Wednesday assorted links

1. Lending libraries in everything, including umbrellas, hand-knit shawls, and fishing poles.

2. Inside baseball: did you know that the “Capitol Steps” guy is also Bannon’s “Fourth Turning Point” guy? And his name is Strauss, to boot.

3. The wedding culture that is Brazil.

4. Robin Hanson speaks to the Mormon Transhumanists.

5. The Balkans are a problem again.

6. World’s first dyslexic-only sperm bank.

7. CNN covers The Complacent Class.

8. Matt Bruenig defends capitalism in its full glory.