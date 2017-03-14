Tuesday assorted links

1. Long (video) chat with me about The Complacent Class at Chicago Council. And podcast of my Complacent Class talk with Katherine Mangu-Ward.
2. Politico profile of Peter Navarro.
3. Is Uighur food the next big thing?
4. Scott Sumner on the trade deficit and BAT.
5. One hundred quotations from Irish history.
Is there any sub-national cuisine that has evet become a “thing” in the US? Even Chinese food which has been big in the US forever is only just barely marketed as Cantonese, Szechuan, Shanghainese, etc.
95% of restaurants are just generic Chinese, Indian, Mexican, Italian, Thai, etc. Despite enormous regional variation in those countries. I think Americans are just really bad at geography and can barely even tell separate nations apart, let alone foreign sub-regions.
Short answer: Uigher food will not be the next “big thing” unless Xinjiang secedes.
I suppose that depends on your definition of “big thing.” Unlikely that Uigher restaurants will compete nationally w/ “Mexican,” “Chinese,” or “Indian” restaurants in sheer number, but I think the suggestion is that the cuisine is poised to get new attention from the sort of foodies who do distinguish between sub-national cuisines. And I assure you that there are plenty of those–sometimes to the point of parody (I say that as someone not entirely innocent of that offense).
Well Americans can always be bothered to understand nuance as long as it’s about America.
Do sub-national cuisines from the U.S. count? Cajun and Soulfood come to mind, as does Italian (Brooklyn Italian), as well as New York style delis.
Don’t blame US people for believing in Mexico’s homogeneity.
One of the objectives of Mexico’s Perfect Dictatorship was to end with secessionist rebellions. Thus, a national culture was invented and pushed down the throats of school age children since 1930s. Mexican Pink is not folklore tradition but carefully planned nation-building. A simple reference to this imaginary homogeneous Mexico is found in every Corona beer TV ad.
When Mexican restaurants are generic, it may be: a) they represent Mexico following what they learned in school, b) they know better but why fight the world if you can follow trends and do great business.
Just ask yourself why generic Mexicans restaurants don’t offer fish or sea food in spite of Mexico being located between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
What we call Mexican food is fake, it originated among the old Californians.
Then everyone robbed old California of our trademarks, so we just credited Mexico, and that expanded our markets. It was all a plot by the original California vaqueros. It was open fire and the California vaqueros worked the grill n the mission markets of old. To this day you can stiil order the California taco at U of Santa Clara, right across from the mission chapel.
That makes a lot sense about Mexican national culture. But I’d say that marketing strategy only worked because Americans are already eager and willing to oversimply the world outside America. Particularly when it’s conveniently simplifying, e.g. “That giant mass of heterogenous people are ‘Mexicans’. They love burritos, mariachi bands and trafficking narcotics. Case closed, I know everything there is to know now.”
Heck, just look at Canada. I mean it’s so well-integrated to the US, that it’s practically the 51st state. How many Americans could name even half the Canadian provinces off the top of their head? I bet it’s more than the number that can name all 50 state capitals. If Mexico’s neighbor was say the Netherlands instead of the US, you can guarantee that their marketing plan would never get off the ground.
Americans also like to generalize other Americans negatively, elevating themselves. You’re like, so sophisticated. Will you sign my petition to tax yucky provencials to fund abortion training for Syrian refugees?
Uyghur food is good, and I am glad there are now three restaurants serving it in the Washington metro area. But it is too obscure to become a big national thing in the US.
“I liked it before it was cool.”
“The majority of the members of the Irish parliament are professional politicians, in the sense that otherwise they would not be given jobs minding mice at crossroads.”
Flann O’Brien
“Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.”
– Mark Twain, a Biography
No one’s life, liberty and property are safe while Congress is in session.
“I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars. The rest I just squandered.” George Best, reported in 2002 – reminds of the time one of my young sons asked why I let Mommy squander all that money on food and clothes.
“A dangerous myth about trade deficits”
Can we actually run trade deficits forever and stay solvent? I don’t think you can and I’m surprised to hear any economist say that you can. I believe that what is actually happening is many people/companies are doing quite well and part of their success creates these massive trade deficits. Those who are vested in these people/companies continued success have no other option but to justify trade deficits and to try to rationalize away any disagreement. Just saying that huge trade deficits won’t harm the country or the citizens does not make it true. I would turn that argument around and say that if trade deficits are so great than let’s give all our trading partners big trade deficits and share that good will.
With a fiat currency, yes you can.
American owned investments earn significantly higher returns than internationally owned investments. Trade deficits are financed by selling domestic assets to foreign investors (and/or domestic investors liquidating foreign assets). Let’s say we sell foreigners all the low-earning assets (T-bills at 1% interest, overpriced real estate, hedge funds with way too high fees), while us domestic investors buy the high-earning assets (long duration bonds, small-cap value stocks, early stage investments in Facebook). As long as the differential on the aggregate returns is higher than the long-run current account surplus, we can actually keep running a trade deficit forever.
Re 5, overly gendered. No Joyce ?? But a few that sense. Thanks.
#5 – read through most of the Irish quotes, and they don’t say much except humor and defiance (something about borders obsess the Irish, maybe since it’s an island). Compares unfavorably to the memorable Greek quotes. Maybe–TR is the expert here–Irish quotes are on par with famous Brazilian quotes, probably along the lines of “let’s party!” (in Portuguese).
Bonus trivia: the Irish, to insult them, were called “the Greeks” by some about 150 years ago, but that’s a disguised compliment.
In fact, Brazilian history is famous for the eloquence and witticism of famous Brazilians. Even our enemies were witty. Queen Mary the Mad, from Portugal, when her court was going to the ships to flee Napoleon’s invasion, said: “Don’t run. Otherwise, they will think were are running from them”. Tyrant Lopez said, when he was being killed by Brazilian soldiers and 95% of Paraguay’s male has already died, “I die with my Fatherland”.
One could make a thick book with Brazil noteworthy quotes. When rhe Paraguayan aggressor attacked Brazil, hundreds of Paraguayans, in a sudden and deliberate attacked, sieged a dozen Brazilian soldiers. When the aggressor ordered them to surrender, the leader of the Brazilian soldiers replied: “I know I wil die, but our blood, my comrades’ and mine will be a most solemn protest against this invasion of the soil of our Fatherland”. Even today, it is one of the most famous Brazilian sentences.
TR please, while Brazil’s martial quotes are noteworthy, they don’t hold a candle to the Greeks’. Compare the Greek dictator Metaxas single word “No” to Mussolini’s ultimatum in WWII (commemorated every October by “No Day”), or Leonidas and the 300 memorable quotes (numerous), or the Spartan commander who was told the enemy would ravish, pillage and rape Sparta if they were to beat the Spartans, to which he replied with a single laconic (Greek Spartan term!) word, “If”. Can’t touch this TR. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otCpCn0l4Wo
“Go, tell the Spartans . . . ”
That’s the etymology of the adjective “laconic.” Laconia or Lacedaemon were appellations for the larger city-state centered on Sparta.
Bill Bennett’s The Book of Virtues has under “Courage” the “laconic response/if” quote as the reply to the threats from Philip of Macedon. Legend has it that Spartan armies when told their enemies were located asked not “How many?’, but “Where?”
Surely, the book of world-famous Brazilian quotes has far more entries than the recently published book of reasons to vote for a Democrat.
As a matter of fact, Antônio João Ribeiro (yeah, we share the last name – as far as I know, we are no relatives, even if my family took lart in all the wars of the Empire and won all of them), the author of the heoric sentence I quoted, is called the Brazilian Leonidas. I think I myself mentioned the “Go, tell the Spartans” line here when mentioning him last year in the anniversary of the Paraguayan savage attack. As for me, I say, “Remember, remember! The 29th of December, the original date which will live in infamy”.
At no 3
Uh-oh, aren’t they oppressed by the evil Chicoms and their deplorable vision of national identity? http://www.economist.com/news/briefing/21710264-worlds-rising-superpower-has-particular-vision-ethnicity-and-nationhood-has
And they have an interesting cuisine for the discerning palate? Quick, bring them in as refugees to the US. It’s not like you can have a Mexican or American prepare the recipe. Those lamb skewers won’t prepare themselves. Think of the diversity!
Personally, having tried Uyghur food a few times, I’m not really sold on it. It’s an interesting blend of what I, with my undiscerning palate, would consider Middle Eastern and Chinese food, but not in a way I can’t experience by simply alternating existing restaurants. Like a lot of fusion food, Uyghur food will be a temporary fad and then left to the Uyghurs and the signaling connaisseurs. They have a soup where you have to break bread into very small pieces before pouring the liquid over for it to be absorbed, but I wasn’t very enthused.
There are several Uigher restaurants in the bay area. Best is Darda, in the shopping center in Milpitas where the Ranch 99 is. Restaurant is very large, with enormous photos of the skyline of Mecca and the interior of the Ka’aba. Best dishes are the cumin lamb, clams with basil, and the spicy mixed seafood hotpot (yes, I know, Urumqi is a long way from the ocean, but these are good dish). All the food tastes distinctly Chinese despite middle eastern seasoning. They have two kinds of Uigher bread. In early evening (6 pm) the crowd is all Chinese. Around 8 pm, the Moslem community turns up, including ladies in veils, for whom they have private family dining rooms. First Sunday after Ramadan is very festive for lunch. Christmas is good too, when Latino groups turn up to play Feliz Navidad for Chinese and Middle Eastern diners.
I’ve been to Darda before, it’s one of my favorite restaurants, and the sesame bread (among others) is delicious, but I never thought of it as an uyghur restaurant. I always thought of it as a Chinese restaurant that had bread as a dish. It’s also a good place to carb load before a race.
One question. Can you provide the proper pronunciation of uyghur? I’ve never heard an actual uyghur person pronounce it as “wee-ghr”. It sounds more like “ooy-ghur”.
One misconception in the article. The person said Chinese hate Uyghurs but love their food. My impression is the Uyghurs hate the Chinese as well and refer to the western part of China as Eastern Turkistan. But I agree with the article that Uyghurs are warm-hearted, friendly people.
“Where the Ranch 99 is” is not a bad way to choose lunch. I tried working my way around the one, but found too many favorites before I completed the circuit.
Yeah, that place in Milpitas is pretty insane with all the restaurants (mostly Chinese, some Indian) side-by-side. The market is a good place to shop too.
2. The similarities between Navarro and Trump are overblown, at least when it comes to trade. For Trump, the bluster is the policy: Trump uses trade, or the perception that China has beat the U.S. on trade, as a prop to extol his own negotiating skills. Trump promised that if elected he would use those skills to obtain better deals with China et al. How else was he supposed to impress voters, with a promise to use his negotiating skills where he has lots of experience, borrowing money or selling blue sky to unsuspecting investors? Navarro also uses trade as a prop, but not to extol his own negotiating skills, but to blame foreigners, Chinese and Mexicans, for his own mediocre record as an academic and politician. In that respect, Navarro and Trump are alike: insecure.
#6: It’s not “conference call with angry investors?”
5. Angela’s Ashes (number 18 on the list) was followed by a host of imitations, each attempting to outdo the others with tales of misery. And you though your childhood was miserable, wait til you read about the misery I suffered! The genre last a few years and, thankfully, receded. But it has returned with a vengeance, from books like Hillbilly Elegy to politicians like Donald Trump, all cashing in on our culture’s obsession with misery. Of course, we accept Frank McCourt’s account of his miserable childhood in Ireland because, well, Ireland, but America is supposed to be the land of smiling faces and unabashed optimism. I suppose the lure of misery is too great, even for Americans. As for Cowen’s trip to Ireland, complacency is the word that comes to mind when I think of the poor Irish.
4., To play the Devil’s Advocate a bit, is it not a serious problem that foreign investors are buying up American real estate assets?
In the original economic models, trade was mostly thought of in terms of physical goods. British wool is traded for Spanish wine. If Britain buys too much wine, the Spanish accumulate gold which must eventually be traded for wool at some future date.
But if the Spanish immediately converted their gold into British pastureland, Britain would eventually reach a point where all of its income-producing assets were in the hands of Spanish investors and Britain would be incapable of ever buying them back.
In the modern case, theoretically we could have a situation in which the Chinese owned most of the real estate in San Francisco and could extract rents forever, making it impossible for San Franciscans to ever own property in their own city.
If China wants to buy companies, fine, we can create new companies eventually.
If they buy up all the physical land, what are we supposed to do? Make new land?
Is there not a reasonable case for protectionism in the form of limiting foreign land purchases?
Yea, and when the Japanese bought Pebble Beach one heard the same arguments: all of America would be owned by the Japanese, Americans enslaved forever to our landlords and masters the Japanese. That the Japanese paid outrageous prices for Pebble Beach and other trophy properties in America was as predictable as Chinese profiteers doing the same. If Trump is such a master negotiator, he needs to negotiates sales of American real estate to the Chinese. Heck, I’d even agree for Trump to take a commission. We will get all the properties back anyway when asset prices plummet. A win, win.
Realizing you’re playing devil’s advocate, the only reasoning for limiting foreign land purchases, that I can see, is to prevent short term price increases that will force out native San Franciscans (I guess…). So what is a native San Franciscan? Anyone who has lived in SF for ten years, five years, 1 year, has a desire to live in SF? And if the goal is to protect these little enclaves of “natives,” maybe we should restrict purchases by Americans who don’t live in SF. Another way to keep the prices down.
Who cares if the Chinese extract land rents in SF forever. Americans will move to lower cost locations, asset prices will fall (as rayward mentions), and then we buy the property back.
#4 – Sumner: “In the long run trade must balance, in the sense that imports must ultimately be paid for with exports—plus interest. Thus if we buy a billion dollars in laptops from China, we might pay for those goods by exporting $1.5 billion in Boeing jets in the year 2030.” – not true. Foreigners can buy US real estate, like Cooper says, or even own US treasuries, which is the preferred way the Chinese, Germans (who have a bigger cumulative trade deficit with the USA than even China does) and Japanese invest in America. Let’s hope the rest of the world does not lose faith in the dollar, otherwise it will be the end of the world as we know it.
“4., To play the Devil’s Advocate a bit, is it not a serious problem that foreign investors are buying up American real estate assets?”
No, it’s not.
“In the modern case, theoretically we could have a situation in which the Chinese owned most of the real estate in San Francisco and could extract rents forever, making it impossible for San Franciscans to ever own property in their own city.”
The citizens of San Francisco would just raise property taxes to very high rates and use the surplus to help out other groups, the poor, the homeless, the arts, the parks, etc. The Chinese, who probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to vote in the local elections, would bear the brunt of the redistributionist policies, that they had to pay for, but got little benefit from.
#2. I’m not a fan of Navarro, but I think this “critique,” or maybe it’s just an observation, says more about academia than Mr. Navarro:
“He’s not doing the normal game as it’s defined in academics,” Bromiley said. “He’s much more interested in real policy problems and in having an impact on real policy problems, and that’s a little different.”
Don’t get me wrong, I think we need basic science, but I thought the social sciences existed because we were also interested in “real” problems.
4) If you mortgage your house to consume, you can go on mortgaging your house forever. The balance never reaches zero. It’s not like one day the money is gone and you don’t own a house anymore.
Seems like you missed the point of the post? If you sell your house to buy something else, there is no requirement that you one day re-purchase the house.
Tyler you mentioned a complacency quiz. Do you have the questions listed somewhere?
No, he has become too complacent to create a quiz.
Clearly you’re not being complacent in looking for it , so you may have already failed it. (jk.)
Saying oneself one is not complacent is the worst form of complacency.