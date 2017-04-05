Wednesday assorted links

1. Are rents in high-productivity cities actually starting to fall? And the dark side of cities? (speculative)

2. One way, using book recommendations, to understand who is on Quora.

3. In which regions are Americans most likely to wear seat belts? And does the Alt Right love single payer health care?

4. Bryan Caplan on the rationality community. I don’t think he agrees with this framing, but I read him as more critical of their rationality than I am.

5. Why new foods taste better when you’re on vacation. And sex differences in the human brain.

6. Pepsi leading the war against complacency?