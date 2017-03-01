Wednesday assorted avian links

1. Do Trump’s speechwriters follow MRU? It seems part of Trump’s speech last night borrowed an idea/reference from our recent MRU “complacent class” video.
2. Those new puffin fan service sector jobs.
3. “Failing to see the logic behind this decision, Whitney regards it as “just nuts.” But it’s not unusual for things to get messy in the world of avian taxonomy…”
4. A new fossil shows ancient penguins were as tall as people for 30 million years.
5. Complacency and the future of work, an adaptation of part of the book. And Quartz adaptation from Complacent Class on America’s productivity slowdown. And my bit on Charlie Rose.
Why no comments?
Anti-avian bias.
1. Should Cowen give co-author credit to Mr. Thiel? Read the other tweets at the link.
> A new fossil shows ancient penguins were as tall as people for 30 million years
Six-foot albino penguins in a civilization from tens of millions of years ago: H.P Lovecraft, At the Mountains of Madness
That was my first thought also.
http://oi59.tinypic.com/fxv49w.jpg
1) Of course. Thomas is really Bannon, and TMC is Trump.
That explains Cowen’s blog post about the white lady pretending to be a black lady. I knew Cowen favored hidden meaning in text, but now I know Cowen favors hidden identity. Nothing and nobody are what they appear to be.
#1…At least he has a good speech writer.#4…Too bad they don’t rule the Earth…..No more comments on Dolezal? I thought that was one of the least interesting recent posts. She’s just one person, for Heaven’s sake.
It’s more like both MRU and Trump borrowed an idea/reference from Peter Thiel.
4. I watched a Nature episode recently that led me to conclude penguins are assholes. Luckily they are little assholes now.
Human Beings are far past the asshole category.
Ask any turkey or vulture.
The turkey vulture is indeed a noble, dignified, and decent species. But many lesser birds are assholes. Ever watch a blue jay at the bird feeder?
Jays are just using their superior corvid intelligence. Are they supposed to hold back? You should see them play tricks on supposedly clever mockingbirds and squirrels, who have a neocortex. They may not have teeth but what part of “red in tooth and claw” are you not familar with?
The turkey vulture is red in tooth and claw without being a jay-like asshole. Without even having to take life. A true role model for the lesser birds.
We dress it up better. Penguins just wear tuxedos.
They may be assholes, but they also take it in the asshole from young aggressive male seals looking for practice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABM8RTVYaVw
#3…As soon as I read a story like that I know it will be used as the plot of a murder mystery.
On giant penguins, ever since the paleontologists declared gastornis ate plants and not eohippi, we have needed some news like this.
everything I have learned about the last 65 million years makes me grateful that us mammals have finally outpaced the dinosaurs.