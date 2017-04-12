Wednesday assorted links

1. Lending libraries in everything, including umbrellas, hand-knit shawls, and fishing poles.
2. Inside baseball: did you know that the “Capitol Steps” guy is also Bannon’s “Fourth Turning Point” guy? And his name is Strauss, to boot.
3. The wedding culture that is Brazil.
4. Robin Hanson speaks to the Mormon Transhumanists.
5. The Balkans are a problem again.
6. World’s first dyslexic-only sperm bank.
7. CNN covers The Complacent Class.
#2: “Their second book, “Reconciliation After Vietnam” (1987), was said to have influenced President Jimmy Carter to issue a blanket pardon to draft resisters.”
Normally I would assume such a passage was written by a millennial, but since it was published in 2007 (December 19, 2007 ), it was just the normal run of the mil unthinking journalist/columnist/editor.
1. Art lending is nothing new. It was a trend in the ’80s and ’90s, but libraries found it used up too many resources, both financial and personnel.
The same with the puppets.
8. There are two things I I don’t quite get about Matt Bruenig. First, it’s almost performance art rather than commentary. He’s even used the internet to panhandle for money. The other thing I don’t quite get is his very appealing wife. She is a very good and interesting writer with a Christian perspective (Christian ethics and political theology she calls it). Wonders, and odd couples, never cease.
“The other thing I don’t quite get is his very appealing wife.”
Some quotes from Elizabeth Stoker Bruenig: “Certain institutions foster almost ritualistic gang rape. Frats appear to be one.”
“Womanhood, journalism, safety: pick two!”
She’s pretty, but she’s also a nutbar.
A better caption might have been capitalism in its full gory.
He should have stopped at Justin Wolfers’ tweet. That said it all.
Is this the best he can do? Nothing confirms me in my “capitalist” beliefs more than failed squibs like this.
Obviously every system of property — socialist as well as capitalist; not everyone can eat the same banana — depends ultimately on force. What else is new? Meanwhile capitalism has ushered in an era of greatly reduced violence.
#8: funny in it’s lack of self-awareness. Is he too young to have seen The Holy Grail? “Come and see the violence inherent in the system! Help, help..I’m being repressed!”
Monty Python and the Holy Grail is more relevant to #3.
2. Maybe The Fourth Turning is satire and Bannon didn’t get it. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/08/us/politics/stephen-bannon-book-fourth-turning.html? The Complacent Class is no less apocalyptic but, unlike the Fourth Turning, has a happy ending (following the Great Reset). Great minds think alike (or is it demented minds think alike).
#4 Before I even read this I started thinking about how the Mormon idea of “gods in embryo” or “godheadedness”/”godship” as it pertains to spiritual attainment, the afterlife, and the Mormon idea of priesthood may actually align with transhumanism and H+ theories better than most other religions…thank you for the link.
“1. Lending libraries in everything, including umbrellas, hand-knit shawls, and fishing poles.”
Subtitle: Libraries seek relevancy in an increasingly digital world.
Is #8 a Straussian rewriting of the title by Cowen?
Matt Bruenig is totally full of it. Why are SJWs like him repeatedly blaming capitalism for the failures of government?
The United incident is an example of the side effects of regulatory capture. The press (at least MSM) is willfully misrepresenting the disagreement that ended in some unjustified police brutality:
1. The flight was not overbooked, if it was, United would not have been able to initially seat all the passengers.
2. United initially claimed that they were prevented from offering higher rewards for giving up the seat. Rules say lesser of 4X fare or $1350. This is clear regulatory capture, as a maximum reward only benefits the carriers.
3. The vouchers offered had restrictions that would make them less valuable then the nominal amount of $800.
4. As David Dao was not denied boarding, the rules for denying boarding was irrelevant, he was already a passengers, and subject to the authority of the captain, and the crew acting on the captains instructions.
5. Legal precedence says that passengers have to follow orders related to the safe operation of the aircraft, which includes stowing articles that might become projectiles, turning off cell phones, straighten seat back, but not lowering the blind, or getting out of the seat, unless in emergency exit row, and emergency exit is needed. Thus, United involved the police on false pretenses, claiming the passenger was preventing the safe operation of the aircraft, while in reality, it was simply a civil dispute. This is in effect a regulatory capture of the police, who listened to United, but not to David Dao.
The claim is that capitalism is violence, but the incident used to argue this only shows an example of a corporate entity that tried to use state power to weasel its way out of a contract, when a true capitalist would have looked at the relative costs of alternate transportation for the backup crew, and offering more enticing rewards for people to give up their seats, and chosen the lowest cost solution.
The United incident only illustrates that government is based on violence. Just because United is a corporation, which is important in modern day capitalism, doesn’t mean its actions speak for all of capitalism.
Does Bruenig somehow believe that pre-capitalism, people could wander into any building they found and simply squat there?
It is hard to tell what Bruenig believes. But he belongs to a tribe that are blaming “Oligarchs” and the “Confederacy” for most ills of society.
This tribe is no different from Stalin and Lenin, who were willing to kill millions of their own to reorganize society to increase their own status. They are refusing to recognize the difference between people that get rich through voluntary transactions, and those that scam taxpayers. They have pushed through rules like FINRA and FATCA, as a first step in achieving a global wealth tax.
They have innumerate members (msgkings, jill & nathanW), and evil malicious ones that understand the endgame ( https://www.google.com/#q=site:davidbrin.blogspot.com+oligarch ). Reality is that in order to achieve what they consider social justice, taxes will have to increase so much that middle class Americans will have to delay retiring 10 to 20 years. While crying wolf about racist confederates, they ironically want to turn the productive members of society into slaves.
One time United gave me a certificate as a courtesy for poor service (an engine died over the Pacific causing us to head back for Shanghai). When I later wanted to use it to pay for another fare, I used the booking process on their web site but didn’t realize, until it came to the screen for payment, that I needed to indicate at the beginning that I would be using a certificate. So I restarted the booking process and indicated that I would be using a certificate. I priced out the same ticket for a second time, and magically it cost $100 more now that it knew I was using the certificate. Shady.
-> History -> Delete Cookies
“3. The wedding culture that is Brazil.”
I have it on “good” authority that ‘Violence in Brazil is illegal and rare.’
Yes this is the truth. Unlike in America, where a desperate and hateful populace attacks each other with ferocious violence every day, before flying to Japan to rape schoolgirls.
As the Prophet Bandarra has written, “The heart of Brazil beats like a lion, it will never falter as it crushes the serpent with its heel. Brazil is a beacom to the whole world.”
Violence only occurs in Brazil when the perfidious Paraguayan aggressor tramples some sacred Brazilian soil and has to be defeated.
4. Hanson compares faith in religion to faith in markets (final paragraph at the link). I suppose the difference is belief vs. knowledge: one can’t prove the existence of God but one can prove the efficiency of markets. Or is it more accurate to say that those who have faith in markets believe they are efficient. Hanson: “Become part of a market that does things.” I suppose he means markets that do “good works”.
“Efficient” was defined as an axiom one way in the TANSTAAFL economics of say the 60s, but the axiom has been reworded or reinterpreted in free lunch economics that dominates today.
Today, markets are trusted to deliver for $100 things that require paying low wage workers $1000 to do, and declare a seller picking only customers able to pay $1000 for things that require paying low wage workers only $100.
Gone is the old definition of efficient where the price of $100 of labor is $100, and the price of $1000 of labor is $1000, plus the further axiom that workers paid $100 will spend only $100, not $100, and businesses paid $1000 will pay workers, including the owner, $1000 which is then spent paying workers.
Note, investing in the past meant paying workers to build a capital asset, not the current practice of paying $1000 to buy an old asset built with $100 in labor a decade ago, instead of paying the higher labor costs of higher wages plus the higher cost of building a better new asset for say $800 in the hopes the increased supply will not slash returns so much the market price of like capital assets falls below $900, or the bad outcome of falling to $800, and the most horrible of horribles, falls to $700.
“Become part of a market that does things.”
Yet none of the opponents of Obamacare have started insurance companies that operate as they promise insurers will operate after government gets out of health care, delivering insurance that is cheap, and stays cheap year after year if you keep the same policy, with no restrictions on where you get health care and how much. Ok, so it doesn’t include essential benefits and excludes those with pre-existing conditions, especially being older than 40 or 50, so that the 16 year old can buy insurance for $50 a month that is still $50 a month 50 years later when he’s 64. Paying only $50 a month for insurance at 64 will make paying the Obamacare tax penalty easy, a penalty levied because the insurance does not have guaranteed issue, does not limit premiums to no more than 3 times the premium bought over 50 compared to bought when less than age 30, etc.
After all, the promise is no one’s insurance premium will go up in a free market health care system. The promise is that the 5x difference between old and young means the young will get a very low premium for life, while the old will get a very high premium for life because they chose to be age 50 or 60 when shopping for insurance.
That Hanson et al have not started health insurance companies is like Mormons not killing themselves young after they have been recorded, inducted, etc, and are ensured eternal life. After all, why risk doing something that gets you excommunicated which will damn you to hell. (You could donate your heart, lungs, etc for transplant as an act of faith in eternal life so it could not be considered suicide.)
“8. Matt Bruenig defends capitalism in its full glory.”
Tyler’s quote is irony of course. Matt Bruenig is attacking capitalism.
“Capitalism Is Violence United Airlines’ forcible removal of a passenger exposed the everyday violence that keeps capitalism running.”
But it’s just a bad article. One event of this type doesn’t even come close to proving that Capitalism Is Violence.
“The company had overbooked the flight,”
And he got this part wrong. The flight wasn’t overbooked. Instead, United needed to transport 4 employees to Louisville and kicked off 4 paying passengers to make room for them.
“But the condemnation that I’ve seen so far is very unclear about what the problem is. ”
I thought most everybody agrees that United handled this poorly by not resorting to capitalism and paying the people to give up their slot, but instead resorted to authoritarianism and had the Police evict the person.
” The video is violent and repulsive, but only insofar as all property and contract enforcement is. ”
Wow, just wow. All Contract enforcement is violent and repulsive is an astounding statement. (Does he think that all Union Labor agreements are 100% violent and repulsive? )
“Rather, it is an example of the everyday violence (and threatened violence) that keeps that capitalist order running.”
This presupposes another organization system that has no violence or threat of violence. What system would that be?
“Do small-l liberal economists really think that, every time someone is trespassing, the owner should have to bribe them to leave? Imagine the incentives that would create. Anyone low on cash could just squat Bill Gates’s house until he paid them enough to go away. ”
This is a ridiculous false equivalency. Having a ticket to be on an airplane is substantially different than being a stow away on the plane? And completely different than being a squatter on Bill Gate’s lawn.
This article really has no redeeming points.
Spot on. Even gets the facts wrong. Shameful.
My thought was similar to yours: every social system uses violence to maintain order, enforce rules, and avoid deteriorating into anarchy. Bruenig probably just gets really upset when it’s used to enforce rules he doesn’t like.
Bruenig doesn’t make it clear in this piece, but his position is *not* that using violence to maintain order is unjustified. His point is that the non-aggression-principle argument for capitalism is question-begging: http://mattbruenig.com/2013/10/03/non-aggression-never-does-any-argumentative-work-at-any-time/
He recognizes here (http://www.demos.org/blog/11/17/13/libertarians-are-huge-fans-initiating-force) that using violence to allocate scarce resources is inevitable: “In reality, all systems of allocating scarce resources that lack totally unanimous consent operate off of coercion, violence, and the initiation of force. This is a function of scarcity.”
The argument is that the non-aggression-principle justification for capitalism is silly, not that capitalism is bad because it relies on violence. (I think, but am not certain, that his philosophical justification for socialism relies on Rawls on Sen.)
4, Ban on Bannon?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/12/us/politics/steve-bannon-white-house-trump.html?_r=0
8. Interesting questions posed by Bruenig that we truly must consider with compassion.
“Why does the homeless man sleep in the doorway of an empty office building instead of inside the building itself? Because the police have threatened to attack him just like they attacked this airline passenger. Why does a poor family go to bed hungry when they could just grab food from the supermarket a few blocks away? Because the police have threatened to attack them just like this passenger.”
Other interesting questions to augment – How is there an abundance of buildings with heat, plumbing, and electricity and how many people are able to make livings for their families in those buildings? How are there supermarkets amply stocked with food and how many would go hungry without them?
“How is there an abundance of buildings with heat, plumbing, and electricity and how many people are able to make livings for their families in those buildings? How are there supermarkets amply stocked with food and how many would go hungry without them?”
Do you think that Matt Bruenig let’s homeless people sleep in his house? Do you think his cabinets are always empty of food and his wallet of cash, because he immediately gives any surplus to people who are hungry?
If not then that whole line is blatant hypocrisy, since he wants to live by the very same set of rules for which he condemns others.
They’re both quite young, and may yet grow out of it.
#8: I don’t disagree with anything Bruenig wrote. But he is begging the question! The problem to be solved is: how should we deal with man’s inherent proclivity to use force? Many of Tyler’s readers will agree with me that the most peaceable solution is to allow free exchange, and reserve force for violators of contracts. Bruenig seems unaware that although everything he wrote is true, the system he calls capitalism is, in fact, the most peaceable solution available.
Or perhaps we should say that capitalism is the worst possible way to manage the human propensity for violence, except for all the others.
#6 “What the hell? I came to this salon for the PERMS!”
8. I suspect that the incident with the removed passenger hits a nerve with so many people is because all of us feel so vulnerable when flying. We are like sheep, waiting in long lines, passively accepting rude and highly intrusive security personnel, being crammed in a small space, ordered to stay in our seats, turn off our phones, and donate to charity. Well, I made that last one up, but never do I feel less in control than when I fly. Of course, the 1% don’t have to deal with it, since flying in private jets avoids all of the unpleasantness of flying. We are the plebeians, and as plebeians we will be treated. Our highways are inadequate and decaying and high speed rail doesn’t exist, which leaves us with no choice but to be sheep. Baaaa! We aren’t cogs in the bone-crushing wheels of capitalism, we are farm animals.
The doctor refused to be a sheep. He chose to be a snarling wolf inside his den snarling and snapping at those trying to pull him out.
8. Bruenig’s had this hobbyhorse for years, and it’s just bizarre. He acts like it’s some serious capitalism-undermining revelation to point out that systems of property ultimately require force to hold them in place*. As if literally any other economic system doesn’t depend on force to ensure that resources are used in designated “proper” ways that might conflict with any particular individual’s desire at the moment.
But in the mean-time, I agree that it’s a rather magnificent (if unintentional) defense of property rights and enforcement of them.
* I say “ultimately” because what actually holds property rights in place in the day to day is mutual acceptance of the norms that it’s wrong to violate them. The actual consequences for committing property crimes tend to be low in the near-term (the chance of getting caught and charged for burglary is something like 10-15%).
“He acts like it’s some serious capitalism-undermining revelation to point out that systems of property ultimately require force to hold them in place*.”
He doesn’t argue that the violence point undermines the justification for capitalism. His argument is that the non-aggression-principle justification of capitalism, which internet libertarians use quite often, is question-begging: http://mattbruenig.com/2013/10/03/non-aggression-never-does-any-argumentative-work-at-any-time/
So he’s criticizing a *particular justification* of capitalism but not contending that his criticism *alone* undermines capitalism. I think he relies on Rawls and Sen to justify rejecting capitalism and embracing socialism, but I’m not totally sure.
“He doesn’t argue that the violence point undermines the justification for capitalism. His argument is that the non-aggression-principle justification of capitalism, which internet libertarians use quite often, is question-begging”
Yeah, I don’t think much of NAP either. If you attempt to steal my things or come into my house without permission then I’ll probably react quite aggressively. Claiming self defense isn’t aggression is a bit of question begging, because almost everyone considers self defense to include harming the attacker. There are a lot of wishful thinkers that equate calling the police with avoiding violence. That doesn’t absolve you of violence, it merely indicates you contracted out the violence to a professional.
That being said, he clearly is arguing in the original posted link that violence undermines capitalism.
The posted is literally entitled: “Capitalism Is Violence – United Airlines’ forcible removal of a passenger exposed the everyday violence that keeps capitalism running.”
It’s also clear that he thinks that violence is bad and that it’s at least to some degree and aspect of capitalism. Of course he doesn’t even make an attempt to provide an example of another systems that don’t enforce property rights through violence, I imagine he’s just trying to justify collectivism and weaken personal property rights.
We’ll figure out all that other stuff once we get rid of the capitalist system.
#8 The problem was not overbooking, but wanting to give the seats to employees they wanted/needed to get to Louisville. I don’t know if that makes a whit of difference to the passengers rights/obligations, but lets try to state the situation properly. It may have influenced the recalcitrant doctors attitude.
7. “They don’t start businesses as much as they once did.”
Before Uber, thousands of people started car services every month, because before Uber, people were not complacent?
Since Uber, Uber has been desperate to get a hundred people to start car services so Uber can charge car service owners 10% or more of revenue, but people have become totally complacent and refuse to start car services if born in the USA, so new car services are only started by immigrants?
Before airbnb, thousands of people started bread and breakfasts each month, but since airbnb, only hundreds start bread and breakfasts because airbnb made them complacent?
Before taskrabbit, thousands of people started handyman and dog walking businesses or software consulting businesses, but since taskrabbit, very few people start handyman, dog walking, etc businesses because they have been made complacent?
Or, to put it another way, as innovation made it much easier to start a business, eliminating the overhead of forming DBAs and LLCs, eliminating the need for advertising and marketing and cut the cost of sales, people became so lazy they would not do less to start a business than in the past, because they were handed work on a platter with high pay and benefits?
Tyler argues the nature of work, labor, jobs has changed with such things as Uber and Taskrabbit magnifying the change in work from employment to small businesses delivering services as sole proprietors.
Yet, Tyler latches onto statistics that, like BLS statistics, are locked in the old model of the nature of work, jobs, labor, and locked in the old model of how it is costly to start a new business.
Today, starting a business is really easy thanks to rent seekers like Uber, airbnb, Taskrabbit, et al.
You can’t argue that the future of the economy is moving away from businesses hiring ever increasing number of long term employees, to an economy where businesses get rid of employees and replace them with individual short term contracts for services performed by a single person, and then argue that the jobs are created by individuals starting businesses that will hire ever increasing number of long term employees, and then dismiss as small business startups, all in response to the new economy, because they are failing to be old economy business startups.
This is just classic free lunch economics. Eliminate costs, which are always ultimately paying workers, and the decry the loss of jobs, labor income, and the consumption spending that follows as the fault of government that deregulated to cut costs, trade to cut costs to consumers, or now Tyler’s new “blame the victim” complacency argument.
Is it complacency when people are told “it costs to much to pay you to work, and costs too much to pay the costs you have to show up on-time, well dressed, and most importantly, with five years experience from paying someone to give you work they would have paid you for in 1960”?
When did Tyler stop believing paying labor costs was a signal to workers to quit when labor costs are cut, or to start working instead of not when labor costs are being increased, ie, wage hikes?