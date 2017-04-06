Thursday assorted links

by on April 6, 2017 at 11:51 am in Uncategorized | Permalink

1. The rising popularity of Indian food in Britain, circa 1957.

2. How do you eat your chocolate bunny? (Cowen’s Second Law)  “Vast majority prefer to start with the ears.”  Here is the original research.

3. I have seen the homeless in San Francisco do far worse than this.  And bring back the granny flat.

4. Data on Supreme Court interruptions.

5. Blockchain and the future of tickets.

3 comments

1 Dain April 6, 2017 at 11:54 am

#3 “page not found”

Reply

2 Kevin Burke April 6, 2017 at 11:57 am

There’s a space in the URL between “at” and “San”, if you remove that it works.

Reply

3 dan1111 April 6, 2017 at 11:58 am

#1 Wow, reporters could really write back then. A pleasure of an article.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: