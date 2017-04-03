Monday assorted links

1. Retiree discovers important math proof.
2. Do globalization and free markets drive obesity?
3. Iceland says status quo is untenable, plans currency peg. Here is more detail from the FT.
4. The value of flexible work.
5. Does diversity give rise to autocracy?
5. Does diversity give rise to autocracy?
Technology makes calories really, really cheap. Brains that evolved during–or, actually, because of–Scarcity will take a long time to adjust to Satiety.
#4: Are there not enough researchers in the world that the only one that can judge your work is yourself?
From the article: “Oehlsen is an employee of Uber Technologies. Chen is a former employee of Uber, and as a result, continues to hold stock options that may constitute a material financial position.”
Chen………..recently he was the Head of Economic Research for Uber, where among other projects he designed Uber’s current “Surge” pricing model. http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/faculty/keith.chen/
I think the issue here is what Uber acknowledges as confidential information, thus only Uber employees were deemed as trustworthy to work with it. If that’s the case, is the best way to communicate the message a (future) scientific article. Companies have lots of secrets to keep, thus they present at professional conferences what they want to show and no more. Most of scientific journals have an open data policy so others can review and try to replicate results……this situation is a bit contradictory, why publish in a scientific journal if data is confidential information?
This looks like a self-promotion strategy to improve the public perception of Uber. It’s like Apple tried to publish in some IEEE journal an article titled “we have the best phone”. Not good at all.
#1 Academics ignore non-elite publications. Film at 11.
#1 – I could have solved this. (Wired): “He knew he could apply a classic trick to transform his function into a simpler function. Suddenly, he recognized that the derivative of this transformed function was equivalent to the transform of the derivative of the original function. He could easily show that the latter derivative was always positive, proving the GCI.” That’s trivial. It’s simply working with a transformation of a continuous function. For something more funky, check out Green’s function:
“http://tutorial.math.lamar.edu/Classes/CalcIII/GreensTheorem.aspx” and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Green's_function
Diversity, liberty, or equality. Choose one.
Well, you certainly set the record straight concerning the founding of the United States of America and whoever wrote these clearly wrong headed words – ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’
@prior test
All men are created equal; then they are born.
“One impressive thing about Founding Fathers is that they weren’t all that taken with the Founding Sons-in-Law.”
The only way that makes sense to me is if you’re a Nazi and Stalinist at the same time. But maybe that’s just me ..
You can have Diversity, so long as everybody agrees one tribe is at the top of the pyramid, riding herd on everybody to make sure they all get along. Diverse societies require shelves and shelves of civil rights regulations.
You can have Liberty, which requires a largely homogenous community or, at the least, compatible cultures with individuals with low time preference. The American frontier comes to mind.
You can have Equality, which requires even more homogeneity and a large, centralized State to distribute the goodies.
Like I say, choose one.
#3 – the merits of a fixed exchange rate vs a flexible exchange rate. Happily, money is largely short and long term neutral and currency fluctuations have no real effects, but it never ceases to amaze me how in modern times people don’t seem to mind large swings in prices, be them inflation (fiat currency vs a gold standard) or flexible vs fixed exchange rates. I prefer old-fashioned stability. With today’s Friedmanite floating rates, you cannot easily and cheaply hedge say a million dollars for several years on the retail level (you’d have to buy a bunch of mini-contracts and roll them over, and the contango / backwardization hysteresis will eat up a lot of money). But most people don’t care, proving either a sort of home equity bias where they don’t care about foreign assets and/or the fact sticky prices don’t either exist or have any real effects (again, money is neutral). Even our host TC doesn’t seem to like a fixed exchange rate, even a floating peg like China’s central bank has.
“But it never ceases to amaze me how in modern times people don’t seem to mind large swings in prices,”
Thats what the Gold Standard was for.
Yep. Until it broke.
Money is not neutral in the short term because it is bid against a finite amount of goods.
#3: It’s not clear there are any plans outside the imagination of the Financial Times. The PM says no as of now.