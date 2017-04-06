The surveillance culture that is Sweden

The syringe slides in between the thumb and index finger. Then, with a click, a microchip is injected in the employee’s hand. Another “cyborg” is created.
What could pass for a dystopian vision of the workplace is almost routine at the Swedish startup hub Epicenter. The company offers to implant its workers and startup members with microchips the size of grains of rice that function as swipe cards: to open doors, operate printers, or buy smoothies with a wave of the hand.
The injections have become so popular that workers at Epicenter hold parties for those willing to get implanted.
“The biggest benefit I think is convenience,” said Patrick Mesterton, co-founder and CEO of Epicenter. As a demonstration, he unlocks a door by merely waving near it. “It basically replaces a lot of things you have, other communication devices, whether it be credit cards or keys.”
Here is more, via Samir Varma. Personally, I would rather sponsor a few seats at that crucifixion in Manchester…or better yet sit next to the bishop.
One problem in my life is that it is too difficult to buy a smoothie. I’m glad technology is solving that.
Nice solution to solve person identification. More reliable than biometrics methods (fingerprint, face recognition, etc) and it’s easy to remove the chip than change your fingerprints or your face. Like it.
I want one now and forget this password nightmare era.
I would love to hear your thoughts on privacy. Overrated or underrated? What is its intrinsic value? What do you think are the implications for society of an ever decreasing privacy. Both voluntary, e.g. Amazon Echo, the mentioned chip and (practically) involuntary, e.g. taking part in everyday live in China.
So, big data should have limits placed on it? Who would have guessed from all the enthusiasm about Uber at this web site, and its proven track record in tracking all of its customers? For example, like this – ‘Uber has begun collecting passengers’ location data even after journeys have finished, a move that has raised eyebrows among privacy-conscious users.
An update to the app allows Uber to follow users’ GPS signal while it is running in the background. Previously, it would only do so when Uber was open on the phone.
Uber said it would only be tracking users from the moment they request a trip until five minutes after the journey had ended. The company said the change would improve the app by allowing for more reliable pick-ups, improving customer service, and enhancing safety.
The additional tracking is meant to help prevent fraud, such as when a driver charges passengers extra by marking a journey as finished several minutes after it has actually ended. However, many users voiced their disappointment at what they saw as an intrusion into their privacy.
When the Uber app is updated, a message pops up asking users to approve background location gathering.
Unlike some apps, there is no way to toggle location settings so it only provides data when the app is open, and if you deny Uber the ability to collect your background location data, the app presents a screen saying it “needs your location to continue”.’ http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2016/12/05/uber-tracking-location-even-rides-finished/