MRU video on The Great Reset

by Tyler Cowen on April 4, 2017 at 5:02 am in Books, Uncategorized | Permalink
It is fascinating to think about indicators. I remember back in 2006, before the financial crisis of 2008, Krugman mentioned that he was always following the TED spread because of what it might indicate. At that time, only those people working in banking knew how the TED spread was computed and most people did not know what it was. 18 months later, everyone reading the financial news understood the TED spread. I know that Krugman is not liked in this corner of the blogosphere, but he saw this one coming before most.
What is the TED spread of today? I think demographic indicators are underrated, particularly here in Europe. There is certainly a shift to a more nationalistic stance, but it is hard to know what is a true change in the underlying long-term collective mood and what is just a temporary cocktail of political news and opportunism. In any case, which one number shall we be looking at to see shifts in the nationalistic-populistic dynamics?
I especially liked the metaphor of the canary/Trump locked up in a bird cage. Like Cowen, I am an optimist. But unlike Cowen, I am more direct about the Great Reset, or, more specifically, what will be the Great Reset. Sure, Cowen provides a few possible triggers, but never describes what it will be. I will: collapsing asset prices, not unlike 1929 and 2007, in which financial markets collapse, unemployment soars, and (this is the kicker) vast fortunes are lost. It’s that last one, vast fortunes are lost, that will distinguish the coming Great Reset from the financial crisis of 2007-08 and will make it more like the financial crisis of 1929. Inequality today (and inequality in 2007) is about where it was in 1929, but the financial collapse and resulting fall in asset prices caused a precipitous drop in equality in 1929 and the years that followed, which remained low until about 1980 when it began the rise that brought us to where we are today. The distinguishing feature of an economy with a high level of inequality is the reliance on rising asset prices, not investment in productive assets but in speculative financial assets and real estate. Of course, the Fed intervened in 2007-08 and reversed falling asset prices, unlike in 1929, when the Fed allowed asset prices to collapse. While the Fed has done a remarkable job in controlling asset prices, it can’t keep doing it alone: its tool box papers over the underlying imbalances in the economy, as reflected in those canaries identified by Cowen in the video. While it’s possible that the Fed, in partnership with the government, could make changes that would provide a gradual shift in the economy to avoid a Great Reset, but complacency, especially among those who are the most prosperous today, has created the stasis that will make the Great Reset more like the apocalypse that Cowen has predicted.
Of course, I meant a precipitous drop in inequality (not equality) after 1929.
This video captures the widespread sentiment of worry about big problems in the world. What do you do with this worry? Even Tyler doesn’t know exactly what the problems are or what to do about them. There is some benefit to Tyler acknowledging the worry that many have and lending some optimism to the very long term post-“reset”.
This kind of video is more like an interesting informal conversation about the world than academic study which tends to be more technical.
Maybe I should be generous, and take Tyler’s “cyclical” view of history as no more than “history rhymes.” I can get behind that. Authoritarianism following a Great Recession is a rhyme. But obviously, that rhyme isn’t the only thing going on. The transition to a digital society is first ever, or mostly so. It might rhyme a bit with movable type and the rise of mass literacy. There can be more than one rhyme going on.
I have a strong aversion to stronger versions of “cyclical history.” In the worst cases people don’t look for rhymes but just say changes are “due” or some non-specific but time related b.s. As if history just turns in 70 year blocks or whatever.
I see that as intellectual weakness, a punt, an inability to struggle with actual cause and effect.
TC: “Consider the riots in Ferguson and Baltimore. That suggests to me that something is wrong with some of America’s inner cities and that something is wrong with race relations…Those may be canaries suggesting there is something more fundamental going on with many lower income Americans, somehow not being content enough, not getting enough out of the system.”
Couldn’t one say the same thing almost exactly 25 years ago? April 29th will mark the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots that killed 55 and injured over 2,000 with 11,000 arrests.