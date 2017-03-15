Wednesday assorted links

1. Are women punished more severely for financial misconduct than are men?
2. Does streamed music have less impact on us? And does music make curries taste spicier?
3. The blog of Robert E. Kelly.
4. The real Pigou Club? Especially if you believe in increasing returns. And the pending deregulation of human subjects research in some areas.
5. Chris Blattman on cash vs. chickens in the developing world.
6. Soylent is getting an AI spokesperson, because it wasn’t dystopian enough already.
7. Avik Roy on the CBO estimates.
8. New interview with Camille Paglia, who also has a new book coming out.
Is it me or has Robert E Kelly’s daughter done us all the massive favor of making his really excellent thoughts and analysis of Korean matters so much more globally known and therefore potentially influential?
Chalk it to Gender bias, but I think its his son who really pushed the envelope.
Wasn’t it her wife? As we say in Brazil, behind a great man there is akways a great woman.
* his wife
Xyrs wife.
Filipino/a nanny.
Wife, mistress, etc.
2. “My wife is a modern dance choreographer, and she sees firsthand how hard it is to build a sustainable financial platform for creative works that exist as ephemeral experiences.” Ephemeral experiences. Sustainable financial platform. Was the writer intentionally ironic? Probably not. Sustainable financial platforms are what’s made us complacent, for Heaven’s sake. Two things are the ruination of all that’s good: digital advertising and digital skimming. Blood suckers.
A lawyer decrying skimming, calling others blood suckers.
Lawyers like to remind critics that 230-40 years ago lawyers were writing the declaration of independence and the constitution while physicians were using leeches to “cure” their patients. Now that’s blood sucking!
….to remind people that they haven’t been useful since the 18th century?
Those performers suck, they’ll never be as good as GWAR!
If I had to buy all the music I stream, I would be broke.
2. Complacency. I’ll suggest that much of complacency is attributable to lack in transparency. I’ve commented at another thread the contagion of saying the opposite of what one means. At this blog, it’s considered an intellectual exercise. No, it’s deception. The appeal of streaming music is that it’s “free”. How many believe that? The appeal of Facebook is that it’s “free”. How many believe that? The appeal of Google is that it’s “free”. How many believe that? Deception, especially self-deception, is the path to bondage.
4. If government can control a woman’s reproductive actions, why not men’s?
It does already, and to a far greater degree. If a man and woman have sex and pregnancy results, the woman has multiple options — abortion, adoption, or raising the child with or without the father’s involvement. The father, on the other hand, has no options and is under tight legal control of the mother and legal system — child support (through age 24 if the child goes to university). It does not matter if the father was an underage boy who was the victim of statutory rape — he’s still on the hook for child support. It also does not matter if the man was not actually the biological father. If he’s married to the woman and hasn’t yet obtained a divorce, he’s on the hook. The idea that government takes a laissez faire attitude toward men’s reproductive actions is completely laughable.
7. “This is an easy thing to fix. The AHCA itself contains a transitional tax credit schedule in which individual would get a means-tested, age-adjusted tax credit to buy insurance. If Republicans simply kept that schedule, and ditched the flat tax credit, they’d cover many more people.”
Easy? This is the crucial GOP division. Old-line Republicans want to reduce transfers, and new Populists want to help people in rural West Virginia. The question of the day is what side the White House is on.
6 — I suppose Max Headroom was busy with other projects?
I love the Paglia chick. I’d like to get drunk with her, stroll through a museum after hours, spill bottles, make grandstand speeches to the gods, and then go have a steak dinner.
“Jung-A did not use too much force in removing the children from the room. It is quite apparent from the video that she is frantically trying to salvage the professionalism of the interview. The children were not injured. When Marion speaks in the clip, she says, in Korean, ‘why Mom?’ She is responding in surprise, because we normally do not treat out children this way.”
And this is why you have children roaming through your house. Overwhelming force is what works. As Mr. Theodore Roosevelt advised parents, “Don’t hit at all if you can help it; don’t hit if you can possibly avoid it; but if you do hit him, put him to sleep.”
Gapminder has a quiz up for how well you know the world:
http://forms.gapminder.org/s3/test-2017
(hint: be optimistic)