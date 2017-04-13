Thursday assorted links

1. My chat/podcast with Jim Pethokoukis. And Scott Sumner on macro and complacency. I think of the public as simply insisting on low inflation, and not understanding the causal chains laid out by Scott.

2. “Among the great running battles between progressives and conservatives in Montreal over the past 150 years has been the question of whether denizens should be able to relieve themselves in public. ” Interesting throughout, lots of history.

3. Marketplace feature on which are the robot-proof jobs.

4. 569 pp. of Acemoglu lecture notes on political economy.

5. Josh Ryan-Collins on how land disappeared from economic theory.

6. Willy Staley on Mike Judge (NYT).