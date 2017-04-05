Wednesday assorted links

1. Are rents in high-productivity cities actually starting to fall? And the dark side of cities? (speculative)
2. One way, using book recommendations, to understand who is on Quora.
3. In which regions are Americans most likely to wear seat belts? And does the Alt Right love single payer health care?
4. Bryan Caplan on the rationality community. I don’t think he agrees with this framing, but I read him as more critical of their rationality than I am.
5. Why new foods taste better when you’re on vacation. And sex differences in the human brain.
6. Pepsi leading the war against complacency?
#1 – rents are falling in SF, NYC, DC due to increased construction. Real estate is cyclical; this too will pass.
#2 – top 50 books on Quora. Keep in mind these lists are biased by nerds and freaks. For example, the “Top 100 books of all time” according to internet polls include Ayn Rand and L. Ron Hubbard Scientology books in the top ten.
#3 – Coastal states and Texas (surprising! must be the law there) use seat belts over 85% of the time, the Midwest does not (not enforced in Nebraska apparently)
#4 – Caplan summarizes himself: “The rationality community is one of the brightest lights in the modern intellectual firmament. Its fundamentals – applied Bayesianism and hyper-awareness of psychological bias – provide the one true, objective vantage point. It’s not “just another kind of religion”; it’s a self-conscious effort to root out the epistemic corruption that religion exemplifies (though hardly monopolizes). ” – gag me with a spoon! The ancient Greeks also fell into this trap: love of the rational which fails to the irrational, in the same way Gaussian statistics fail to fat tails. Read the famous tract (that I’ve not yet read) “Jerusalem and Athens” by Leo Strauss (yes, this sentence is Straussian).
#5 – Exotic food tastes better on the road due to exotic locations fooling your brain into novelty. BTW, testosterone also plays a role (the young have more and things are more pleasant when you have T). The sex link: another study that shows women are from Venus, men are from Mars.
#6 – “Pepsi has married these generic concepts with a new advertisement out Tuesday featuring Kendall Jenner and Skip Marley’s “Lions.” The ad contains images of protesters. People standing up for things. What are those things? Is Kendall proclaiming #BlackLivesMatter? Is this the Resistance? Unclear! But drink Pepsi!” – that’s it. PS–does anybody know the status of the Mexican Coke vs Pepsi wars in the countryside? Just for my database.
You had to be cracking yourself up as you titled #6.
1. GFC-delayed Millenials finally moving to the burbs to buy houses and start families.
3. People in the red states favor “freedom”, and that includes freedom from the restraints of seat belts. It reminds me of the “freedom” from having to wear a helmet while riding a motor cycle: the requirement was eliminated in Florida as part of the “freedom” agenda of the rising Republican majority. As for single-payer, it’s an element of the alt-right’s and the Trump administration’s appeal to ordinary working Americans for the economic nationalism agenda. Of course, the Trump administration won’t actually deliver single-payer anymore than the Trump administration will deliver tax cuts for working Americans, manufacturing jobs for working Americans, and “infrastructure” for working Americans. It’s all farce. What they will deliver is “freedom” from Obamacare. People will believe anything.
#4 By “extraordinary” I just mean ‘far beyond ordinary experience.’ People who take sci-fi scenarios seriously may find this category hopelessly vague, but it’s clear enough to me.”
I have no idea what it means. Nuclear bombing it is outside most peope’s oedinary experience and was outside any people’s experiences until 1945 (even 1930’s or even 1942 Fermi’s). The point is, are we as close to real AI as 1942 Fermi and Friends was to the Bomb? Who knows?
# 6 “Do you want to sell sugar water for the rest of your life, or do you want to come with me and change the world?”
I feel like I should defend the “rationalists” even if I am not part of the “community.” Caplan seems to capture my feeling pretty exactly. People should try to use their brains. They can reject old frameworks, but they can go off the rails and get all silly about brain uploads or living in a simulation. By your “more critical” do you mean you like the silly parts?
(To be honest I didn’t follow the consequentialist/utilitarian bit. I assume he is talking about more extreme practitioners who do not set limits, or balance with any idea of personal sovereignty.)