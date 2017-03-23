Thursday assorted links

1. Digital prescriptions to limit opioid abuse?
2. More on violations of covered interest parity.
3. How serious a problem is crony capitalism?
4. Bethany McLean reviews Complacent Class; I would say she is too hung up on thinking this has to be a book about whom to raise and lower in status. You can see this at the end most clearly when she thinks I must be saying that China is somehow better than the United States.
5. David Henderson reviews Complacent Class.
6. Luddite sex workers in Spain shut down robot brothel? (NB: tabloid source, plus video at the link)
3.- The measurement by lack of creative destruction is probably the best one, although the first commenter is right: For higher education, what we see is industry cronyism. Hiring is hard, so many employers, even those that Tyler considers the most innovative in his book, end up looking like old boys networks. You will find SV unicorns that will ignore a new grad’s resume if it doesn’t come from one of maybe 6 universities barring a recommendation from an employee. They just change their tune when they get big enough, and there’s no way that those universities could feed them by themselves.
Other great places to find crony capitalism are companies that live and die just from government contracts, where direct and indirect bribery happens all the time, but where one wouldn’t just take a bribe from a random company: Taking bribes can be risky at the levels where those decisions are made, so first you become a crony, then you can do some nice quid pro quo. Spaniards and Italians are very good at this game.
And let’s not forget that this is ultimately just a classic principal agent problem, so the private sector is not immune to this. Sales processes for enterprise anything are built on this, as anyone that has been in middle management in a fortune 500 company will be able to tell you.
What’s the direct and indirect bribery incorporated into sealed bids?
When you have to pay some minority to pretend to own your company so that you can get the minority set-aside?
I think that’s limited to the construction industry. The fan dance incorporated in that is not going into the public works commissioner’s pocket.
The influence happens when the spec is drawn up. From the on it is open and transparent.
#7: “I found instead that maximum RQ was actually increasing over time!”
This finding might also be consistent with the winner-take-all dynamics we’ve seen where the top tier of companies experience expanding profits, and others experience increasing competitive pressure. This would imply R&D could look more valuable at certain firms, when instead the result may be attributable to market structure, not superior R&D.
#7 – another explanation of why ‘the top winners are doing better at R&D and not decreasing’ is simply power law statistics: as the ‘sand pile’ gets bigger, there are more outliers, so some companies grouped at two sigma from the mean will show very high R&D growth, so you could argue ‘these companies are doing it right’ but that’s a statistical fallacy. It’s only an artifact of the law of large numbers. In fact, there is a Great Stagnation but the increased money spent on R&D is giving the illusion that some of these tail-end companies are ‘doing it right’.
Of course you know my solution to the Great Stagnation: better patent laws.
#6 should be #3b.
4. McLean, like Noah Smith, gets too bogged down on the meaning of “complacency”. I suppose I’m okay with Cowen’s use of the word since I’m a regular reader of this blog and am familiar with (though don’t claim to understand) his creative use of words. I waited until Cowen’s final chapter to get the payoff . . . . and he doesn’t deliver. Well, he does in the sense that he predicts the Big Reset, but he doesn’t describe what that entails, only that betters days will follow. Cowen could have gone all Austrian on us and predicted (or is it promised?) The Big One, but who would want to read that on a nice spring day. Cowen seems to believe disruption is a necessary condition for progress, and I must say The Big One sure does produce disruption (even in the New Testament sense of the rich will become the poor and the poor will become the rich), but I prefer tinkering around the edges, improving on what we have rather than destroying the village in order to save it. As for the Chinese, how complacent can one be when there’s no rule of law: here today, gone tomorrow. Maybe some of those West Coast Straussians are drawn to Trump because Trump isn’t all that keen on the rule of law. I would remind them that people who are prone to break the furniture don’t break their own.
“Maybe some of those West Coast Straussians are drawn to Trump because Trump isn’t all that keen on the rule of law.”
This seems to reveal that you haven’t actually read what the Straussians, East and West coast, have been writing for years. They are not vicious Machiavellians, rayward. It is precisely Machiavelli, an icon of lawless, ruthless modernity, whom they despise.
Have you considered that they might be drawn to Trump because he has promised he will enforce the law? (Note that Trump himself need not be a moral paragon in order to espouse morality / moralism, or defend moral behaviour, or uphold the law. That doesn’t make him lawless. It just makes him a hypocrite.)
The French mathematical economist and geophysicist Didier Sornette, predicts, via a patented (!) variant of a lognormal formula found to be successful somewhat in predicting earthquakes, that based on data fed into the equation, The Big One will occur on January 1, 2050, which happens to be about when peak population occurs on planet earth. Mark your calendars!?
I would posit that Trump is far more aware than most how the rule of law works.
The first thing you learn about the rule of law is that there isn’t.
Especially if you are a real estate developer and casino operator.
#5: David Henderson has a point. As easy as it is to blame the government for everything as some libertarians do. Tyler often somewhat downplays the direct impact government regulations has particularly where it concerns potential gains that could have been made, particularly serendipitous ones. Though his Stubborn Attachments adds some valuable nuance to Tyler’s inadequate confession of libertarian faith.
Our smartest scientists and mechanism designers are contriving academic models within the university system, or optimizing search indexing, advertising, retail delivery, and car services, in tech.
The next smartest tier of our country is working on things like public health, the opiate epidemic, and teaching.
7. I would say “some companies” not “companies”. Companies that have a large investment in current technology and the fixed assets that go with it aren’t keen on replacing it with the latest technological innovation. Indeed, companies will go to great lengths to prevent new technologies from reaching the market (by challenging patents and alleging patent infringement, buying technology and burying it, etc.). Companies that rely on foreign supply chains don’t have a direct interest in advancing technology; indeed, abundant and cheap labor provide a disincentive to technological advancements that would replace that cheap labor. In other words, globalization has likely been a deterrent to technological innovation. And then there are the boy wonders in Silicon Valley, playing with their toys and counting their many coins. Never has so much been given to so many to produce so little. Maybe we should destroy that village in order to save our village. Disruption!
#3 was good, but nobody mentioned defense. Probably because Obama ‘eviscerated’ defense, like Li’l Marco said. Thanks Obama.
No one is interested in Luddite sex workers shutting down the robo-brothel? Come on people, that’s the best story this week. I particularly like the way in which the oldest profession adopts the language of the academic left to, basically, preserve their income stream through opposing technology:
“a prostitute with over 30 years in the industry”
LOL. There’s your problem.
GS was the main beneficiary of the AIG bailout intervention.
The Federal Reserve and the Treasury lost just north of $20 bn on the AIG deal, Goldman Sachs was one of an array of AIG’s creditors and the whole business went down 8 years ago. I doubt that’s what’s enhancing or inhibiting Goldman Sachs’ performance.
I think you have this backwards. According to the Treasury they paid out $182B and received $205B so there is a profit rather than a loss. I don’t think this is an “alternate fact”
I think if you sort through all three components (the Maiden Lane deals and TARP) and add in opportunity cost, it’s a loss. Could have been worse.
But what about the “unquantifiable” loss of doing nothing? We still don’t know what would have happened had the Fed stood by leading up to Lehman and just decided, “you know, let’s just see how this plays out.” I think they were operating based on what might have happened had not LTCM been bailed out almost a decade earlier. I also don’t understand your use of “opportunity cost.” It’s not as though the Fed is a manufacturing company with capital tied up in some ‘foolish’ venture when it could be deployed somewhere else. Perhaps we are still dealing with questions that cannot be answered.
#5: pretty amusing that Henderson and Cowen kvetch about traffic control as a constraint on ‘free speech’. Any diversion will do when you wish to avoid calling attention to abuses within academe.
#3 – Could that commentator really not think of any crony capitalism outside of health care and utilities? How about the automobile industry? The road construction industry. The corn industry. The oil industry. Higher education.
The list is pretty long.
You just have to ask yourself why securities firms hired middle-aged lapsed politicians with no background in finance. Rahm Emmanuel, John Kasich, and Dan Quayle all landed jobs at such firms. Emanuel was paid $16 million for his ‘work’.
The FIRE sector is another one enmeshed in the political process, in some measure because they cannot help but be.
Everybody hates the cable company crony capitalists but it certainly feels like that game is over.
The number of paid TV subscribers peaked in 2010 and has been in free fall since then. People are rapidly switching to upstarts like Amazon Prime and Netflix to replace their cable TV packages.
Consumers got sick of being gouged by Comcast and have been fleeing that market by the millions every year.
Comcast’s stock is about 3% short of its all time high.
At least Comcast still gets paid for providing internet service.
3 – One way to think of crony capitalism may be like a portfolio hedging strategy. Firms accept low ROE ceilings, but in return for the protections against new entrants outright bankruptcy.