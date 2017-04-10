Monday assorted links

2. New Harvard student group dedicated to inviting controversial speakers.
3. Understanding loan aversion in education.
5. The most underrated place in every state?
6. My macro-complacency podcast with David Beckworth, more of a macro angle on complacency ideas than anyone else has done. I consider for instance why ngdp targeting is not more popular, and other such macro issues.
6. Beckworth is an excellent interviewer. I very much enjoy them. He is always polite, asks insightful questions, and lets his guest do most of the talking. Many of the same qualities as Cowen. This should be very good. I am particularly interested in Cowen’s comments about ngdp targeting. I missed Beckworth’s podcast with Scott Sumner, but I did listen to the one with Roger Farmer. Those familiar with Farmer’s new book will know the connection.
2 – He should consider inviting David Duke, the KKK guy. I remember how he made an appearance on Phil Donahue’s show and was roundly booed at the start. By the end he had the mostly liberal Donahue audience murmuring grudging approval. His racial beliefs are crazy but he could sure work an audience.
2. Maybe he should hire Hell’s Angels for security. That would eliminate disruptions.
#5 was very cool.
I thought so too until I saw Worcester was listed for MA.
Now the whole list has lost all credibility.
2. These college students who relish shutting down the events of those they disagree with seem to think they’re “fighting The Man,” but fail to see that the set of taboos they act in service of were erected by “The Man” to begin with.
Saint Augustine is underrated? I thought it was pretty well known. Parts of the town are definitely a tourist trap but still well worth a visit.
In my book the underrated parts of Florida are it’s springs.
Such as Silver Springs or Crystal River or Wakulla Springs? I grew up in the first two (many, many years ago) and would visit Wakulla Springs when my son was a small child. There are many others in Florida. Unfortunately, the flow of water from the springs has dropped significantly, which together with runoff has caused severe algae blooms. The Florida of my youth is no more.
Yeah, those are a few of them. Definitely true about the algae blooms on the crystal river. If you go farther east to Blue Springs it isn’t a problem though. Wekiva springs as well is beautiful. I actually go tubing down the crystal river every year and it really isn’t that bad.
Ashland, Oregon is many things, but underrated isn’t one of them.
Loan aversion is smart, college is a huge ripoff for those not in the top 10% by IQ or without good connections
Convince employers that education should never be used to toss out job applications.
Choose to only borrow as much as you need for school. Too many students simply take the max and buy a car and take vacations with it. Try to work part time while in school and work full time during the Summer. Apply for any scholarships and grants available to you. Take advantage of community college to finish the first two years preferably while still living at home. Attend a state college for the last two years. Choose your major carefully; computer science is good, accounting is good anything with the word “studies” in it not good. When you graduate and get a job prioritize paying off the student loans.
As an alternative consider one of the community college programs that can lead to good jobs without a 4 year degree. Mechanics, nursing, electronics technician, welding, etc.
No — it’s not necessary to be in the top 10% to go to a regional university and major in, say, Physical Therapy. But the numerous students going to those same 3rd tier universities and majoring in Psychology or Business are probably wasting a lot of time and money. Those kids should be more loan averse, not less.
Is it loan aversion, or just plain old cost aversion?
#5 With respect to career opportunities for the far right bell curve set Manhattan is still underrated in NY state and SF is still underrated in Cali
Yeah, except the link was about places to visit, not places to live.
#5 – I wish they’d include DC in the list. The point seems to me to engage readers with interesting parts about America we may all visit, I don’t get why they need to leave DC off anymore than they would leave Kentucky, Mass., Virginia and Penn. off the list because they are technically commonwealths.
Any suggestions on most underrated part of DC? I’d nominate the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, but interested to hear other ideas.
Ford’s Theater is really worth the stop…it seems like most people don’t have it on their top list, but it’s a really good couple of hours.
#3 – Emigrate to NY. Public university tuition now is $0 for students whose family incomes are below $125,000. From the man that kick-started the subprime mortgage crisis.
What’s not to like?
P.J. O’Rourke: “If you think college is expensive now, wait’ll it’s free.”
“Must you, Dick?”
Out of curiosity, do you think it’s a bad idea that K-12 public schools are free for students?
That’s a little different because students are required by law to attend.
Not a bad idea.
I have no children in the local, public schools. The youngest graduated college ten years ago. The village grammar schools are quite good. One needs to work with the pupils at home. The high school is hit-or-miss – booze, drugs, etc.- the top 5% do great, the rest not so much. Discipline is difficult in public schools. All three of my children went to private HS for discipline and rigor, on my dime.
Public schools are not free. I pay approximately $8,000 a year in school taxes. The second half tax bill is due May 10. .
It’s the same scam MA has been pulling for years.
>”Free tuition to MA schools if you have at least a 3.2 GPA!!!!!”
>”PS You still have to pay fees. Which are 4x as much as tuition.”
Missouri’s City Museum might be underrated by outsiders but it is well-recommended by St. Louisians giving tourists advice…
The City Museum is fun, but it’s also like something out of about 1970 in terms of risk tolerance.
There are a bunch of fun and interesting things to do, and kids occasionally get hurt doing them. (The few hours I was there a couple years ago with my kids, I saw a kid on the giant roof slide get banged up on the landing–I couldn’t tell how badly–probably enough to leave some bruises, but not to need a doctor.) There are high-up places with a not-very-high guardrail, and the assumption that the kids there will be wise enough not to climb over the rail and fall. Lots of places where the kids can run around are impossible for adults to follow or watch. And so on.
That said, my kids loved it. I pointed out places where there were things they should be careful of, and my kids aren’t especially inclined to dumb risk taking, so it worked out fine. It’s got lots of interesting stuff to see and do. The Ferris Wheel on top of the building is particularly cool.
I was severely loan averse entering college in 2011 after my parent’s house was wrongfully foreclosed on in 2009. The event convinced me to believe debt was just a way for banks to prey on people and that it was for suckers. I was accepted to many colleges of the University of California, but instead chose to attend a state college in Utah (Utah Valley University) for it’s low tuition. I enjoyed my time there well enough, but I don’t feel like I was particularly challenged. I have an IQ of 140 and scored higher than 2100 on my SATs after all. I found the job market extremely challenging to navigate after graduation, though I had two internships and worked part-time throughout college.
So, now I have only $20,000 in student debt, compared to some of my friends who went to California schools who have upwards of $60,000 in debt, but the best job I could find after a year is paying me slightly under $30,000/year, whereas they landed jobs right out of school and are making $50,000/year on average, some even $80,000/year, and I’m living in the middle of nowhere while they are living in the most famous cities in the world. They have enough extra cash to go on trips around the world, for me I’m still struggling to pay for health insurance, rent, and my auto loan every month. I feel like I outplayed myself, severely hurting my earning potential, frankly I think I’ve ruined my life. It would have been really helpful if someone had encouraged me to take on more debt for a better degree, to balance all those voices from my friends and family that warned me against taking any debt at all.
” paying me slightly under $30,000/year, … severely hurting my earning potential, frankly I think I’ve ruined my life. ”
Go back to school and get a better degree. Or spend some serious effort hunting a better job, that will effectively synergize with your skill set. One mistake doesn’t ruin your life. Refusing to correct it does.
2. maybe a symptom of the times we live in :
“The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
(W.B.Yeats)