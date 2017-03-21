Tuesday assorted links

1. Does Trumpism have an academic home? Probably overstated, but still of interest.
2. Do complacent societies become more secular?
3. The curious state of Apple product pricing.
4. VIX vs. SKEW. And the Mexican peso has bounced back more than ten percent since its post-election low.
5. The hits of Abba, in Hindi.
1. Probably overstated. As Ivanka gets her White House office and security clearance. Less “academic home” and more banana republic.
Banana to be replaced by a Florida fruit. Huckleberry ?
I was surprised I could find a list of non presidents who have lived at the White House via google. Off the top of my head, col. house, Louis mchenry and harry Hopkins. I’m sure there have been others.
Should be Louis McHenry Howe.
Obama’s mother-in-law.
Right. Lol.
Did any other first ladies have an office in the White House? How about Hillary? Given all the talk about a ‘two for one deal’ when Bill Clinton was elected, and her being put in charge of health care, I assume she had all kinds of facilities at her disposal. Were you similarly outraged about her?
There was nothing banana republic about hilary. Sure, she was only the First Lady and not an elected official, but she was planning to be president herself when her husband’s term limits…oh jeez. Never mind.
I believe that First Ladies have all, except for Hillary, had separate staff for more social engagement.
Hillary was give a more legislative role, but again separate from normal business. She was given a healthcare task, which you may remember was poorly received.
Family in daily operations, family seated next to foreign leaders in working meetings is a first.
And it should be noted why it is happening now. Banana leaders insert family because they cannot trust anyone else. That is not supposed to happen in the USA.
But we all know that’s why Ivanka is really there. No special skill, no governmental preparation, no experience. Just family.
There was Bobby Kennedy in more official roles, but I believe that nepotism charges then led to some legislation applicable today.
There are dozens and dozens of assistants with offices in the White House.
One more is not going to make us a “banana republic”.
“No special skill, no governmental preparation, no experience. ”
She is smart and well educated. Qualification enough.
Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor [and architect of the Iran fiasco] had a degree in creative writing.
Oh yes, “His brother, David Rhodes, is President of CBS News.” Just family.
To make the case that her appointment is better for the country, you have to argue that she is better than anyone else who might be considered.
Go ahead, I’ll wait.
(If you are just arguing “it doesn’t matter anymore” we sure as hell have an object lesson in what that brings.)
“you have to argue that she is better than anyone else who might be considered.”
No I do not.
Its an additional position, she is not replacing anyone nor would anyone get the appointment instead of her. In fact, its not a position at all in any formal sense.
Do you have any idea how the White House works? There are hundreds of assistants and deputy assistants and special assistants and assistants to the assistants.
Its not a zero sum game. Its limited by budget only and she is not getting paid.
Didn’t Carter’s wife sit in on a lot of his meetings? Moral support I guess.
Yes, Mrs. Carter sat in on Cabinet meetings regularly.
I guess the bananas ripened 40 years ago.
“Did any other first ladies have an office in the White House?”
*** First Lady Edith Wilson was indeed the de facto President of the U.S. for 17 months between 1919 and 1921.
She wasn’t just assisting her very ill husband — she was actually making ALL the Presidential decisions. It was a political and Constitutional outrage that most historians gloss over, but the facts are now clear. (the Wilsons were Progressive Democrats of course– so establishment historians and media grant them much deference)
And Democrats today are somehow worried about Ivanka ???
Everything Trump does is OMG!!!!!!!, run around with hair on fire.
He replaced a bunch of Us attorneys last week, just like Clinton and Obama did, but the press and Democrats treated it as different and nefarious..
They aren’t worried about Ivanka. They don’t care about nepotism.
3. I disagree. Apple is falling into the same trap that it was in back in the 90s. Take the Apple Watch. It is way overpriced compared to competitors. The list curiously doesn’t include the Moto 360 second gen. It is cheaper than the first gen Apple Watch but looks nicer and has basically the same functionality. The Apple Watch remains an overpriced niche product.
Moreover the iPhone has been steadily increasing in price and losing market share since the nardir of the 3-5 series. Apple is increasing margins and losing market share, just like the 90s.
Remember when the fools at the Reality Based Communtiy blog samefacts were gaga over the iPad? Check the terrible sales of the iPad now and how little it has influenced things.
The iPod and iPhone hits were tremendous. I can’t think of another product that went from nowhere to global mass-luxury good in such a short time. To “PC” customers no less.
I could quibble about details of this article’s earphone and watch comparisons, but that doesn’t really matter. What matters is whether they can become as “necessary” world-wide. I don’t think so, but I am a perennial Apple bear. Their augmented reality push seems a long shot, but let’s see ..
I too was confused by Benny Lava’s position but when I googled “are ipad sales terrible” I get a bunch of news articles from the past year.
I was not disagreeing, just generalizing. iPad is fairly generic and saturated now. Apple has been successful at making iPhone n+1 a must have over iPhone n, but that faces similar risks.
Somebody should let President Trump know that his phone isn’t of must have quality.
I believe he has one of the lesser “status brands,” yes.
Similarly, I have no idea how the author can make this statement: “It is very difficult to find a pair of wireless headphones priced lower than AirPods [159$]”. Search wireless headphone on amazon. There’s hundreds that can be had for 20-40$. I have a pair myself for 40$ that just blows me away with the suburb sound quality. I can’t imagine paying 150$. If i did it would certainly be for the “brand” name.
Luxury wireless headphones sounds like an odd market segment to me. If you want audio quality, you can get amazing wired headphones for that price. If you’re happy with ear buds, you can get amazingly cheap wired headphones.
Who’s the person who drops lots of money into premium headphones but is willing to forego sound quality? Is the lack of wires that big a selling point?
Lack of wires is certainly a selling point since the iPhone 7 dropped the headphone jack in favor of bluetooth or lightning connections. This is the main reason I don’t have an iPhone 7.
Dropping the headphone jack is a good example of Apple trying to force the market instead of responding to it. That works when your products are so much better than the competition that people feel forced to go along with the changes. Whether it works in a more competitive market remains to be seen.
Another example is Apple’s insistence on making their devices thinner at the expense of battery life and headphone jack. No one I know is complaining about the thickness of their iphones, but everyone complains about battery life. So sacrificing more battery for thinness seems like an odd engineering choice. Personally, I find the old iPhone 4 with its slightly thicker profile more comfortable to hold, and don’t want a thinner phone. But now I have to give up my headphones so my phone can be .5mm thinner. Hoo boy.
1. The lack of an academic home is a feature, not a bug.
1. “In his essay for the winter issue of the CRB, Kesler lays out the ways in which Trump’s platform mirrors that of the Republican Party between the Civil War and the Great Depression, when it favored high protective tariffs, infrastructure investment, cautious immigration, and a non-interventionist foreign policy.” So laying the foundation for the Great Depression was a good thing and should be repeated? Do West Coast Straussians have any self-awareness? Anarchists have been among and threatened us since the beginning of the republic. Following the Revolutionary War anarchists led an insurrection against the newly formed government, inspiring George Washington to return to public life, chair the constitutional convention in Philadelphia, and serve two terms as President. Fortunately, we have been blessed with real patriots such as Washington who expose the lie of those who would destroy what took so many to create and preserve.
So the only way to avoid economic depressions is free trade, spending zero on roads/bridges/sewers/etc., letting in anyone with two legs or less across the border, and involving ourselves in everyone else’s wars at the drop of a hat…I see.
This is the reasoning ability of a wealthy lawyer? A, B therefore A -> B? Yikes.
2. I’m Christian so I’m sympathetic to the argument that religion can be a positive influence, not just in terms of good behavior but economic development and growth (I’ve mentioned several times Robert Wright’s thesis that it was no coincidence that trade and Christianity spread simultaneously because the latter provided the trust necessary for the former). The ancient Roman world was both a dynamic time and a time of enormous growth in religious practice (i.e., Christianity). Likewise, China is both dynamic and experiencing a rise in religious practice (again, Christianity). America today, as indicated in Cowen’s book, is complacent, as secularism overtakes religious practice (Christianity). What will it be: Pax Romana, China, or America? Of course, some people see the image of Jesus in mashed potatoes.
The ancient mediterranean was a thriving polyglot culture with extensive trade across societies with diverse religious backgrounds. the decline of the ancient world is directly linked with the rise of Christianity and the extermination of paganism by those Christians.
Off-topic:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-39333424
Long live profiling! 70% or more of South Asian fly into US using Middle east airlines. They are also all affected, not just thoise from MENA.
#3 is just an advertisement for Apple. I own a pair of wireless headphones that I bought for $30, and I have purchased no less than four smartwatches that were priced lower lower than this year’s Apple Watch. The article naturally cites more expensive comparators, but that’s silly. As is usually the case with Apple products, it is possible to buy much more powerful devices for a fraction of the cost. Apple’s success has always been that Apple consumers don’t want to shop around for better.
I disagree. While I don’t particularly want a premium pair of wireless earbuds, $150 is a decent pricing level. Compare to a pair of Bose earbuds which are also priced at $150.
And the new pricing on entry level iPads at $329 is very competitive.
“Apple’s success has always been that Apple consumers don’t want to shop around for better.”
That may have been true back in the 1990’s, but it’s hard to believe someone thinks that with respect to the iPhone and the iPad, which are both highly competitive, highly successful products.
I guess I’m not clear what you’re disagreeing with. I bought what I bought. The product specs are what they are. Anyone can do the same product research I did and save themselves a lot of money at no cost to functionality. You can argue that what I bought isn’t comparable, but then you’d have to specify why not. I hope you’re just assuming that the lower-priced products are of inferior quality or lower functionality.
Actually, maybe it’s better if you do assume that. If everyone knew my shopping secrets, the prices of the things I buy would increase.
“Apple’s success has always been that Apple consumers don’t want to shop around for better.”
That is exactly why I have an iPhone. I didn’t want to figure out what a good Android phone was (this was pre-Samsung days) so I just got the latest iPhone. I figured Apple customers are stupid, so it must be easy to use.
And I’ve stuck with them for pretty much the same reason. I’m complacent!
I know he’s known here, but at what point will Leo Strauss be studied across campuses like Hegel or Nietzsche?
I would guess never. Both Hegel and Nietzsche were hugely influential on artists and other very influential philosophers. There is no Marx, no Sartre, no George Bernard Shaw, and no Heidegger for Leo Strauss, and I am sure that I am leaving out some of the influential artists and thinkers strongly influenced by Hegel and/or Nietzsche. Leo Strauss himself appears to have been highly influenced by Nietzsche, so much so that it seems to me a waste of time to read or study Leo Strauss’ writings as opposed to just reading Nietzsche. Same goes for Plato. Another way to put it is that I doubt anyone in East Asia is really all that interested in studying Leo Strauss.
#2 Complacency may not be so much secular as stoic. In a short piece entitled Monasteries of the Mind, Victor David Hanson makes a convincing case that people are disengaging from mass culture due to its hyper-politicization. Much of this disengagement may account for the “segregation” and decline in political activism that Tyler brands as “complacency.” http://www.nationalreview.com/article/445934/political-culture-backlash-americans-retreat-when-theres-no-escaping-politics
#2: The author compares Europe and the US and makes an hypothesis on “complacent” and “dynamic” modern societies. I think the secularism in Europe origins in a proper separation of the state and the church. Martin Luther said social and political demands could not be justified by the Bible. People is not comfortable with using religion to advance political ideas, add 2 world wars and church tax, and the result is secularization. In contrast, religious fundamentalism is what powers lots of politics in the US.
In simple terms, being religious in Refomed Europe is a boring personal fulfillment issue while being religious in the US is the beginning of a political career. That’s why religion is popular in the US, you can use it for your personal profit.
Ps. if the topic was rich people becoming religious, the ultimate spoiled rich kid, Buddha, was ignored.
Tyler I’m not trying to be mean, but what was the point of posting the VIX vs. SKEW diversion? Do you know what it means? You didn’t post an explanation, which makes me think you don’t and are posturing as some sort of financial economist again.