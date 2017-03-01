Washington Post on *The Complacent Class*

From Wonkblog, here is my interview with the excellent Ana Swanson, transcript and video. Here is one bit from it:
You didn’t propose many solutions to this in the book. I felt like you see much of this as inevitable. Are there things we could do to diminish school segregation?
There are plenty of solutions, like having more school choice, deregulating high-density building in urban areas, shifting away from entitlements in the federal budget and having more discretionary spending. I could go on. But part of the point of the book is the complacent class doesn’t want many of those things to happen, so probably they won’t. We probably need to hit a wall for change to occur, and we may be in the midst of that right now. So there is an air of inevitability. It’s not that there are no solutions, it’s that we’re unwilling to do them.
Also from The Washington Post, Robert Samuelson reviews the book. And here is a clip from Charlie Rose.
Retro Tyler, your solutions came from one side of the aisle, and worse from the media’s perspective, the wrong side. That was a nasty slip.
That should have been Rutro Tyler. Dang autocorrect.
thanks
“deregulating high-density building in urban areas”
In other words, any low income housing group has your support to replace homes on your block with small apartment building made as inexpensive as possible so families with housing vouchers or $30,000 incomes can afford the rent for a family of four?
No. To allow them to sell for such purposes if they choose to do so.
“the complacent class doesn’t want many of those things to happen, so probably they won’t…It’s not that there are no solutions, it’s that we’re unwilling to do them.”
Not to diminish the never-ending drive to improve our societies, but at some point you realize most “ideal” scenarios and solutions are not equilibria. The forces lined against them are too strong and so pointing out that they’re improvements on the current situation is not particularly helpful. Libertarianism is a good example – the numbers add up nicely, but that just isn’t an equilibrium for governments, or at least not a stable one. The best you can do is play whack-a-mole with your problems and hope you’re whacking moles at a faster rate than they pop up.
Since equilibrium is not the objective, I don’t see that as a problem.
Catastrophic disequilbrium can be avoided without stasis.
If one prioritizes stability to much, mandated uniformity could too easily follow.
Meanwhile in the UK:
We’re still trying to obtain the following item[s] you ordered on July 25 2016 (Order# 202-1651491-5033904).
Cowen, Author Tyler “The Complacent Class”
We’re awaiting a revised estimate from our supplier, and will email you as soon as we receive this information.