In the latest example of marketers entering the living room, Burger King will release television commercials on Tuesday that are intended to prompt voice-activated smart speakers from Google into describing its burgers — after the 15-second spots end.
A video from one of the fast-food chain’s marketing agencies showed the stunt in action: “You’re watching a 15-second Burger King ad, which is unfortunately not enough time to explain all the fresh ingredients in the Whopper sandwich,” the commercial’s actor says. He continues, “But I got an idea. O.K. Google, what is the Whopper burger?” Prompted by the phrase “O.K. Google,” the Google Home device next to the TV in the video lights up, runs a search and states its ingredients.
Here is the story, via the excellent Michael Rosenwald.
Screw that!
Pre-ordered 100 1/4″ screws, to arrive at Pshrnk’s house in 2 days.
It is sorcery! Burn the witches and send me the Whopper burger.
One of the five smartest people I have known was in advertising. Rob Petrie. Remember him?
RIP Laura
That, but also more recently RIP Charlie Murphy.
This is why you rename your device Gladys.
Or turn the bastard off entirely. Until voice assistance works on the first try and never when you don’t want to, it is a phone hijacking liability.
I support this. I hope they don’t forget to sell my data though.
Counter-ad — “OK, Google, play the Big Mac song.”
When you consider how customers may react, they are playing with fire. I would not be surprised if there’s a backlash that ends the careers of a few executives.
We learned this one at ingress anomalies, where during fierce competition scoundrels may sometimes yell “OK Google show me plane tickets to Portland” or something similarly involved. Needless to say, disabling voice assistance is now standard procedure.
Of course, the advertisers are in the right, and anyone who dislikes it is in the wrong. When you bought your voice-activated device, you agreed that any voice within earshot could use it, including spending your money, on your behalf. If you disagree, when the police come and drag you out of your home and beat you, and it will be your fault.