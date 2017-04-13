Thursday assorted links

1. My chat/podcast with Jim Pethokoukis. And Scott Sumner on macro and complacency. I think of the public as simply insisting on low inflation, and not understanding the causal chains laid out by Scott.
2. “Among the great running battles between progressives and conservatives in Montreal over the past 150 years has been the question of whether denizens should be able to relieve themselves in public. ” Interesting throughout, lots of history.
3. Marketplace feature on which are the robot-proof jobs.
4. 569 pp. of Acemoglu lecture notes on political economy.
5. Josh Ryan-Collins on how land disappeared from economic theory.
6. Willy Staley on Mike Judge (NYT).
“I used to ask my class whether the cost of living had actually increased if both wages and prices rose by exactly 10%. And over 95% always got it wrong, claiming that the cost of living had not actually increased. (Actually, it rose by 10%.)”
Umm, isn’t that a nominal increase but a real no change. So, that seems like a trick question.
Yeah, there are a lot of subtleties there. Nominal cost of living went up, but real cost did not. But oops, if you clarify which one you’re referring to, the question is a lot easier.
Plus, thanks to the miracles of progressive taxation, a 10% increase in (nominal) wages is not a 10% increase in purchasing power. Are we talking about net wages or pretax wages? If I got a 10% raise but prices went up by 10%, I can actually buy a little less than I did before.
WRT #1, I think Scott’s broader point is that the public doesn’t actually have an opinion about any of these issues. This is even true in the case of inflation because of a misunderstanding: they want less supply side inflation, but the fed doesn’t control supply side inflation.
The money quote:
This feels like the Murray Gell-Mann effect.
A good chunk of list B is already highly automated. Has anyone in the McKinsey Global Institute, been in a modern factory?
From column B:
“Packaging and Filling Machine Operators and Tenders”
An average Filling machine operator tends the machine and is the human presence when an alarm that the automated system can’t handle is triggered. Sure they’ll also clean and handle certain tasks that it’s not economical to automate. It’s quite possible you’ll go from 1 operator per unit op, to 1 operator per line. Or 1 operator per line to 1 operator per wing. But frankly, there’s just not a lot of low hanging fruit to automate in that position.
The only way you can completely remove a human from the loop is to have an AI system. And if you’ve got an AI system column A is endanger.