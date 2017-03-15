Wednesday assorted links

1. Are women punished more severely for financial misconduct than are men?

2. Does streamed music have less impact on us? And does music make curries taste spicier?

3. The blog of Robert E. Kelly.

4. The real Pigou Club? Especially if you believe in increasing returns. And the pending deregulation of human subjects research in some areas.

5. Chris Blattman on cash vs. chickens in the developing world.

6. Soylent is getting an AI spokesperson, because it wasn’t dystopian enough already.

7. Avik Roy on the CBO estimates.

8. New interview with Camille Paglia, who also has a new book coming out.