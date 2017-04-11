Tuesday assorted links

1. Why Dylan Matthews gave away his kidney. (I wish I could just offer cash to the marginal kidney donor.)
2. Here is a map of China. There is nothing special to this link other than that you should study it a lot.
3. One Kansas way of keeping small town economies from collapsing.
4. David Brooks on Daniel Drezner (NYT).
5. The non-complacent Louis Sarno, preserver of Pygmy music, passes away at 62 (NYT).
6. Ricardo Reis says, correctly, that macro is underrated.
4. This key sentence doesn’t get another mention in the whole piece:
Young people today seem more likely to have their worldviews shaped by trips they have taken, or causes they have been involved in, or the racial or ethnic or gender identity group they identify with.
‘(I wish I could just offer cash to the marginal kidney donor.)’
One hopes that you passed along msgking’s 100 dollar money order to some deserving GMU student – true, if they could sell a kidney it would be worth a lot more, but every little bit helps.
6. If the cyclical view is correct, then macro necessarily will disappoint: what goes up must come down. Reis: “Macroeconomics informs economic policy only moderately and not more nor all that differently than other fields in economics. Monetary policy has benefitted significantly from this advice in keeping inflation under control and preventing a new Great Depression.” People including economists prefer an uplifting message, yet the good news (inflation under control, preventing a new Great Depression) is a harbinger of bad news just ahead. Does any rational person believe that asset prices can rise forever? What macro needs to do is embrace the bad news, not run from it.
>There is nothing special to this link other than that you should study it a lot.
6. “Current macroeconomic research is not mindless DSGE modeling filled with ridiculous assumptions and oblivious of data.”
A rather stunning counter-example here.
Surely there are many good macroeconomists, but there are some awful ones too with positions at prestigious universities.