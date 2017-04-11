Tuesday assorted links

1. Why Dylan Matthews gave away his kidney. (I wish I could just offer cash to the marginal kidney donor.)

2. Here is a map of China. There is nothing special to this link other than that you should study it a lot.

3. One Kansas way of keeping small town economies from collapsing.

4. David Brooks on Daniel Drezner (NYT).

5. The non-complacent Louis Sarno, preserver of Pygmy music, passes away at 62 (NYT).

6. Ricardo Reis says, correctly, that macro is underrated.

7. South Korea’s Lotte Group is obsessed with Goethe.