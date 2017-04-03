Unruly Appalachia

For the oligarchs the greatest challenge has been getting Greater Appalachia into their coalition and keeping it there. Appalachia has relatively few African-Americans, a demographic fact that undermined the alleged economic and sexual “threat” raised by black empowerment. Borderlanders have always prized egalitarianism and freedom (at least for white individuals) and detested aristocracy in all its forms (except its homegrown elite, who generally have the good sense not to act as if they’re better than anyone else.) There was — and still is — a powerful populist tradition in Appalachia that runs counter to the Deep Southern oligarchs’ wishes.
That is from Colin Woodard’s American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America, a book worth rereading in light of recent events.
Were West Virginia Governor and longtime Senator John David Rockefeller IV or the Scranton family not part of the aristocracy?
Scranton / Wilkes-Barre is ‘Appalachia’ only under the loosest construction of the term.
'a powerful populist tradition in Appalachia that runs counter to the Deep Southern oligarchs' wishes.'
So, that part of Appalachia defined by the Appalachian Regional Commission which includes Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia managed to somehow escape from being subject to Deep Southern oligarchs? Please, do tell your loyal readers how that worked in Virginia, since the end of the Civil War and the breaking off of the part of Virginia that formed West Virginia, a state which certainly fits that description, due to the Union winning the Civil War. As a bonus, try to do the same for Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Mississippi.
As with a number of subjects mentioned here, one gets the feeling that certain terms are being redefined in front of our lying eyes.
And as a note, that definition of ‘Appalachia’ was defined by Congress, which is as entitled as anyone else to create their own Appalachia when creating or discussing policy.
West Virginia broke off of Virginia because Virginia seceded and joined the confederacy. West Virginia was anti-slavery and wanted to remain part of the Union.
And if the Confederacy had won, would the Commonwealth of Virginia have been able to reclaim its property? That was the point about West Virginia becoming a state, not that the Union conquered West Virginia to create a new state, which as you note in the link, is not what happened. West Virginia has a very proud history in how it was created, standing up for the rights of its citizens to not commit treason in the defense of slavery. A point far too rarely mentioned, to be honest.
managed to somehow escape from being subject to
Your reading comprehension stinks when you’re not playing crappy little games.
That aside, whatever patronage distribution the Johnson Administration had in mind, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia have upland zones. South Carolina and Mississippi do not.
So, no real disagreement that part of Virginia is part of Appalachia. I’m just curious why anyone would think that Richmond had something less than real control over Virginia’s Appalachian counties and cities, or how Richmond was not a place were Southern (we can quibble about ‘deep’ if you wish) oligarchs felt completely at home when expressing their wishes.
In “Albion’s Seed” the historian identified Virginia’s tidewater elite with the English cavaliers. The hill-and-holler people were a different group – Borderlands people, lowland Scots, Scots-Irish. Not sure the two had much congress.
This is a test of my own reading retention, from a few years’ back: happy to be corrected.
I almost fell over when I read that book and discovered a couple of his quirky indices for hill people were the expression “I’ll swan,” which I’ve only ever heard my mother and grandmother use, and the addition of “n’s” to pluralize. Jim’s family = “Jim’uns.” The latter locution didn’t survive in my mother’s generation.
I loved also his identification of the muted colors of the LL Bean catalog, t-shirts in dusty rose and heather gray, with Puritan-approved “sadd colors.”
I look forward to this new book if it parses us even more.
The definition of Greater Appalachia used in the quote includes parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado. Abraham Lincoln is from Greater Appalachia.
Well, that would appear to be one seriously flawed definition. As one commenter has already noted, uplands are definitely required, and in all fairness, Indiana and Illinois do not pass that test, as both seem to have a highest point under 1300 feet. As for Kansas, the less said the better in this regard.
And maybe it is just Virginian chauvinism, but Appalachia involves the Appalachian Mountains. Though as noted above when using a definition made by Congress, anybody can define anything as they wish, particularly these days. Though how anyone could define Appalachia without including West Virginia is beyond reasonable.
My recollection from the book is that his ‘nations’ are not necessarily geographic but are, instead, cultural. The ‘geography’ reflects migration patterns from the original founder populations.
the Blue Ridge Mountains are generally considered part of the Appalachian chain. Also, the Shenandoah Valley is Appalachian through its demographic history of mostly Scotch Irish immigration.
Is prior test even an American? Or is he Canadian? Honest question, as I cannot remember which commenters have switched which handles.
Correction: Not Colorado, but New Mexico.
I like to be generous to our host and just pretend this is the Straussian part.
I have no idea what Tyler’s true knowledge or opinion is on the occult political history of the US, but I think Michael Lind was always underrated on this sort of subject. Or I could rephrase it as just because your crazy uncle hasn’t slept for 93 hours, has white powder around his nose, has no real system of organization to his newspaper clipping collection, and keeps spilling is 64 oz Mr Pibb while trying to get the Evan Williams into the cup, doesn’t mean he is fundamentally wrong. Discuss.
How much do we benefit from pop anthropology courtesy newspaper reporters?
What’s next Tyler, recommending Mein Kampf ? Timely reading in the age of Trump?
No, Mein Kampf is in the public domain at this point. Generally, this web site likes to take a cut when linking to books.
Though my signed edition was, naturally, quite expensive.
Chávez seems the better comparison, as painful as it is for Trump fans.
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/04/donald-trumps-fictional-america-post-fact-venezuela-214973
Yeah, a knucklehead army officer sitting atop a small ocean’s worth of oil whose understanding of business began-and-ended with the practice of schemes to shake them down. Sounds just like Trump.
I know, right? Trump is a dunderhead sitting in front of the greatest economy on earth, source of the greatest economic innovation on earth, the greatest wealth building engine on earth, and he can’t see it. Still thinks he needs to build a wall against f’n Mexico.
The Irony of American History is strong with you today.
You know that you shouldn’t respond to an April Fools’ story presented by an all-year fool.
The far more interesting question is not whether Appalachia is distinct from the South, but why it is so similar despite very different histories of regional culture, different economic foundations and different demographics.
It’s not all that similar in context, except in its regional dialects (which are less and less important over time).
But are they? The dialects I mean.
I think the place to look is where the founding population came from and where the first lawyers came from. Appalachia was settled from the Tidewater, upland South Carolina, and North Carolina, which is its political/cultural forerunner. I remember a post about Indiana last year related to this.
Ohio was settled from Connecticut, NY, and New England. Western Pennsylvania may have gotten a lot of labor from South of the Mason Dixon, but it was always under the control of Philadelphia until NYC rose in the early 1800s.
Or were the Presbyterians Yankees and actual Scots or Scotch-Irish. There is a thesis in there.
Bonus trivia: Fischer grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. Fischer was born in Chicago, IL but grew up in New York City. Which Fischer is which?
There seem to be too many enclave exceptions to this theory. The Mormon areas of the Far West are culturally much more like New England than the surrounding non-Mormon areas. Denver/Boulder is like the Left Coast. Phoenix is a Greater Appalachia enclave within El Norte. Atlanta doesn’t seem to show the division between Greater Appalachia counties on one side and Deep South on the other.
Mormons are New Englanders, only they went West before transcendentalism, just as Oregonians are New Englanders who left before Unitarianism. That they both accreted a few Missouri hotheads on the way and Scandinavians joined them later just made them queerer.
Yeah, while I generally agree with Woodard’s basic thesis, I think he got lazy when it came to his cultural map of the American West. Done right, it would consist of:
1) “Deseret” – a vast Mormon bloc encompassing most of the Great Basin – all of Utah, Nevada north of Vegas metro and east of Reno metro, Arizona north of the Grand Canyon, the Western Slope of Colorado, the southwestern quarter of Wyoming, the southern 2/3 of Idaho, and far southeastern Oregon;
2) “the Empty Quarter” (to borrow from Joel Garreau) – the areas of the Great Plains and interior Northwest sparsely populated by Anglophone Protestants – eastern Colorado and western Kansas north of the Arkansas River, the rest of Wyoming, the western halves of Nebraska and South Dakota, North Dakota west of the Missouri River, all of Montana, the Idaho panhandle, eastern Oregon and Washington, and the developed areas of Alaska (i.e. Anchorage metro, Fairbanks metro, and Juneau);
3) “El Norte” and “the Left Coast” more or less as presented by Woodard, but with El Norte extended further south into Mexico as far as Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosi;
4) “Indian Country” – the constellation of indigenous pockets dispersed throughout Deseret, El Norte, and the Empty Quarter – the Navajo, Apache, Pima, Ute, and Puebloan territories in Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and southwest Colorado; the Blackfoot, Arapaho, Shoshone, Cheyenne, Crow, and Siouan territories in Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas; and the rest of Alaska;
5) “the Island Pacific” – if they’re to be included at all given that they’re not in North America, Hawaii and all other remaining U.S. territories in the Pacific (i.e. Guam, etc.). In my experience, they’re essentially East Asian and/or Southeast Asian in cultural character.
Rapidly growing western metros like Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Albuquerque represent the race between conservative and liberal white Californians, particularly from L.A. metro, to colonize “El Norte” and “the Empty Quarter”. Broadly speaking, the conservatives go to Phoenix while the liberals to go to Denver.
The other major modifications I’d make to Woodard’s map would be to: a) merge “Tidewater” into the “Deep South”; b) merge all of “Yankeedom” west of I-81 into “the Midlands”; c) merge “New Netherland” and the D.C.-Baltimore-Philadelphia corridor into “Yankeedom”.
"That is from Colin Woodard's American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America, a book worth rereading in light of recent events."
Top Russian social scientista believe the America will break up and the American so-called cultures will create their own countries, America will face dissolution like the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia and the Arab United Republic. French social scientist Emmanuel Todd, who famously predicted in the 70’s the decadence of the Soviet regime, has already predicted that America will fail. Leading American intellectuals for all sides of the ideological chasm say that America is already hopelessly indebted, the public services are dacaying, crime is out of control, living standards are falling and drugs have gone mainstream – emtire families are adicted. American Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman said the USA may have already become a failed state. I keep getting emails from right-wing sites telling me about what they will tell me to do to survive the storm that will soon destroy America’s economy
Woodard’s analysis of the last election.
Interesting Link ; thanks.
Are the oligarchs just another name for liberal elites? Or another name for rich conservative authoritarians?
If Appalachia represents the best of homogeneous conservative individualism opposed to big government, why are they so unhappy with their economic situation compared to that of the coastal and urban regions controlled by big government oligarchs?
And why would they vote for Trump who has lived his life as a big government oligarch, getting rich primarily by using big government to increase his wealth. (Anti-religion government support for sinful gambling dens. Government redistribution of wealth from savers to builders and bankers with he getting big cuts of the savings flowing from workers to the oligarchs. Using government to take the private property of individuals. Etc.)
Freakonomics discussed “spite” in this past weeks episode. Seems like Appalachia suffers poverty just to spite the oligarchs – the oligarchs can’t get rich off the Appalachian people because the people have made sure they are extremely poor, just to spite the oligarchs.
Appalachia is on the lower end of the white distribution in terms of IQ and “civilized” behavior patterns, though still much better then non-whites. Add to that that the geography and history means there are no large urban centers and everything about it makes sense.
Bill Clinton won Appalachia by trying to address their concerns. He ran a centrist administration. Hillary called them a bunch of deplorables and lost.
The Democratic party used Appalachia for a long time but now wants to replace them with Latinos. Partly because Appalachia is full of icky white people, but also because Latinos are geographically located near the elites. The legacy capital of rural America, including its human capital, is mostly seen as a non-growth cash cow asset. They want to wind it down. 2016 was supposed to be the year that they could be more in the open about not needing Appalachia anymore, but they forgot that all the battleground states have lower non-white percentages and are full of deplorable legacy whites. Opps, didn’t run the math on the electoral college.
Historically Appalachia has never done wrong by anyone. They were on the right side in 1776, 1812, and 1860. They have provided a lot of the men that won us the world wars as well. They’ve acted as a centrist and populist counterbalance to the worst impulses of the other American nations.
We were fine letting them dig our coal. Now we are fine mining them for Medicaid reimbursement (Medicaid expansion actually increases mortality rates in Appalachia because Medicaid = Oxy). It’s pretty sad what’s been done to these people.
To these people I would add the Ellis Island folks. Trump won the primary because of the Northeast, and it was Irish/Italians that helped put him over the top. Staten Island is Trump town. Some white people are realizing other white people only saw them as “useful help”, to be discarded when cheaper labor/votes come along.
Thought it said Eleven Rival Regional Cuisines of North America. So let down.
Amazon let me “look inside.”
It looks legit, and the “El Norte” culture of southern California looks like something I’ve tried to describe to people with … simpler world views.
" powerful populist tradition in Appalachia"….
It used to be said SF today , America tomorrow.
What now ? Where Appalachia goes, America follows?
People do view Appalachia as a mirror for America, which is probably wrong. But still ..
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-04-03/americans-want-more-than-just-money-to-live-on
“Donald Trump’s election as president should have reminded liberals that Americans want more than money from their work. They responded to Trump’s promise of jobs more than to Hillary Clinton’s promise of government benefits”
Clinton promised government benefits? Nah. She promised “free” college and more government jobs, nothing which would appeal to or benefit the large majority of working class Americans. It wasn’t “jobs vs benefits,” it was jobs vs “shut up, racist.” Had she run on a UBI or negative income tax, it would have been a very different election.
“There is no shortage of work to be done. Even beyond the tasks Darity lists, the U.S. is full of jobs that need doing, from elder care to renovation of old decaying buildings, to cleanup of lead and other pollution, to construction and staffing of transit systems.”
In other words, make-work.
There is plenty of real work to be done, and I think it should be respected more than a UBI for reasons of self-worth, but it’s an open question whether red states would take good jobs from the government, or if they’ve been trained to lie down and die.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/01/opinion/sunday/in-trump-country-shock-at-trump-budget-cuts-but-still-loyalty.html
“There is plenty of real work to be done”
Asserting it does not make it true.
“but it’s an open question whether red states would take good jobs from the government, or if they’ve been trained to lie down and die.”
Certainly nobody in red states work for the federal government!
Which of these two propositions requires more proof:
– There is useful work to be found for idle hands.
– There is no useful work available for idle hands.
I personally find the second much more outrageous. All positive work in the universe is done? Really, wow.
I might accept as real work something which is providing actual public goods, say, roads, but even there you have to be vigilant, bridges to nowhere abound. But most of what Smith advocates aren’t public goods, even slightly. If buildings are decaying, that’s because the owners of those buildings believe that, if renovated, they wouldn’t be able to make much money. Renovating them on the public dime is not “real work,” it’s make work.
@Anonymous, that’s a laughably stupid argument, it’s like saying that because there exists undiscovered oil in the world, we should give a bunch of people shovels and tell them to dig in their backyards until they find it. The government has been proven time and time again to be piss poor at finding “useful work” which the market has failed to find. The market is much better at finding it than the government. And it sets the marginal utility of the work at >0, when the real measure should be the wage that the worker is willing to take. If the utility of the work is 50 cents an hour, and you’re paying 10 dollars an hour, it’s make work.
I don’t believe the “self worth” argument. If you have a society which values achieving something, people who don’t achieve it will have low self worth. But it doesn’t mean that thing is inherently necessary for achieving self worth. Today, an individual who is too dumb to succeed at school will have poor self worth, in a society of illiterate peasants, that would seem perplexing.
But it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, because work is necessary for self-worth, the pols create jobs which don’t create much value, which makes those who can’t get those jobs have lesser self-worth.
“Appalachia has relatively few African-Americans, a demographic fact that undermined the alleged economic and sexual “threat” raised by black empowerment.” It’s much easier to demonize someone you don’t know. In my part of the south, unions are demonized, even though we don’t have unions and most people don’t know anyone who belongs to a union.
In my part of the south, unions are demonized, even though we don’t have unions and most people don’t know anyone who belongs to a union.
Might have something to do with the day to day governance of the Internaltional Longshoreman’s Association. And the International Laborers’ Union. And the Hotel and Restaurant Employees, And the Teamsters. And the National Education Association.
The stevedore profession was demolished by the effects of the invention of the cargo container not because they were unionized.
You don’t live on the West Coast.
It’s much easier to believe an inaccurate stereotype about someone you don’t know. But when the stereotype is true but you are told you have a moral obligation to not believe it, it’s much easier if they are very far away.
“In my part of the south, … and most people don’t know anyone who belongs to a union.”
What part of the south do you live in that doesn’t have any Teachers unions, no IBEW, no SEIU, no UFCW, etc. Indeed, Krogers exists in every state.
You really live in a bubble.
What do you get from this book that you would not get from Albion’s Seed?
Does this book add much to the 900+ pages of Albion’s Seed, about a quarter of which deals with the people of the Borderlands?
Here is Woodward back in 2012 claiming the “the United States is increasingly being run like an old Southern slave plantation.” The Republican Party, you see, was taken over “by Deep Southerners like Trent Lott and Newt Gingrich, Dick Armey and George W. Bush, Haley Barbour and Jim DeMint.”
http://washingtonmonthly.com/2012/07/05/on-the-rise-of-the-deep-southern-oligarchy/
How mindless can one person’s hyperbole get? But if the coin of the realm is extremist hyperbole, I’d have to say that a more accurate metaphor would have the establishment elites today (dems, reps, academics, bureaucrats, et al) are more like the Romanovs (Tsar Nicholas being an authoritarian busybody, know-it-all, with a regulation for everything, and unable to tolerate dissent, bears more than a passing resemblance to your average college professor/bureaucrat). The election was the February revolution. We are waiting for the October Revolution when the establishment elite strikes back and crushes the liberal populism of the provisional government.