Friday assorted links

1. Ben Casnocha and Erik Torenberg are raising a $50 million investment fund.
2. Folsom River Blues/Pinball Wizard Mashup.
3. Krugman’s 1991 write-up on Icelandic exchange rate policy (pdf).
4. Is it better if no one walks on escalators? (NYT)
5. How well did Keynes’s art collection do as an investment?
I would summarize these posts for you but the last time that got deleted, possibly because I mentioned Scientology in a negative way. They are very litigious and if you say anything nasty…Ooops, never mind. They are a recognized religion according to the US IRS (who was getting dragged into lawsuits by them and therefore agreed to say they were a religion). But Germany is hanging tough, calling them a cult, though there’s no reference to that on the Wikipedia page, which has been closed to further editing, wisely, even having certain Wikipedia editors banned from making any decisions (possibly these editors are Scientologists).
Bonus trivia: L. Ron Hubbard was a George Washington University physics student in the 1930s who flunked out…err, but not before discovering some earth shattering physics, or so they say…
I’m sorry Ray, but you’ve been declared a suppressive person, so I must disconnect from you until you do your levels A-E. Your only terminal is the international justice chief at Flag. Do not contact me until you have done so.
#4. Escalators are death traps and should not be negotiated without a helmet and full body bubble wrap. Don’t even get me started on the reckless risk-seekers who actually try to walk on these things.
Seems like Average has only begun, for you Brian. What size helmet do you use if you’re a pinhead?
Just doing my bit. Anything that keeps you commenting here rather than accidentally procreating is a service to humanity, Ray.
Ray, you’ve got to admit that was a great burn by Brian.
Yes, that was a good one, especially for helmeted BrianD.
#4: I didn’t know that a discussion about escalators could devolve into a short anti-America rant with such ease.
Also, the wait to stand on the escalator is long because there are too many lazy people standing in line in order to stand on the escalator. Maybe they should be encouraged to walk rather than walkers being encouraged to stand.
Americans have become complacent and decadent like a bunch of animals or worse.
… like a bunch of animals or worse.
Definitely worse.
Helmet wearing, bubble wrapped animals.
The article gives the impression it is the users fault that people are not using escalators efficiently, but if you are standing in the walking lane people will ask you to move aside, so its needs some action by a coordinator not the users to solve the problem. Presumably that can be done just by issuing a new rule, so why don’t they? Also, the only experiments I have seen reported have been escalators going up, what about down escalators. Walking down is usually much faster than walking up.
Generally agree, and to further:
1) If the left side (walking) is underutilized, one could indeed affix the blame on the lazy standers, and posit that if more standers chose to walk, not only would they decrease their own times, they’d decrease them for the remaining standers.
2) Walking/climbing stairs is good exercise.
3) Even if we accept the main premises of the article, they apply to a particular situation – a crowded, steep escalator (going up of course). But humans approach escalators in a variety of situations, including often when they are uncrowded. Should those who want to climb, for speed, exercise, or whatever, always stand, even if the escalator is uncrowded? If the response is supposed to be dynamic, how is it determined, and how do we get social agreement among all potential escalator ascenders at a somewhat crowded escalator?
The escalator paper only works if you assume that people require much more inter-personal space when walking as opposed to standing and that the escalator is otherwise fully loaded. Otherwise adding any mix of walking to standing should clear more people per unit time.
Clearly, the correct lesson to tae away from the paper is not that standing is superior to walking, but that we should all learn how to run up stairs in lockstep chest to back. Or…. I’m looking forward to our future when we all form human centipedes on escalators
The problem is escalators are too slow for the high end of the tail. Solution is to have a superescalator in parallel wih the regular escalator running at 10X the speed. Even then, there will be people running up the superescalator, but what’s wrong with that?
So what do you guys think of the Syria attack? I know the cucks here are going to be all “har har,” but I have to say it, I feel betrayed by Trump.
6. Author claims that “Today he tweeted that discouraged workers who have given up looking for work are counted as “employed.”” I’m not seeing anything in the twitter feed, nor could I find anything about a deleted tweet. Fake news.
Good catch, as Trump said the following, and did not tweet it – ‘“When you look for a job, you can’t find it and you give up, you are now considered statistically employed. But I don’t consider those people employed.” – President Trump, remarks to CEO town hall, April 4, 2017
He continued, again speaking though not tweeting – ‘Speaking to the chief executives, Trump also repeated his Four-Pinocchio claim that “100 million people” are seeking jobs. “A lot of those people came out and voted for me.” Trump said. “I call them the forgotten man, the forgotten woman. But a lot of those people — a good percentage of them — would like to have jobs, and they don’t.”
Followed by this explanation – ‘Trump uses an exaggerated number for the people not in the labor force. But as we have explained repeatedly, most of those people — 93 percent — do not want jobs. That’s because they are people who are retired, students, stay-at-home parents or disabled.
————————————-
We can only imagine the confusion among the corporate chieftains as they heard the president utter gibberish about the unemployment rate. Let’s hope this briefing finds its way to the president and he speaks with more authority in the future.’ https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/04/04/please-can-someone-brief-the-president-on-the-unemployment-rate/
It is undoubtedly important to ensure accuracy in reporting, and to ensure that what Trump writes or says is faithfully repeated – it makes the buffoonery so much more entertaining than what a reporter can create on their own.
I’m curious. Why do you feel betrayed?
Read Trump’s tweets from the 2013 non-attack.
We didn’t vote for this! We voted against this type of crap, and I when I say we, I’m not talking about the careerist neocons who came out in support of Trump on November 3 and probably voted for Hillary Clinton, I’m talking about actual Trumpists and nationalists. We did not elect him because we liked his charm. We elected him because of his ideas. The cuckservatives accused him of being not a real conservative, and we didn’t care because we don’t care that much about taxes or abortion or even gay marriage. But we care about non-interventionalism, we wanted a president who would put America first and who wouldn’t believe the “experts” who lied us into war in Iraq. Trump himself specifically said that Obama needed to get congressional approval to attack Syria. But that all went out the window, now Trump ignores the American people in favor of listening to the very people whose influence we voted against: the idiot generals who don’t know the difference between a Sunni and a Shiite, shrieking, childless female reporters who are eternally OUTRAGED about the way world works, and a bunch of ethnic activists and their shabbos goyim who have never seen an Arab they don’t want to either be bombed or allowed to immigrate to White countries.(but not to Israel)
Not a fan of the attack but I appreciate that Trump took the action to 1) send a signal to other world powers that he is willing to use force and 2) send a signal that norms against WMD use would be enforced. I hope he now wisely takes a step back and does not interfere further.
This seems like a perfect example of people projecting their own ideas of what they wanted Trump to represent onto him instead of paying attention to what he was actually saying.
I feel a bit betrayed, too. I feel like this gas attack was not perpetrated by the Assad government- everything about seems just a bit too perfect a piece of anti-Assad propaganda by his enemies in Syria.
http://blog.dilbert.com/post/159264981001/the-syrian-gas-attack-persuasion
It is funny how a certain kind of person keeps trying to excuse Assad and his Russian masters.
Why? He’s a nationalist, and his motto is “Make America Great Again!”.
Why would you imagine that meant not asserting American military power?
#5 – the Keynes art collection piece was meaningless since it did not have numbers. Keynes, as we know, was a good investor. Here is my file on Keynes: John Maynard Keynes: “Also, some people manage to get rich using a value approach – such as Keynes himself, who parlayed fairly modest savings into what would amount to about £ 10 million in today’s money.” cite: Wasik (2014)”. I don’t know what percent of this was from the art collection, but I think most of it was from the stock market.
#3 – Whatever happened to this version of Paul Krugman? Seemed like a pretty reasonable person.
#3 – indeed, the Krugman paper on the pros and cons between a fixed exchange rate (which Iceland today wants to go back to) and a floating exchange rate (popularized as a cure-all by Friedman in the 1970s) is very good, saved to my archives. Krugman on p. 23 agrees that today’s proposed pegged exchange rate is probably best, rather than a pure floating exchange rate.
Bonus trivia: Krugman, writing in 1991, should have cited the Baxter & Stockman (1989) paper showing that large swings in floating exchange rate Fx markets have little or no effect on real variables, that is, money is largely neutral in Fx adjustments, but that’s somewhat beside the point, as Krugman is making a theoretical argument, the 1991 paper was a draft, and Krugman on p. 5 and elsewhere does indirectly cite Baxter & Stockman, though not by name, by pointing out free floating exchange rates are not a panacea for small relatively not-open countries like Iceland.
#2 – the Folsom Prison Blues/Pinball Wizard Mashup – Johnny Cash – The Who – Puddles Pity Party” mashup was amazingly good (sometimes they are not). From an IP perspective, it’s not clear if this is a derivative work in copyright (which makes it NOT subject to copyright infringement to the original copyright owners), or not. AlexT, what you say?
It’s a clown singing The Who while imitating Johnny Cash. I’m no lawyer, but surely this is covered by the same “fair use” principles that Weird Al and other satirists use.
As a major Who and Cash fan (interestingly enough, Who lead singer Roger Daltrey is a huge Johnny Cash fan, and Who concerts often play Johnny Cash music over the PA after the show is over), I found this to be amazingly good and totally obvious in retrospect. Major props to the clown!
For sheer chutzpah though, it’s hard to beat the mashup (although they weren’t called that then) between “Stairway to Heaven” and the theme from “Gilligan’s Island” that Dr. Demento played in the ’70s.
#2 This is why I love YouTube. Where else would you ever see this? Maybe the old gong show.
“Boarding an escalator two by two and standing side by side is the better approach.”
Who is going to board a escalator shoulder to shoulder with some stranger? I don’t even want to do this with my own wife. This is beyond idiotic.
Why do you Nordic people have such fetishes against touch? You’re inhuman. I tried to pet the blond little boy neighbor on the head and he looked at me like I was a pedophile. Never mind if a woman hugs him, same response. He says his own parents don’t touch him. Not human. The reason Nordic people are so phobic and uptight. Hang around with monkeys more to see how humans should react. Yes I have a pet monkey, she is very cute and clever. Better than many humans.
So desperately lonely. But a delicious irony in you being looked at LIKE you were a pedophile. LOL.
When I was a kid I hated people patting me on the head, especially strangers. Now I do it to my kids and they don’t seem to mind though
I like to pat kids on their heads, but one must ask theirs parents first – society is becomimg increasingly litigious.
Clearly, they’re underoptimizing. We could double capacity by carrying others on our shoulders. Triple or quadruple capacity if we only allow the Flying Wallendas onto escalators.
Plus by riding on each others’ shoulders we could then chicken fight while on the escalators. .Or even after we got off the escalators. Screw this, I’m going to go hop in the pool…. and chickenfight,,,
1. Given Uber, Lyft, airbnb, et al make small business starts easier than ever, especially if the start serving rural areas, the investment fund mentioned, like most of the rest, funnels most funds to people in super high tax, big government, crushing regulation States, but not into tax cutting and let corporations exploit workers and consumers States.
Where are the investment funds that will only invest in tax cutting Kansas, pillage the land and kill workers Appalachia, etc? Why didn’t Trump invest in the State’s that elected him instead of only the States that oppose him?
#4: People that care to get to save 13 seconds and people who don’t lose time. Why are we to assume that reducing the average time is best when it takes time from those that value their time the most?
How about if everyone walks? I’m certain that would save every group time.
#4- A great example of a research paper restating the obvious which becomes misinterpreted in a news article leading to bad advice.
Sure, during ‘peak periods,’ i.e., periods where the escalators would be full, it makes no sense at all to have everyone pushed over to one area and have a walking lane. Just like in a two-lane highway, it makes no sense to have everyone in the right lane except for speeders.
And people naturally do this already. Really, does anyone think people wait on line for an escalator when there’s a whole side open?
But this counts as research and then counts as news. So now we’re going to have more cases of 2 people on an otherwise empty escalator standing next to each other and blocking someone who’s in a rush. Thanks, guys.
If you give them a boisterous, “excuse me”, and as a last resort squeeze through those 2 people they’ll think twice before doing it again
6. Neil Gorsuch just got confirmed. So no, not same old. “Elections have consequences.”
Yeah same old. He would have been confirmed under President Rubio. Or any Republican.
President Clinton would get no confirmation. That would be not same old same old.
With respect to 6, it’s probably true that the enthusiasm for exit from the Middle East is fading on the right, which I think is unfortunate. It’s just goes to show how powerful the rally-around-the-flag effect is. In case someone is interested, I wrote a very detailed blog post, in which I examine the evidence about the recent chemical attack and compare the situation with what happened after the chemical attack in Ghouta in August 2013. I argue that, in that previous case, the media narrative had rapidly unravelled and that, for that reason, we should be extremely prudent about the recent attack and not jump to conclusions. It’s more than 5,000 words long and I provide a source for every single factual claim I make. I really believe it’s the most through discussion of the allegations against Assad with respect to his alleged use of chemical weapons out there. Please share it if you thought it was interesting.
It’s probable that a significant part of Trump’s support came from nationalist hardliners who could just not stand being wrong about Iraq. ‘Make America Great Again!’ can easily be interpreted as code for ‘Make America a Global Military Empire Again!”
Nevermind Trump’s promises to increase military spending by a whopping amount which he is obviously following through on.