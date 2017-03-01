Wednesday assorted avian links

1. Do Trump’s speechwriters follow MRU?  It seems part of Trump’s speech last night borrowed an idea/reference from our recent MRU “complacent class” video.

2. Those new puffin fan service sector jobs.

3. “Failing to see the logic behind this decision, Whitney regards it as “just nuts.” But it’s not unusual for things to get messy in the world of avian taxonomy…

4. A new fossil shows ancient penguins were as tall as people for 30 million years.

5. Complacency and the future of work, an adaptation of part of the book.  And Quartz adaptation from Complacent Class on America’s productivity slowdown.  And my bit on Charlie Rose.

1 Ray Lopez March 1, 2017 at 12:34 pm

Why no comments?

2 Turkey Vulture March 1, 2017 at 5:52 pm

Anti-avian bias.

3 rayward March 1, 2017 at 12:37 pm

1. Should Cowen give co-author credit to Mr. Thiel? Read the other tweets at the link.

4 Joshua Fox March 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

> A new fossil shows ancient penguins were as tall as people for 30 million years

Six-foot albino penguins in a civilization from tens of millions of years ago: H.P Lovecraft, At the Mountains of Madness

5 JWatts March 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

That was my first thought also.

http://oi59.tinypic.com/fxv49w.jpg

6 anon March 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

1) Of course. Thomas is really Bannon, and TMC is Trump.

7 rayward March 1, 2017 at 12:46 pm

That explains Cowen’s blog post about the white lady pretending to be a black lady. I knew Cowen favored hidden meaning in text, but now I know Cowen favors hidden identity. Nothing and nobody are what they appear to be.

8 Donald Pretari March 1, 2017 at 12:58 pm

#1…At least he has a good speech writer.#4…Too bad they don’t rule the Earth…..No more comments on Dolezal? I thought that was one of the least interesting recent posts. She’s just one person, for Heaven’s sake.

9 Bob March 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

It’s more like both MRU and Trump borrowed an idea/reference from Peter Thiel.

10 Turkey Vulture March 1, 2017 at 1:10 pm

4. I watched a Nature episode recently that led me to conclude penguins are assholes. Luckily they are little assholes now.

11 Donald Pretari March 1, 2017 at 1:16 pm

Human Beings are far past the asshole category.

12 Donald Pretari March 1, 2017 at 1:17 pm

Ask any turkey or vulture.

13 Turkey Vulture March 1, 2017 at 1:21 pm

The turkey vulture is indeed a noble, dignified, and decent species. But many lesser birds are assholes. Ever watch a blue jay at the bird feeder?

14 Roy LC March 1, 2017 at 2:22 pm

Jays are just using their superior corvid intelligence. Are they supposed to hold back? You should see them play tricks on supposedly clever mockingbirds and squirrels, who have a neocortex. They may not have teeth but what part of “red in tooth and claw” are you not familar with?

15 Turkey Vulture March 1, 2017 at 4:37 pm

The turkey vulture is red in tooth and claw without being a jay-like asshole. Without even having to take life. A true role model for the lesser birds.

16 Turkey Vulture March 1, 2017 at 1:19 pm

We dress it up better. Penguins just wear tuxedos.

17 Jasy March 1, 2017 at 2:03 pm

They may be assholes, but they also take it in the asshole from young aggressive male seals looking for practice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABM8RTVYaVw

18 Donald Pretari March 1, 2017 at 1:15 pm

#3…As soon as I read a story like that I know it will be used as the plot of a murder mystery.

19 Roy LC March 1, 2017 at 2:26 pm

On giant penguins, ever since the paleontologists declared gastornis ate plants and not eohippi, we have needed some news like this.

everything I have learned about the last 65 million years makes me grateful that us mammals have finally outpaced the dinosaurs.

