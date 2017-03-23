Thursday assorted links

1. Digital prescriptions to limit opioid abuse?

2. More on violations of covered interest parity.

3. How serious a problem is crony capitalism?

4. Bethany McLean reviews Complacent Class; I would say she is too hung up on thinking this has to be a book about whom to raise and lower in status. You can see this at the end most clearly when she thinks I must be saying that China is somehow better than the United States.

5. David Henderson reviews Complacent Class.

6. Luddite sex workers in Spain shut down robot brothel? (NB: tabloid source, plus video at the link)

7. Are companies getting worse at R&D?