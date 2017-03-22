Wednesday assorted links

1. James Tooley’s stay in Indian prison, described.
2. Facebook Live session with me, all sorts of questions.
3. Guy Who Got a C on Constitutional-Amendment Paper GETS CONSTITUTION AMENDED.
4. Ross Douthat on Jane Austen (NYT).
5. “Now, Paddy Power is hiring a “head of Trump betting” to oversee bets related to the American president and his administration.” (NYT)
6. Pseudoerasmus lists wonderful papers related to economic history.
#3: that’s the kinda guy you’d want as your lawyer, I’d think, if you were falsely accused.
#4: Would have been better if he’d stuck with the Austen style prose the whole way through, rather than just the first few paragraphs, but I suppose he has deadlines and all. I think the Straussian reading is that art by ideologues of any stripe is usually terrible. Good literature should be able to appeal to different people for different reasons, even if it means the dreaded alt-righters find something agreeable in it.
But it is not true that “art by ideologues of any stripe is usually terrible”. Something can be a very heavy propaganda medium and at the same time great art. This is particularly true in Cinema, cf. the films of Eisenstein (and many of the classical Hollywood films could enter in this category as well). In pure literature it is less easy to find good example, but
if we include philosophy Plato’s late dialogs are also (considered by many as) heavy propaganda (against Democracy, pro Sparta, etc.) and great art works.
But then I agree with your last sentence. Good literature and arts can be appreciated even by people who see in them an abhorrent ideology.
4 is a very good read, on an important subject concerning academia: not only Jane Austen, but the fact that many of the authors of the classical curriculum have a vision of the world that is very different from the ones proposed by academic liberals, and the several reactions of the academic left to this: denying the fact, or putting the classical authors away from view).
Douthat is a good replacement for David Brooks, who used to be great but has become progressively (almost always) very boring. As usual Douthat’s column is attacked very harshly by most of the NYT commenters.
Interesting. So, Noah pounds on a point I have been making in various places without any reply from you, Tyler, that people are more afraid than complacent, and that fear is not complacency. As Noah puts it, “complacency” sound more like “blithe optimism.” He says people, or at least millennials, are looking for safety and security. I do not think it is just a generaltional thing, and I agree with your disputing that point with him, Tyler. But lots of people are looking for safety and security, and his point that lots of risk has been shifted to individuals is completely correct and a reason for this fear. Looking at income volatility does not capture such things as people now retiring not having defined benefit plans. Nor does it capture the fear associated with large student debts, this problem clearly one more serious for millennials, however we define them (I have seen 1980 or even 1975 to 1995 as what defines them, most people in their late 30s think they are millennials).
I see that you admit that “lots of people are afraid,” but then you shift the complacency to being that “they do not respond urgently.” Well, Tyler, if you are afraid, just how are you supposed to “respond urgently”? Maybe hiding in your parent’s basement playing video games is an escape as you are afraid to do anything. Certainly if you define moving to another state or quitting a job you have as “responding urgently,” well, most of us think that this is not what fearful people are going to do. They are going to hang on hard to what they’ve got.
“that had George W. Bush only discovered his talent for painting earlier he might not have invaded Iraq”. If only the Houston Academy of Fine Arts had not rejected him…