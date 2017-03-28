Tuesday assorted links

1. Dog kennel apartments?

2. How much of the increase in complacency is due to welfare programs? And Noah and I debate how to shake up the complacent.

3. Yiwu, China.

4. New on-line book by Kevin O’Rourke and Jeff Williamson on the spread of modern industry to the periphery.

5. Douglas L. Campbell now has “A blog about Manufacturing, International Trade, Monetary Policy, and replication by an academic economist.”

6. Megan McArdle visits Salt Lake City, recommended. There is an answer to many of America’s problems, it’s just that many of you don’t want it.