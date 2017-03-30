Thursday assorted links

1. “Can kids in bulldozers cure the construction worker shortage?”
2. “Economist waits for The New York Times to retract its report on foreign students.”
3. “Hard-nosed truth seeker” ends up in shallow Congo grave (NYT).
“Mr. Cowen decided to examine the survey for himself and discovered the following results published on the very first page of the report, listed first among its key findings: “39% of responding institutions reported a decline in international applications, 35% reported an increase, and 26% reported no change in applicant numbers.”
Wasn’t it a commenter who made that discovery?
We need to get beyond our phobia about child labor. Really, for a high proportion of young boys especially, I bet working with their hands is less cruel than having to spend 8 hours in a day sitting at a desk memorizing facts that they are uninterested in and don’t have the capacity for learning.