Friday assorted links

1. Eli Dourado offers advice to undergraduates. And Scott Sumner tells it like it is.

2. The case for placebo politics.

3. Reemergence of some famine conditions around the world. I take this to be another sign of a broader breakdown of global order.

4. David Brooks on the Cuomo free college plan (NYT). Masterful analysis of an idea that otherwise is being passed around uncritically.

5. Jean Tirole speaks sense on the French election (FT).

6. Is there life on Enceladus, moon of Saturn? I think so. Hi out there!