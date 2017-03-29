Wednesday assorted links

1. Is it grade inflation for dogs, or are dogs getting so much better? Or is it just better matching of dogs to owners?
2. Are buffaloes more efficient than cows in India?
3. Masturbation, substitutes, and complements.
4. French prediction market, on last glance Le Pen was about 10%.
5. Rabbinic pizza wars (NYT).
4. Yes, it would be a really huge surprise if Le Pen won. In no poll is she credited of more than 40% in the second round (when there is only two remaining candidates, so when one needs 50%+ to win). Polls have often under-estimated the National Front in the past, but not so much in the recent past (last 10 years).
That being said this prediction market (that I didn’t know) seems overconfident: on other prediction markets she does better, like PredictIt, which gives her chances of win are at 28%. This is probably too high (and I am no on her there — for a few cents, I just play for fun) but 10% doesn’t take into account the fact that her probable opponent, Macron, was completely unknown just 3 years ago, and has a popularity much more wide than deep. If something happens to him (a serious judiciary affair, a very bad performance at debates, whatever) between the two rounds then all bets are off.
Other (improbable) scenarios may happen that lead to a Le Pen win.
For instance, a small progress of Fillon could still make him beat Macron in the first round. In a normal Fillon/Le Pen second round, Fillon would win by 70% against 30%, but in view of Fillon’s current affairs, he would have difficulty to get any vote form the left, so Le Pen would have a chance.
Another (improbable) scenario is that Hamon, the left-wing socialist who is now running fifth in the polls (for a party used to the first or second place) would desist for Mélanchon (forth in the polls), the left-of-socialist candidate supported by communists. Then one could imagine Mélanchon going to the second round against Le Pen, and in such a situation chances for Le Pen would be good.
Factor the possibility of another big islamist terror attack close to the election, etc., and really at 10% MLP seems underrated.
France is not the Anglosphere. Maybe for cultural reasons, maybe the political system (first past post makes for more centrist winners), but Anglos typically vote for change more quickly than Europe. Brexit was significant for Trump, but neither Brexit nor Trump is significant for Europe elections in the short-term. Meanwhile, the European establishment is icing out “far-right” parties. In order to vote for change in Europe, the public will have to hand a majority to a party such as PVV or Sweden Democrats. Then it will be a sign for Europe and the dominoes might tumble one after the other.
on #2 Yes that a right assumption. Growing up in Southern India (late 80s) , most of my village used Buffaloes for most of the agricultural work or anything that needed transportation and for milk consumption (their fat content is better than cows milk, hence more butter and ghee), the cows and oxen were only symbol of wealth in village for competitions or village festival presentations, so only very few people owned them..
If buffaloes are better at producing milk, while worse at farm labor, shouldn’t mechanization have resulted in them displacing cows in America?
“Factor the possibility of another big islamist terror attack close to the election, etc., and really at 10% MLP seems underrated.”
But factor the possibility of the whole Islamic terrorism fad fizzle before the election, and she seems overrated.
Yeah sure. At some point in the future, the whole islamic fad will fizzle, people will understand that islamists with their ideology have no chance whatsoever to win, the terrorism will appear as a police issue, the academic left will stop to irrationally hope that islamists would bring the social and economic change the long for but are too complacent to struggle for, and will stop supporting them, and we could all left them to their insignificance. But I don’t see all these happy events happening before the French election in six weeks.
Who knows, it can happen any time now. Also, it is hard ro be too hard on the academic left regarding terrorism when entire generations of American politicians have done their best to fret about Iran while they pretend they do not know the Saudi regime is THE problem.
Theoretically I want to say that the Left has adopted, so to speak, the Muslim cause because it needs adherents or “voters”. But practically speaking I know a number of Leftists, and truth be told, most of them are just driven by a profoundly overwrought sense of empathy. I’m talking about America now. It will be different in Europe where there are actual communist parties in many of the towns and cities.
3. Summary: “The other researchers didn’t factor in enjoyment into their research on sex. Wankers.”
6. Bayz is surprisingly solid.
Here: “If your explanation for “why don’t people commit crime X anymore” is “they passed a few laws against it,” I would advise you to seriously rethink your theory.”
And here: [re: the violence/bombings in the period circa 68-72, aka the protests of the Sixties]: “The question we should be asking is why did the bombings and riots start, but Cowen does not ask this question. In connection with the riots and bombings, the word “communism” never appears. The rioters are said to be plain old “Americans,” one ignorant of history might assume it was the residents of Lake Wobegon, MN, who were burning cities and setting off bombs. Cowen writes as if that decade was the historical norm, with us moderns as aberrations.”
Yeah, I was impressed with Bayz’ review too.
But he seems to have missed out on something here – ‘ “Online stalking” and “online harassment” cannot at all be compared to the real-life equivalents.’ Making one wonder, what is the real life equivalent of Swatting?
‘Swatting is when someone attempts to get police or S.W.A.T. (Special Weapons Attack Team) forces to raid an unsuspecting person’s home for unfounded reasons. Usually this is done by calling in a fake 911 report about a serious event of violence, such as a shooting or hostage situation. Perpetrators will use manipulated caller ID data and disguise their voice to conceal their identity. If they are successful, the “prank” will lead to local law enforcement—or even highly armed S.W.A.T. forces—raiding the person’s home or business at gunpoint, causing a dangerous situation for all parties.
How Did It Start?
Swatting took off as an Internet trend in just the last five to seven years. The FBI coined the term as early as 2008, when it labeled swatting a dangerous new phenomenon. While many people have fallen victim, it’s most common amongst the gaming community. Indeed, many swatting incidents have occurred while online gamers are livestreaming on Twitch, the popular website that allows users to share videos of themselves and their gaming sessions live on the Internet.’ http://uk.complex.com/life/2016/02/swatting-is-proof-that-the-internet-sucks-as-much-as-you-thought
And from that article, one can see a certain trend – ‘Those who speak out against the practice have also fallen prey to it. Congresswoman Katherine Clark of Massachusetts became a swatting victim earlier this month after sponsoring the Interstate Swatting Hoax Act, which the Boston Globe reported “would make it a federal crime to spur an emergency response by any law enforcement agency without cause.” Swatters falsely reported an active shooter at her house, prompting a large-scale police response.’
And Swatting stands in direct contradiction to this – ‘. If you’re a teenage guy, you don’t care about being “insulted” or “harassed.”(Well, you do, but you don’t think you do).’
This comment form the Bayz review was a good point:
“This illustrates why I think “complacency” is a very slippery concept. It applies the same word toward the bum who lives with mom and spends his days playing video games and the undoubtedly conformist teacher’s pet, when they are, in terms of personality, polar opposites.”