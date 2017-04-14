Friday assorted links

1. Eli Dourado offers advice to undergraduates. And Scott Sumner tells it like it is.
2. The case for placebo politics.
3. Reemergence of some famine conditions around the world. I take this to be another sign of a broader breakdown of global order.
4. David Brooks on the Cuomo free college plan (NYT). Masterful analysis of an idea that otherwise is being passed around uncritically.
5. Jean Tirole speaks sense on the French election (FT).
6. Is there life on Enceladus, moon of Saturn? I think so. Hi out there!
#1 Dourado. He is giving bad advice. Liberal arts education is a waste of time and money. He should have told the students to pursue a STEM degree. You are much more likely to find a well paying and stable job in this economy with a STEM education than with liberal arts.
5. I can’t get behind the barrier. I still think the election will probably be Macron vs Le Pen, with the former winning a decisive victory in the run-off. But given how much the past year has fallen into the “living in interesting times” category, who knows? Melenchon vs Le Pen would be entertaining to watch from a distance. Do you vote for the far-right EU hater, or the person who wants to impose a maximum income and end the Fifth Republic?
6. Maybe. It’s as good as anywhere in the outer solar system, and we could probably send out another spacecraft that would fly through the south pole geysers with instruments designed to detect more signs of biological activity. But finding a lot of hydrogen is ambiguous. There’s hydrothermal activity and the conditions for under-sea life, but something does not appear to be eating a lot of that hydrogen before it gets blown into space. In either case, we should be lobbying for the Enceladus Life Finder mission (or an upgraded version thereof).