
Strossen’s political views are well to the left of most Federalist Society members, but on free speech, they’re with her. “Normally speaking at the Federalist Society is going into the lion’s den for me,” she said, “but on this issue, I’m preaching to the choir.”’ http://abovethelaw.com/2016/11/justice-scalia-originalism-free-speech-and-the-first-amendment/
Interesting article.
This is a joke, right? Protest was bureaucratized because a political coalition formed which opposed those protests, in form and substance. “Judges in the 1970’s” means judges nominated by a GOP which sought to take over the judiciary for this purpose.
When I saw the title, I thought it referred to the fact that the act of protest has become, perhaps always was, a highly scripted organized form of theater.
‘perhaps always was, a highly scripted organized form of theater’
You know, there are people who just might disagree with that. But definitely not anyone currently in power anywhere in the world.
Amazing point. Small steps towards the hunger games! Buying your book now…
I agree completely, 100% with Tyler. It’s our country, and if some fraction of the population wants to protest, it’s their right. We want the same right for ourselves. There’s a reason free speech won Gold and guns Silver.
On a related note, many of my favorite reads like MR are now flooded with conspiracy-toting, insulting, certified fact-free commentary. It drowns out everything rational; even pure liberal websites are thus afflicted. The reverse isn’t true for conservative strongholds like ZH or BBN. Is it just me or was the comment section of this blog on a higher level just a few years ago?
Don’t forget: union activity was highest when unions were actually illegal and banned.
The Bonus Army was not given a permit and was gunned down with tanks. This only made their movement *more* popular.
Criminalizing protest isn’t just wrong. It’s also a *strategic mistake* — it’s a guaranteed backfire, guaranteed to create more support for the protestors. Gandhi knew this and leveraged British overreaction into the independence of India.
This is true at some level, but it depends on the popularity of the protestors’ cause and the extent to which they are suppressed.
There needs to be a balance–a reasonable allowance for protest while also limiting the amount of disruption caused. I don’t think it’s necessary to let protestors shut down Interstate highways. On the other hand, confining all protestors to a fenced in area seems too extreme.
Isn’t freely protesting where ever you want anti democratic? Its a bit like introducing secret ballots for strikes. Sure it inconveniences some people but without it you end up with a small set of radicals imposing their views on the majority.