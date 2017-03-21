Tuesday assorted links

1. Does Trumpism have an academic home? Probably overstated, but still of interest.

2. Do complacent societies become more secular?

3. The curious state of Apple product pricing.

4. VIX vs. SKEW. And the Mexican peso has bounced back more than ten percent since its post-election low.

5. The hits of Abba, in Hindi.

6. Derek Parfit, On What Matters, volume three, is now out.