Thursday assorted links

by on March 30, 2017 at 11:57 am in Uncategorized | Permalink

1. “Can kids in bulldozers cure the construction worker shortage?

2. “Economist waits for The New York Times to retract its report on foreign students.

3. “Hard-nosed truth seeker” ends up in shallow Congo grave (NYT).

2 comments

1 bob March 30, 2017 at 12:05 pm

“Mr. Cowen decided to examine the survey for himself and discovered the following results published on the very first page of the report, listed first among its key findings: “39% of responding institutions reported a decline in international applications, 35% reported an increase, and 26% reported no change in applicant numbers.”

Wasn’t it a commenter who made that discovery?

Reply

2 R March 30, 2017 at 12:39 pm

We need to get beyond our phobia about child labor. Really, for a high proportion of young boys especially, I bet working with their hands is less cruel than having to spend 8 hours in a day sitting at a desk memorizing facts that they are uninterested in and don’t have the capacity for learning.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: