Saturday assorted links

1. Singapore Robocop.

2. The RNA editing of the octopus. Recommended.

3. Cowen’s Second Law: optimal rat tickling edition.

4. Export price elasticity > tariff elasticity > exchange rate elasticity.

5. After the Storm is the best movie I’ve seen so far this year, it is a study in Japanese “complacency,” the reviews are positive but none are insightful.

6. The museum of failed innovations.

7. “Besides, he points out, Scotland is closer to Newfoundland than Hawaii is to California.“