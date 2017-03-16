Thursday assorted links

1. Buridan’s Ass no more?: “Indecisive People Rejoice: There’s an iPhone Case That’s Also an Android Phone.”
2. “A new study of English spelling practices demonstrates that the way we spell words is much more orderly and self-organizing than previously thought.”
3. Why we cry, and the economics of weeping. And Michael Cannon on the new health care bill.
4. Economic ideas we should forget (keep on clicking through to see the whole list). By no means do I always agree — the Coase theorem??
5. Do wild animals have worse lives than farm animals?
6. Global/international version of The Complacent Class quiz.
#5 “life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Also: http://www.bartleby.com/17/1/28.html
5 is a little bit amusing. Funny to see people play games of anthropomorphism and culture. As in Æsop’s fable.
But it is all built on a loose foundation. See also Lisa Feldman Barrett.
3b. The CBO also had some interesting news on the Obama care death spiral.
http://www.vox.com/platform/amp/policy-and-politics/2017/3/14/14921594/obamacare-implosion-ahca
So maybe the most likely outcome is also the least bad option.
6. Do you get non complacency points for identifying as a gender other than male or female?
Do you get points if you feel someone choosing a new gender 1000 miles away is a threat to your identity?