Indian Civil Society Pushes Back Against Abuse of Power

Abuse of power isn’t new to India but the latest scandal is taking a different turn.
Outraged at not getting premium seating, a member of parliament belonging to the Shiv Sena, a regional party in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition, on Thursday refused to deplane after his flight landed in New Delhi.
After repeated entreaties to disembark, the MP allegedly beat an Air India employee and tried to throw him down the landing stairs.
With a sandal, Ravindra Gaikwad repeatedly hit a shift manager who was sent to calm him down, while threatening to throw the man off the aircraft, flag carrier Air India Ltd said in a statement the same day. Video of the incident showed him pushing the airline employee toward the door.
Air India said it had informed the MP’s staff in advance that the aircraft didn’t have a business class. The passenger was accommodated in the first row of the all-economy plane because he wanted to take that particular flight, the carrier said.
The MP later bragged that of course he had beaten up the Air India employee because he’s a Shiv Sena MP who doesn’t put up with disrespect.
“Yes. I hit him. I wanted to throw him out of the plane,” the Shiv Sena MP told TIMES NOW. “Is he really an officer. He is not even a buffalo cart driver. He doesn’t know how to deal with customers,”
[By the way, shabash! to the air India hostess who stops Gaikwad from pushing the other employee down the stairs and then gives Gaikwad a piece of her mind, “you’re a role model, no?” she says defiantly.]
Gaikwad is no stranger to abuse of power:
Gaikwad has seven cases registered against him, including that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and charges of stopping a public servant from performing his duty, his 2014 election affidavit showed. He was also involved in the infamous incident at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi when he was among 11 Sena MPs who forced a Muslim worker to break his Ramzan fast [i.e. force fed him, AT]…The MPs were complaining of poor quality ‘chapati.’
Air India and its employee have registered a complaint with the Delhi police who have opened an investigation, it will be interesting to see what they do. Civil society, however, is making its views very clear. The Indian media are raking Gaikwad over the coals. The hashtag #GoonGaikwad is popular.
Even more important, Air India, the government owned airline, has refused to fly Gaikwad. Air India and its political masters have long engaged in a mutually profitable relationship of backscratching, featherbedding and kickbacking so for them to put their foot down even against this kind of outrage is remarkable. Moreover, in a show of solidarity, all of the private airlines have followed suit so Gaikwad has been reduced to trying to book flights under various aliases. He’s been stopped every time, however, and in the end he had to drive from Mumbai to Delhi (a nearly 900 mile trip).
This kind of pushback by civil society against the abuse of power is in many ways unprecedented in recent times. It’s an interesting marker of change in India.
Lucky, things are different in the US. If Trump tried something like this, right-wingers would never try to spin it as reasonable.
Trump has his own plane (and flight attendants):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZq3iCn2y74
All the easier to grab them right by the p*ssy.
Well, I guess it defines who you define Air Force One when talking about the commander in chief, though in theory, the plane belongs to the citizens of the United States of Americans. The flight attendants are likely to be his subordinates, which may or may not be a more hierarchical relationship. There are some things that the commander in chief can order his subordinates to do, being at the very top of the military chain of command, that no CEO could, while at the same time, there are some things the commander in chief probably cannot do, such as summarily dismiss a military member from the service. For example, by forgetting to put the cheeseburger on a plate, without taking off the wrapper first.
(That is not precisely a joke, by the way – ‘Falwell joked about Trump loving Wendy’s cheeseburgers to the huge crowd of Trump supporters.
“I’m a country boy from Virginia,” Falwell said, adding that when he joined Trump on his plane he thought, “Here’s going to be champagne and caviar.”
“He broke out Wendy’s cheeseburgers and fries,” Falwell joked.’ http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/01/31/jerry-falwell-jr-donald-trump-broke-out-wendys-cheeseburgers-and-fries/
Even more important, Air India, the government owned airline, has refused to fly Gaikwad.
Actually it looks like the same sort of Deep State objections to the BJP that Trump is getting rather than any action by Civil Society. Air India is run by the government and was long a darling of the Indian National Congress. I imagine that the BJP has not got around to sweeping everyone else out of their cushy jobs-for-life yet.
India would be much better off if it stopped messing around with democracy and moved toward a Chinese-style communist government without elected leaders. Throw in a bit of free-market capitalism to keep the large, private employers around.
It doesn’t matter what the system is, in the end Indians are still Indians. West Bengal is not run better or worse than Uttar Pradesh.
The really interesting questions are 1. Why do Chinese officials restrain their corruption enough so that the economy can work and 2. why are Indian voters happy to sell their votes for so little? I mean, sure, corruption and all that. But why vote for people who give so little in return?
And yet, Kerala seems to be better run than many other places, not only in comparison to India but to many other countries.
Might have something to do with this, which is unlikely to be discussed by Prof. Tabarrok, particularly the political activism aspect of a functioning civil society – ‘The Kerala model of development, is the style of development that has been practised in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
This state has achieved improvements in material conditions of living, reflected in indicators of social development, comparable to those of many developed countries, even though the state’s per capita income is low in comparison to them. Achievements such as low levels of infant mortality and population growth, and high levels of literacy and life expectancy, along with the factors responsible for such achievements have been considered characteristic results of the Kerala model.
More precisely, the Kerala model has been defined as:
A set of high material quality-of-life indicators coinciding with low per-capita incomes, both distributed across nearly the entire population of Kerala.
A set of wealth and resource redistribution programmes that have largely brought about the high material quality-of-life indicators.
High levels of political participation and activism among ordinary people along with substantial numbers of dedicated leaders at all levels.
Kerala’s mass activism and committed cadre were able to function within a largely democratic structure, which their activism has served to reinforce.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kerala_model
Colorful tales from the sub-continent. Alex Tabbarok reporting.
First, ‘“your a role model, no?”’ should probably read “you’re a role model, no?”.
Second, just imagine that everywhere ‘MP’ appears, the term is replaced by ‘billionaire’ or ‘child of owner/chairman.’ Then try to find this story highlighted at Marginal Revolution – ‘She’s nuts for good service! Furious airline exec’s daughter turned jet back to gate at JFK because she was served macadamias in a bag, not a dish
Heather Cho, a senior vice-president at Korean Air, is facing up to 10 years in prison
She is accused of demanding the removal of a crew member from a flight on December 5 for serving her nuts in a bag rather than on a plate
The eldest daughter of airline Chairman Cho Yang Ho forced the Incheon-bound flight to taxi back to the terminal to drop of the inept employee
A senior Korean Air executive is facing up to 10 years in prison over claims that she delayed a plane leaving JFK over the way she was served nuts.
Heather Cho, a senior vice-president at the airline, demanded the removal of a crew member from a flight on December 5 for failing to serve nuts on a plate.
Cho, who is also the eldest daughter of airline Chairman Cho Yang Ho, forced the Incheon-bound flight to taxi back to the terminal to drop of the inept employee.
Heather Cho, a senior vice-president at Korean Air, is facing up to 10 years in prison over claims that she delayed a plane leaving JFK over the way she was served nuts
South Korea’s Transport Ministry announced on Monday that they are investigating if Cho violated the Aviation Safety Law, which states that passengers should not cause disturbances, including using violent language or yelling, for safety reasons.
Flight 86 was already on the runway for its 12:50 a.m. departure from JFK when Cho lost her temper after an unidentified worker placed some macadamia nuts in front of her as she sat in first class, reports the Korean Times.
The junior flight attendant’s faux pas was to serve the nuts inside the bag that they came in rather than presenting them on a small dish – as is protocol.
Cho screamed at the attendant and told him to bring out the company’s in-flight service manual so he could read the proper nut-handling guidelines.
When he failed to find it, Cho lost her cool and ordered him to get off the flight.’ http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2866329/Nut-rage-Daughter-Korean-Air-s-chief-executive-threw-tantrum-JKF-demanded-plane-return-gate-served-nuts-bag-not-dish.html
Her final sentence, after appealing a 10 month jail term, was two years probation. Korean civil society seems to have complacently yawned at that result, much like American society would.
The Indian savage regime has enslaved the toiling masses of India. It must be crushed by the righteous blows of civilizarion.
The caste system reflected in Tabarrok’s post is minor league compared to the caste system in America. I have a home in the low country, not far from a very expensive, very exclusive, very private island resort, where the swells from NYC and such places own “cottages” (is a 10,000-15,000 house a “cottage”?) that they visit on weekends by flying in and flying out (I call the area “fly in and fly out America” as opposed to “flyover America”) of the nearby public airport that exists for the sole purpose of the swells not having to make the 10 mile drive from the real public airport (which has scheduled commercial flights and exists not only for the swells). I suppose I don’t object to my taxes being used to avoid inconvenience of the swells, but would it be an inconvenience for the swells to fly out other than at 5-6 on Monday morning, the roaring jet engines rattling windows and sleepy non-swells (including women and children!). The worst of it is the annual spring meeting of swells who belong to a not so secret society of very important swells. No, it’s not so much the number of jets (50 to 100) it’s the size of the things, massive jets that could transport hundreds but occupied by one or two swells and the flight crew. When they fly out on Monday morning, the ground shakes, the animals flee, and the world is a less safe place as the very important swells go back to doing the nasty work they do.