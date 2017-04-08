Saturday assorted links

2. The RNA editing of the octopus. Recommended.
3. Cowen’s Second Law: optimal rat tickling edition.
4. Export price elasticity > tariff elasticity > exchange rate elasticity.
5. After the Storm is the best movie I’ve seen so far this year, it is a study in Japanese “complacency,” the reviews are positive but none are insightful.
6. The museum of failed innovations.
7. “Besides, he points out, Scotland is closer to Newfoundland than Hawaii is to California.“
6: Peek, the maker of that twitter device, made a version that just did e-mail. It was $10 a month for mobile e-mail, which in 2010 was good enough for me. I loved mine. It supplemented my flip phone.
It all seems absurd now that we have cheap smartphones. And it was not so long ago at all.
#1 The Singaporean, devoided of backbone, is so used to be threaded over by insensitive machine-like masters, that he woukd not be able to react to being humiliated and regimented by robots. Not even the pious masks that used to disguise and justify oppression will be left.
#7 Yet, for how much more time will the American regime be able to hold its control over its colonies? The American regime is dying, engulfed by the military quagmires and dying from the hundreds of cuts made by the its own citizens. Crime is out of control, educarion quality is down, housing is too expensive, millions are addicted, most Americans will not be able to retire. The debt is astronomical, the living standards are falling, for entire groups, life expectancy is way down and most American actually lead lives of quiet desperation. Make no mistake: it won’t last.
I wouldn’t call it “quiet” desperation, Spanky.
On many mornings, I get woken up by crowds yelling “At least we’re not Brazil!”
If it helps you to sleep, if it soothes your conscience while you see your civilization collapsing all around you charging an infinite price in the form of unspeakable human misery, by all means, mock Brazil. It is not the leading Brazilian intellectuals, from Left and Right, who are calling their own nation a lawless failing state. It is not important Brazilian newsites that send me non-stop emails (thinking I am American) and warning me that 90% of the American men are impotent and offering me help. It is not the Braziliam Army who must reject mostmyongester because they are too ignorant or stupid or weak to be properly enlisted and trained. It is not Brazil who is been ruled by a man tht may – or may not – be a foreign spy. And American law enforcement being what it is, tou may never learn the true.
Thiago,
Surely you jest. Brazil has a massive under class of poor and poorly educated people. The public education system is a disaster – the middle class sends their children to private schools. The commodity export -dependent economy is in the dumps and the small manufacturing sector hss been outsourced to China.
In contrast, the system of higher education in the USA is the envy of the world for it’s quality and scale.
It was the USA that saved Europe from Hitler, China and the rest of Asia from Japan, and South Korea from the murderous and delusional monarchy in North Korea. Europe was impotent while the US saved Bosnian Muslims from Serbian genocide. Now we have to pound Syrian military targets while Russia and Iran interfere to implement their own selfish evil agendas. All those efforts required an enormous expenditure of US blood and treasure.
Put your own house in order and show some gratitude and respect for those in graves in Normandy.
“Put your own house in order and show some gratitude and respect for those in graves in Normandy.”
Those who were too happy selling Europe, Africa and Asia to Hitler and Tojo as long as they weren’t attacked? Those who only declared war on Hitler after he foolishly declared war on the USA? They were fighting for their regime’s survival as much as our soldiers were fighting for Vargas’ regime’s survival. Meanwhile, the Germans areminvited for the Allies’ Victory celebrations — but not we, Brazilians. While the Germans, the Italians, the Saudis and the Chinese are spoiled rotten by the Yankees, we, who have been loyal allies for decades, we who supplied the American regime with the basis it needed to supply the Allied forces in Africa, are mistreated. What only comes to prove my theory, the best way to ingratiate oneself to the Americans is murdering their people, specially their young men. If we had murdered as many young Americans as the Cjinese or the Germans, how well we would be treated!!
“Now we have to pound Syrian military targets while Russia and Iran interfere to implement their own selfish evil agendas.”
Do not be so selfish. Your Saudi friends are helping the terrorists too! It is not you alone. But I am sure it is all to implement an altruistic, benevolent agenda!!!!
7. Great idea. All we need here is another group of ingrates wanting to live off the hard work of others while they play with themselves and call it culture.
We managed to survive, barely, the first influx of Scottish brilliance when the labor activists were moved by hunger to show up here and try to make it feel like home; dysfunctional and poor.
I’m sure the US would have much rather not have taken that very poor Scottish immigrant called Alexander Hamilton, right?
And after all the Empire did to help out the Nova Scotians- ‘The Royal Navy presence permeated community life in Halifax; with ships and personnel stationed in the city for long stretches at a time, there was much interaction and integration, especially around sports activities such as yachting and rowing. The social scene was active as well, and over the years many of Halifax’s finest young women became naval brides.
The sense of empire and might, the pride invested in vessels and men, is perhaps best captured in the photographs taken by the Notman Studio from the late 1860s. These images bring vividly to life the men of the Royal Navy and the everyday world they lived in — from ratings to admirals, to seamen with their pet monkeys.
The arrival of the twentieth century brought retrenchment of Britain’s seapower; needs and interests shifted from North America to Europe and elsewhere, especially in the years after World War I. The army left Halifax in 1906, and in the following years the Royal Navy also gradually sailed away from Nova Scotia waters, in time transferring the Halifax dockyard to Canadian control. We forget today that Canada did not have a navy until 1910, when two vessels were acquired from Great Britain; as the images here reveal, one of them, HMS Niobe, had previously served on the North American Station and was already well-known in Halifax.’ https://novascotia.ca/archives/royalnavy/
Scotland can serve as a replacement province following Quebexit (Quebec came become part of Greater France under Le Pen).
Gross Value Added per capita in Scotland is about the mean for Britain as a whole, or about 10% below the Canadian mean. (About 15% is attributable to the energy sector, somewhat lower than in the case of Alberta, where that sector accounts for about a quarter).
And yet, California is also the closest landmass to Hawaii, whereas the closest landmass to Scotland is essentially Ireland.
Random thought about Singapore. Lately I was thinking that Singapore is not a good example to use in many cases because it’s not remotely a self-sufficient country. The trade to GDP ratio is in the top three in the world. So the lessons there often are not applicable to other places. For example the birth rate is tiny. For a larger country, this might be a problem but for Singapore they might as well rely on immigration to replace their people anyway. If globalization stopped, they rely so much on trade that the economy would implode anyway. They might as well take the globalization strategy full throttle.
#6. “For example, he has Kodak’s first digital camera on display. The product itself was not a flop, West said, but it is representative of how Kodak failed to adapt its business model to change with the times and went bankrupt in 2012”
Kodak management understood the impact digital cameras would have and was early to the digital camera game. But they didn’t fail due to stupidity. The problem was that Kodak hadn’t had much of a presence in the film camera business for a long time — their core business was film, paper and processing. To succeed going forward, they would not only have to go digital, they would also have to become a strong camera manufacturer in competition with Canon, Nikon, Olympus, and the rest — a market they’d mostly abandoned decades earlier. And, BTW, the digital camera market that Kodak failed to penetrate is now in free fall mostly due to the effect of smart phones. Should Canon and Nikon be criticized for failing to introduce their own smart phones? And does anybody think they’d have succeeded if they’d tried?
7. “Besides, he points out, Scotland is closer to Newfoundland than Hawaii is to California.“ I’m astonished at the implication that anywhere could be close to California.
6. Not mentioned are the many failures of Trump innovations. But why pick on failures. I find successes much more fascinating. Consider so-called “tech”. How many different advertising platforms can produce billionaires? It would seem an unlimited number, as Silicon Valley keeps churning out advertising platforms, and billionaires. Of course, the promise of “tech” is just around the bend, what with spaceships to Mars and flying cars (or is it self-driving cars?). The difference between success and failure is a matter of perception. No doubt the Romans thought Jesus very much a failure, but His billions of followers believe Him to be a great success. Cowen has predicted the Great Reset. If Cowen is a success in his prediction, I suspect millions would view it as a great failure.
“Cowen is a success in his prediction, I suspect millions would view it as a great failure.” But not his failure.
#2 – RNA editing, not convincing, the article tries to hard to make a big deal of this biological curiosity. I could say that wheat is the most intelligent organism since it has 334k genes compared to 25k for the human, see more here: http://coloradowheat.org/2013/11/why-is-the-wheat-genome-so-complicated/
#5 – After the Storm art house movie, seems like a winner. Certainly seems more compelling to watch than another art movie review I saw called “Snowtown”, based on a true story of an Australian serial killer family and friends, four of them, in Adelaide (yes, you read that right, apparently such groups are not uncommon, there’s another such family of murderers in west AUS, only one of which has been caught says the internet)