What I’ve been reading

1. Philippe Desan, Montaigne: A Life. Knotty, complex, and almost 800 pp., the bottom line nonetheless is that I will not liberate this book but rather keep it forever. I’ve read only about 200 pp. so far, but it is one of the best guides to understanding its main topic, most of all when it comes to integrating how his written texts sprang from his actual life.
2. Dieter Helm, Burn Out: The Endgame for Fossil Fuels. That’s not the right title, because most of this book covers the game rather than the endgame. This is a careful and conceptual look at how different sectors of energy production are likely to evolve, taking good care to distinguish different parts of the world and stationary vs. mobile energy sources.
3. John F. Pfaff, L9cked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration and How to Achieve Real Reform. A very good and readable book on a much misunderstood topic. Upon a close read of the data, it turns out the War on Drugs and private prisons are overemphasized as causes of overincarceration, whereas much of the actual blame should be placed on altered incentives for prosecutors. Note that Pfaff also has a PhD in economics from the University of Chicago in addition to his JD.
4. Kevin N. Laland, Darwin’s Unfinished Symphony: How Culture Made the Human Mind. If you read and profited from Joe Henrich’s The Secret of Success, this book is the next step. Here are remarks by Robin Hanson on the book.
5. Edna O’Brien, August is a Wicked Month. Irish fiction, 1967, old and old-fashioned enough that the sex in the story still sizzles, as does the comeuppance. I will read more of her.
Nadia Hillard’s The Accountability State: US Federal Inspectors General and the Pursuit of Democratic Integrity, is a thorough and useful account of what the title promises.
Here’s Jason Bayz in-depth review of “Locked In:”
Number 2 is a pompously written book. Mr Helm states it would be ‘spurious to attempt to pick specific winners …’ but then says emphatically the commodity-super-cycle is over. Really? Tell that to Ivan Glasenberg the brilliant CEO of super-trader Glencore. Then on page 225, Mr Helm explains ‘the great trading bonanza is beginning a gradual tailing off’. Is that so? The Economist magazine reports in its Dec 10th/ 2016 issue that the commodity trader/ Glencore just signed a major marketing agreement to sell Russian oil. Incredibly on page 226, the book says traders used to keep new entrants out . So how on earth did Marc Rich & Phillip Brothers become the world’s largest commodity traders in the first place- – when a decade before 1975, these oil-traders weren’t even in the oil business to begin with? The conclusion sights prominent economist Robert J. Gordon who opines our best days are over. Really? Joel Mokyr, a prestigious and optimistic economist disagrees. There are too many mundane generalities in Mr Helm’s book that are really predictions- – out twenty-five to thirty years. Also there are several inaccuracies in recounting the history of the fossil fuel business; i was looking forward to this study but was disappointed.
‘because most of this book covers the game rather than the endgame’
We have entered the endgame. ‘Begun the oil wars have’ is only part of it – transitioning from oil is the sort of thing that just might lead an oil exporter (cough, KSA) to keep oil’s price as low as possible to slow that transition for as long as possible. KSA is working on multiple levels admittedly – attempting to damage oil revenues and production from Iran, Russia, and the U.S., for example, to retain its swing producer role, along with preventing Iran from benefitting from the lifting of sanctions.
‘Upon a close read of the data, it turns out the War on Drugs and private prisons are overemphasized as causes of overincarceration, whereas much of the actual blame should be placed on altered incentives for prosecutors.’
And to think that Prof. Cowen considers himself a public choice economist, and yet seems to have a glaring blind spot for the long term process involved in how those incentives got altered.
The voters got tired of rapists and murderers walking free after token sentences? If that.
There is nothing wrong with the way American jails people. The problem is that they keep letting them out.