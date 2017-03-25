Ties*, by Domenico Starnone

This is one of the better Italian novels of the last few decades, and this year’s first fiction must-read. It is short, easy to comprehend, utterly compelling, and the basic story line is that of a married couple and their children, to say more would spoil the plot. The introduction and translation are by Jhumpa Lahiri, also first-rate (by the way, here is my conversation with Jhumpa, toward the end she discusses this project).
Here is the Amazon link. This Rachel Donadio NYT review provides some very useful background knowledge.
‘ It is short, easy to comprehend, utterly compelling,’
Aren’t these the traits of something suited for the complacent class, particularly the first two?
There’s optimization of time across activities that takes place to be considered to minimize complacency. Reading may no weight very highly compared to, say, hitchhiking.
That made me laugh.
I remain rooted to the spot where I was planted, having grown attached to the gifts of nature as manifest in my own little corner of the world. I search my yard every day for new signs of spring. Is that complacency?
Of course, there’s no greater disruption in one’s life than the breakup of one’s family, the lace that defines who and what one is, the place where one belongs. If disruption is such a good thing, why is it that disruption of the family is so destructive? Disruption is the mother’s milk of isms, fascism, communism, consumerism, the ism replacing what has been lost in the disruption. Is it any wonder that so many today don’t know their own mind, don’t even know their own gender? The opposite of disruption is harmony: friendship, cooperation, understanding, consensus, unity, sympathy. Beware the purveyors of disruption.
+1.61803398875…
I will always favor victories over ties.
In Canada they say a tie — when two sports teams cannot determine a winner — is like kissing your own sister.
As Brazilian writer José de Alencar would have said, it is like mixing wine and water, spoiling two good beverages. As Brazilian writer Machado de Assis would have said, it is like bullfighting without killing the bull.
“This is one of the better Italian novels of the last few decades”. This is a strong sentence, I can not say I agree, despite having liked the book, but never mind this. Because I am Italian, I feel the need to ask, since I never noticed nothing mentioned before on your blog: do you speak and read Italian?
Thanks
Caterina
I think when Tyler wrote that it was “one of the better Italian novels of the last few decades”, he merely meant that it was better than the other Italian novel he skimmed through 10 years ago.
+1
If one doesn’t speak the original language, how does one know if a translation is good or if it is something else?
I think it’s pretty easy to judge a novel as “good” or “not very good” in translation – and then you trust the reviewers for how good the language of the translation is.
Clearly, Jhumpa Lahir is self-recommending.