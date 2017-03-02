Thursday assorted links

1. NPR Morning Edition covers Complacent Class.
2. Video of (non-complacent) hitchhikers; long, rambling, recommended. It’s called “The Greater Good: A Hitchhike Perspective.”
3. American man claims to be King of England.
4. All 17 species of penguins.
5. Further commentary on the Hoxby on-line education paper.
I assume the American’s name is Ralph.
I did not read the article, but I did see the movie.
#3. An excellent piece of performance art, which I hope the British fully embrace.
Obama claimed to be the king of America.
Hoo hoo hoo!
Absolutely REKT.
Keepin’ it real up on the MR comment boards 8-).
#TakeThatObama
Not sure how the Trump2024 comment relates to the “Assorted” post for the day.
Anyhow, the past eight years with Obama (as emperor); with the Democrats/liberals, the media, and the academy (as the swindlers); and with the American people (as the losers) Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Emperors New Clothes” was staged guerrilla-theater-style.
Elections matter. During Obama’s dastardly, disastrous directorate,Democrats suffered yuge losses in state legislatures, state houses and congressional seats. Since Obama became boss, the Democrats lost 63 House seats, 10 Senate seats and 14 governorships. And, they lost the White House to a reality TV star! .
#TakeThatDemocrats –
President Donald J. Trump will fill at least 108 Federal judicial vacancies. I’m happily hopeful that the GOP will gain up to 10 more Senate seats in the 2018 elections.
#HappyDaysAreHereAgain
NPR repeats a choice between “cyclical history” and “ongoing progress”. What if both these simplifications are false? What if history continues to be one damn thing after another? I think it is, and these cyclical/progress metaphors hide more than they reveal. We may pay too little attention to the ongoing impacts of technology – as we wait for some big wheel of time to turn. We may not wrestle with a loss of faith in market economics – as we wait for a phantom drama to unfold.
Tyler is a great infovore and maven on matters of political economy, but I think he has chosen the wrong theme to bind it all.
1. If Cowen hid his belief in cyclical history in the preceding chapters, it’s right there in full view in the final chapter. A believer in efficient markets myself, it’s undeniable that what goes up will eventually come down, as overreaction spawns its opposite overreaction. The Complacent Class is both an explanation and a warning. Cowen’s rather pessimistic view of what lies ahead (the reset) ends on an upbeat note (renewal), not unlike that of an apocalyptic preacher. To repeat, not unlike that of an apocalyptic preacher. I’m Christian, but like many, I struggle to understand all the suffering in the world. Of course, the believer’s explanation is that the suffering comes first followed by salvation. The Complacent Class is oblivious to the suffering that lies ahead. But here’s my secular comment to an earlier thread:
For those not paying close attention, Thomas Piketty (or Brad DeLong et al.) could have written The Complacent Class. Cowen’s observations are spot on, which is why the review in the WSJ says that conservatives, liberals, and libertarians will find something to like. Here’s just a few of Cowen’s observations, from which I will connect the dots (as I see them). A public education system that is declining, a transportation system that is eroding, a government that is failing. What do these have in common? Lack of commitment: lack of commentment to funding (through taxes) education and transportation, lack of commitment to public service. It wasn’t always so. In the last century, America was committed to public education, America was committed to transportation, and Americans were committed to public service. What has changed? Put it this way, what interest does a banker working in Manhattan and living in Connecticut, or an investor or boy wonder working and living in Silicon Valley, have in funding public education or transportation, or in public service? Not much. By comparison, an industrialist in Pittsburgh or Cleveland or Buffalo or Detroit was dependent on both an educated work force and a modern and efficient transportation system and in public servants who would provide both. As economists like Cowen and Tabarrok remind us, people respond to incentives, and the wealthy complacent class has little incentive to support public education, a modern and efficient transportation system, or public servants devoted to providing them. So here we are.
Unintentionally, you invoke a contradiction. Efficient markets follow a random walk, not cycles.
Personally I believe Mandelbrot, that markets are random-ish, but with unpredictable excess volatility. Again, no cycles.
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/news-blog/benoit-mandelbrot-and-the-wildness-2009-03-13/
Efficient markets self-correct excesses. And that includes excessive inequality. How do I know? 1929 and 2008.
Whatever issues education and transportation have, lack of funding ain’t it. Why does the US spend more per kid to educate than other countries? ALL other countries? Why doe the US spend more per mile for transportation than other countries? ALL other countries?
Education for sure- that’s all about democrats funneling money to one of the few clients they have left. That said an argument could be made that transportation funding has been below what it should have been or misallocated to new projects rather than maintaining old ones.
We spend more on transportation because we have longer distances between cities and do not effectively use rail in the urban centers. Moreover, we do build our roads to last as they do in Europe. How does our spending compare to Canada?
I question your claim that we spend more on education, can you give us a source for that? Educators are the worse paid college graduates in the US and that is not necessarily true in other countries.
Interestingly, the federal government has a very small role in US education. It is largely financed and controlled by state and local governments. Only graduate education is largely financed by the federal government and it is the best in the world.
We usually aren’t at the very top of per-student spending, but we are usually very close and the largest country to be up that high (Norway, Switzerland, Austria are the high-up compatriots).
And The Engineer’s claim is that we spend more PER MILE on transportation. Not sure if this is true, but if it is, the fact that we are such a large spread-out nation would actually be a further mark against us. You would think that when building 1,000 miles of road across a huge country, versus 100 miles of roads in a small country, that we would realize some kind of scale economies that would make the per-mile cost lower than for a smaller nation.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-education-spending-tops-global-list-study-shows/
http://www.politifact.com/ohio/statements/2016/sep/21/donald-trump/trump-us-spends-more-almost-any-other-major-countr/
Only four OECD countries spend more per student than the USA.
6. Reading about China’s economy still sounds like they are Fast-Fowarding the Japan Growth model from 1955 – 1990.
a) Lots of capital accumulation with positive currency accumulation.
b) Productive manufacturing with relatively lower wages.
c) Heavy urban movement
d) Small Family formation.
6. Balding explains that China’s capital accumulation cannot be sustained. If only we had that problem. We borrow to consume, China borrows (or will borrow) to invest. Which position would you rather be in? I know, the Chinese can copy but they cannot create, so all that capital accumulation will amount to little or nothing. Sure.
How to reconcile the Complacent Class thesis with poor US education performance given high spending? I suggest asking a teacher. Do you know how micro-managed they are these days? How much paperwork and bureaucracy there is in public schools? And IEPs are proliferating like crazy. There’s an industry of people telling teachers what to teach, how to do it, that they have to tailor a lesson to ten different learning styles, etc…
It would surprise American education mandarins to visit a Singapore High School. There are a few national tests to do and a core philosophy and goals to meet but inside the classroom teachers have a lot of freedom to choose how to teach, even to the extent of creating their own note packets often with no mandated textbooks.