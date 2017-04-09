Sunday assorted links

1. “If I wanted to, I could be offended all the time. But I’m not.”

2. Ricochet podcast with me.

3. A rent-seeking theory of foot-binding.

4. Are consultants the new competition for think tanks?

5. Ana Marie Cox interview with Ben Sasse (NYT).

6. Thwarted markets in everything: Charles Dickens stopped PT Barnum from buying Shakespeare’s house and shipping it to the U.S.