Thursday assorted links

1. The rising popularity of Indian food in Britain, circa 1957.
2. How do you eat your chocolate bunny? (Cowen’s Second Law) “Vast majority prefer to start with the ears.” Here is the original research.
3. I have seen the homeless in San Francisco do far worse than this. And bring back the granny flat.
4. Data on Supreme Court interruptions.
#3 “page not found”
There’s a space in the URL between “at” and “San”, if you remove that it works.
#1 Wow, reporters could really write back then. A pleasure of an article.