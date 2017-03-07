Tuesday assorted links

1. Dylan Matthews on a Give Directly UBI experiment in Kenya.
2. Mackerels are a medium of exchange in some U.S. prisons (short video).
3. Yuval Levin reviews The Complacent Class: “Cowen’s book is rich in thought-provoking insights and is a testament to his own voracious curiosity and open-minded intelligence. There is more to it than any summary could hope to capture.”
4. Bob Luddy reviews The Complacent Class in American Spectator: “The Complacent Class defines the daunting challenges of our times.”
5. Facts about blue-footed boobies (NYT).
#2 – The money mack vs eating mack distinction was interesting. If an eating mack is really disguised as a money mack, is there a market for lemons in prison?
#1: “Jacklin’s choice flies in the face of a persistent myth propagated about the poor, both in the developing world and in rich countries. This myth says that poor people can’t be trusted with money — that it’s better to give them concrete things like food or bednets or school supplies.”
The kid isn’t a doctor yet, Vox!
Extrapolating the behavior of middle-class Kenyans to lower-class Americans seems like a stretch to me.
Are these people really “poor”? In an absolute dollar sense, sure, but many of their examples seemed to be living the median lifestyle and had access to loans, owned a residence, etc…
At the very bottom of the distribution you will always have people that are incapable of using money to better their situation due to addiction, mental illness, or just poor genetics. They only understand immediate consumption and inevitably and repeatedly end up homeless unless provided supervision and care.
This is Vox’ attempt to shape the dialog. They would like people to believe that the only objection to some kind of UBI is that people, mostly evil conservatives and their dupes “dont trust the poor”.
He repeats this line, or a variation of it 7 times in the first 20 paragraphs or so. Any other objections to UBI only get mentioned in passing way farther down.
Dont get me wrong, i think UBI is a good idea, but as usual for Vox, they only tell you the facts that support their preferred narrative.
That article was classic Voxsplaining. Whereby it on the surface appears to address one side of the issue, but effectively gives one side of the argument overwhelming support and assumes the worst of the other side. Oh well, I guess it’s better than Salon or the Huffington Post.
Also, the author just assumes that the results of the experiment will turn out exactly as he desires.
“appears to address one side of the issue,”
That should be: “appears to address both sides of the issue.
4. The correction for the stasis diagnosed by Cowen is built into the market economy Cowen praises, but is he prepared for the disruption that the correction (Cowen euphemistically calls it a reset) will cause? He has tenure so the disruption won’t be that great for him. What about you? Are you prepared for the disruption of the reset?
“He has tenure so the disruption won’t be that great for him.” referring to Tyler Cowen. Tenure means nothing if there is no money to pay salaries.
The idea that those who don’t succeed in a third world country and equivalent to those that don’t succeed in a first world country is an insult to the former. This will be another pervasive and dishonest leftist meme.
#3 As we say in Brazil, one can not give a good idea of what the sea is just by showing a drop from it.
Someone let Dylan Matthews know that we give most of the poor a huge, no strings attached check once a year. Maybe he could write an article about the year after year failure of the American poor to start businesses with their annual $5,000 windfalls. Data-driven hack journalism by math-illiterate partisan ideologues like Dylan.